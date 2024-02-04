Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 166219 times)

Offline Slippers

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4360 on: February 4, 2024, 08:03:16 pm »
Offline CornerFlag

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 06:04:59 pm »
Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68208157
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm »
-Cancer is awful, Ive lost very close family to it, I don;t imagine there are many RAWKites who havent lost someone to this awful disease.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 12:27:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm
-Cancer is awful, Ive lost very close family to it, I don;t imagine there are many RAWKites who havent lost someone to this awful disease.

Indeed, i lost a mate to cancer a couple of weeks ago, & his funeral was last week, & he was fit as a fiddle until he got ill too.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 02:00:59 am »
Nobody in here expressed any happiness at the news.

It's just that nobody gave a fuck. We are allowed to say that aren't we ?

I lost my aunt 3 months ago to that bloody disease.
Online kj999

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 05:18:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm
-Cancer is awful, Ive lost very close family to it, I don;t imagine there are many RAWKites who havent lost someone to this awful disease.


Lost me Ma and me sister to it in the past 18 months. Life has never been the same since. Cancer can fuck right off.
