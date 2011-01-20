Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 166868 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4360 on: February 4, 2024, 08:03:16 pm »
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm »
Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68208157
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm »
-Cancer is awful, Ive lost very close family to it, I don;t imagine there are many RAWKites who havent lost someone to this awful disease.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,936
  • Kloppite
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 12:27:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm
-Cancer is awful, Ive lost very close family to it, I don;t imagine there are many RAWKites who havent lost someone to this awful disease.

Indeed, i lost a mate to cancer a couple of weeks ago, & his funeral was last week, & he was fit as a fiddle until he got ill too.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 02:00:59 am »
Nobody in here expressed any happiness at the news.

It's just that nobody gave a fuck. We are allowed to say that aren't we ?

I lost my aunt 3 months ago to that bloody disease.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:13 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 05:18:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm
-Cancer is awful, Ive lost very close family to it, I don;t imagine there are many RAWKites who havent lost someone to this awful disease.


Lost me Ma and me sister to it in the past 18 months. Life has never been the same since. Cancer can fuck right off.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,810
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 08:08:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:00:59 am
Nobody in here expressed any happiness at the news.

It's just that nobody gave a fuck. We are allowed to say that aren't we ?

I lost my aunt 3 months ago to that bloody disease.
So what you want is a thread for a list of people to express they don't give a fuck about a man that has cancer.
How many pages of outpour of not give-a-fuckery should we allow this to get to before someone says this might be a bit distasteful?
Or is it that you're just desperate to want to say you don't give a fuck and it must be allowed or we're depriving you your right.
We're not defending or protecting the monarchy, but once in a while we suggest people just find somewhere else to say the stuff you're absolutely desperate to get out.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,348
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 08:55:56 am »
I also lost an aunt to it 3 months ago! Its a shitty, terrifying thing, cancer, and I hope he beats it.

I also hope in vain that hes our last king. One of the articles in bbc talking about his work just highlighted what an expensive waste of time they all are.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,374
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,353
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.

Chopper?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,374
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 09:38:13 am »
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 09:42:39 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:55:56 am
I also lost an aunt to it 3 months ago! Its a shitty, terrifying thing, cancer, and I hope he beats it.

I also hope in vain that hes our last king. One of the articles in bbc talking about his work just highlighted what an expensive waste of time they all are.

Most of the costs to the country per se are in taxes that the Firm have persuaded governments to leave them free from. If you're talking about their income, most of it comes from their personal possessions. Other than confiscating them, there's not much a government can do about their income. The government can stop paying them anything at all, and it wouldn't even scratch their wealth.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,887
  • Bam!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 09:58:12 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.
So there will never be a child king/queen again? I feel a bit disheartened by that.

Do any of the releases give a clue as to how serious and developed a cancer it is?



Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 10:07:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:00:59 am
Nobody in here expressed any happiness at the news.

It's just that nobody gave a fuck. We are allowed to say that aren't we ?

I lost my aunt 3 months ago to that bloody disease.

yup. ultimately, it highlights the two tier society we have. how does he have birthright to extensively better healthcare and immediate cancer care when if that was you or i, we'd not have that sort of priority?

his life is not more important than anyones'.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 10:08:23 am »
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 10:16:34 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.

As I understand it, unlike the line of succession, there are no hard rules on who the Regent would be... so I very much doubt it would be Andrew. More likely Anne or Edward.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,639
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 10:21:33 am »
This twat would surely be elbowing his way to the front of the queue

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,353
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 10:38:50 am »
Pretty sure nothing is happening to William anytime soon, short of a car accident. He's only 41. But I would have said Charlie boy was due at least 10 years as King, given how long his parents lived.

Back in February 2022 my bestie had a smear; the results came back in the autumn showing abnormal cells, so she got herself scraped with a laser in the October. It took them six months to check her results but when they called they wanted her in within days, like ASAP. We had a trip planned and had to cut it short by a day so she could make the appointment. She's only mid thirties. Had a 12 month check up and everything was in order, but you can imagine it's not been a fun experience for her.

The reports on Charlie Boy don't say how serious or advanced this might be - looks like they've stumbled on it when checking something else, so right now there's no telling. But they'll be doing a barrage of tests on him.

I just hope it's not like the Boris/Covid incident that left people wondering if he was making it sound worse than it was for a PR stunt. Like it or not, Charlie Boy is King, and they'll take the King's health very seriously - the side effect of that is that everything about his health becomes newsworthy, no matter how trivial or potentially serious.

Plenty of people make a full recovery though. It's scary just how common cancer is.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,200
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
c*nt of a disease, killed my Ma at 61, killed a childhood mate at 48, its killed about 10 of my work colleagues in the last 20 years, fucking hate it. Don't have time for the Royals, but end of the day he's a man with a family and I hope he recovers from it.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,157
  • Truthiness
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 10:50:45 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 10:58:10 am »
Tried to get my nan a couple of times before she passed from other circumstances, got a number of people including a school friend a few years ago too.  When it hits someone you close to then it hurts badly.  Whatever your thoughts on the Monarchy there are family affected by it, including Charles, so I'll only wish him a speedy recovery from it.  That they've said they've caught it early is a good sign.

Kind of sad to see some of the comments, especially given it's a starred topic.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:21:33 am
This twat would surely be elbowing his way to the front of the queue



I thought he was joining the army?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 10:59:24 am »
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:42:39 am
Most of the costs to the country per se are in taxes that the Firm have persuaded governments to leave them free from. If you're talking about their income, most of it comes from their personal possessions. Other than confiscating them, there's not much a government can do about their income. The government can stop paying them anything at all, and it wouldn't even scratch their wealth.

Theres a debate to be had about what is theirs and what isnt. Theyve spent years scamming us and centuries stealing from us. Tax evasion aside, they acquired many gifts given by other heads of state, so the gifts are for the nation not the Windsors but the guidelines on this were only written in 1995. Who really know what theyve taken before that. All their financial activity is carried out secretly and its only because they dont want us to know what they have because they know that much their wealth isnt really theirs.

As for Charlie - good luck to him. The big C is horrific for anyone and its not his fault he was put into position simply by virtue of his birth. So Im entirely sympathetic to him and his family for his battle ahead and wish him all the best. However, as its front and centre news then no harm in reminding everyone what an outdated and self serving institution the British monarchy is regardless of who heads it.

Tony Benn wrote about an hereditary monarchy helping to prop up all the privilege and patronage that corrupts our society , probably more so now than when he wrote about it, and he was absolutely right.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Will his treatment be paid out of their annual lump sum salary?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 11:22:00 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 11:15:34 am
Theres a debate to be had about what is theirs and what isnt. Theyve spent years scamming us and centuries stealing from us. Tax evasion aside, they acquired many gifts given by other heads of state, so the gifts are for the nation not the Windsors but the guidelines on this were only written in 1995. Who really know what theyve taken before that. All their financial activity is carried out secretly and its only because they dont want us to know what they have because they know that much their wealth isnt really theirs.

As for Charlie - good luck to him. The big C is horrific for anyone and its not his fault he was put into position simply by virtue of his birth. So Im entirely sympathetic to him and his family for his battle ahead and wish him all the best. However, as its front and centre news then no harm in reminding everyone what an outdated and self serving institution the British monarchy is regardless of who heads it.

Tony Benn wrote about an hereditary monarchy helping to prop up all the privilege and patronage that corrupts our society , probably more so now than when he wrote about it, and he was absolutely right.

Unless we say that what's their is ours by right, and I doubt any government will ever do that, there's no clawing back what is the bulk of their income. It mostly comes from things they accrued in previous centuries when the monarchy was deemed incontestable, and when George V saw the writing on the wall and turned it into a pseudo-Mafia family for modern times, they've made arrangements with governments to cement this status. You can see it with Japan too, where Hirohito/Showa saw how things were going and similarly turned his monarchy into a Firm post-war. Other than make them pay the taxes due to someone of their income, however expensive the monarchy's tastes are isn't something we can do much about.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.

Megan Markle?
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,374
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:16:34 am
As I understand it, unlike the line of succession, there are no hard rules on who the Regent would be... so I very much doubt it would be Andrew. More likely Anne or Edward.


I was thinking of Harry. And boy would his misses love that.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:36:54 am

I was thinking of Harry. And boy would his misses love that.

Just assumed you were talking about Andrew!  ;D
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:22:00 am
Unless we say that what's their is ours by right, and I doubt any government will ever do that, there's no clawing back what is the bulk of their income. It mostly comes from things they accrued in previous centuries when the monarchy was deemed incontestable, and when George V saw the writing on the wall and turned it into a pseudo-Mafia family for modern times, they've made arrangements with governments to cement this status. You can see it with Japan too, where Hirohito/Showa saw how things were going and similarly turned his monarchy into a Firm post-war. Other than make them pay the taxes due to someone of their income, however expensive the monarchy's tastes are isn't something we can do much about.

Maybe. Like I  said, there is a debate to be had, but if you start off with a mindset which says that nothing can be done about it, then its highly likely nothing will be done about it. As a starter for ten we should at least have full disclosure of what they think they own. Many of the assets, like Windsor castle and Buckingham palace are owned by the king in right of the crown, but if the royal family is phased out then so too are the titles and therefore the private citizens (Charles or William) cant then lay personal claim to them
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 12:33:14 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.

Tywin?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:36:54 am

I was thinking of Harry. And boy would his misses love that.
How old do you think William is, or are you planning something?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,200
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:17:54 pm
Maybe. Like I  said, there is a debate to be had, but if you start off with a mindset which says that nothing can be done about it, then its highly likely nothing will be done about it. As a starter for ten we should at least have full disclosure of what they think they own. Many of the assets, like Windsor castle and Buckingham palace are owned by the king in right of the crown, but if the royal family is phased out then so too are the titles and therefore the private citizens (Charles or William) cant then lay personal claim to them

George III thought of that and conned Parliament by getting the Duchy's of Cornwall and Lancaster to be passed to the eldest son of the King and not be surrendered (a woman cannot be passed it). From what I can gather, even if there is no King, it still goes to the eldest son of the last king and stays in the family. The two duchys are worth around £1.7 billion, with an income of around £48 million a year
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 