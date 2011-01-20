Pretty sure nothing is happening to William anytime soon, short of a car accident. He's only 41. But I would have said Charlie boy was due at least 10 years as King, given how long his parents lived.



Back in February 2022 my bestie had a smear; the results came back in the autumn showing abnormal cells, so she got herself scraped with a laser in the October. It took them six months to check her results but when they called they wanted her in within days, like ASAP. We had a trip planned and had to cut it short by a day so she could make the appointment. She's only mid thirties. Had a 12 month check up and everything was in order, but you can imagine it's not been a fun experience for her.



The reports on Charlie Boy don't say how serious or advanced this might be - looks like they've stumbled on it when checking something else, so right now there's no telling. But they'll be doing a barrage of tests on him.



I just hope it's not like the Boris/Covid incident that left people wondering if he was making it sound worse than it was for a PR stunt. Like it or not, Charlie Boy is King, and they'll take the King's health very seriously - the side effect of that is that everything about his health becomes newsworthy, no matter how trivial or potentially serious.



Plenty of people make a full recovery though. It's scary just how common cancer is.