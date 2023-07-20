Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*

Offline Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,421
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4320 on: July 20, 2023, 09:16:56 pm
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,938
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4321 on: July 20, 2023, 10:09:19 pm
And still the public fawn over these bastards.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4322 on: July 20, 2023, 10:16:07 pm
Hang on a minute, theyre expecting over a billion in profits and tax payer contributions are increasing..

We shouldnt be giving them fucking penny if theyre already self sufficient, get your fucking oiky nose out of the trough
Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,202
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4323 on: July 21, 2023, 06:26:20 am
I can't fucking stand them. Absolutely abhorrent fuckers.

They fucking hate us too, they genuinely believe that an accident of birth make them better than everyone else, dumb privileged c*nts.

They serve absolutely no purpose and couldn't give a single fuck about the entire population bar themselves.

Kick them all in the sea. Bring all their property and land into public ownership to create tourism revenue for the state and for housing.
Offline Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,421
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4324 on: July 21, 2023, 08:11:24 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 21, 2023, 06:26:20 am
I can't fucking stand them. Absolutely abhorrent fuckers.

They fucking hate us too, they genuinely believe that an accident of birth make them better than everyone else, dumb privileged c*nts.

They serve absolutely no purpose and couldn't give a single fuck about the entire population bar themselves.

Kick them all in the sea. Bring all their property and land into public ownership to create tourism revenue for the state and for housing.

Yep. How I feel too
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,517
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4325 on: July 21, 2023, 08:16:42 am
I wonder if the family line ended heirless one day  and the regent croaked with all third cousins exhumed and exhausted then eliminated by means myriad leaving no true blood heir would they pluck some foreign dignitary vaguely connected and install them as the new regent just to perpetuate the royalty?

Again, I mean
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,041
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4326 on: July 21, 2023, 08:41:10 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 21, 2023, 06:26:20 am
I can't fucking stand them. Absolutely abhorrent fuckers.

They fucking hate us too, they genuinely believe that an accident of birth make them better than everyone else, dumb privileged c*nts.

They serve absolutely no purpose and couldn't give a single fuck about the entire population bar themselves.

Kick them all in the sea. Bring all their property and land into public ownership to create tourism revenue for the state and for housing.

Agree.

Fucking bastards.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,497
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4327 on: July 21, 2023, 09:55:22 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 21, 2023, 08:16:42 am
I wonder if the family line ended heirless one day  and the regent croaked with all third cousins exhumed and exhausted then eliminated by means myriad leaving no true blood heir would they pluck some foreign dignitary vaguely connected and install them as the new regent just to perpetuate the royalty?

Again, I mean
Then they would go for Harry.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,109
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4328 on: July 21, 2023, 10:07:13 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 21, 2023, 08:16:42 am
I wonder if the family line ended heirless one day  and the regent croaked with all third cousins exhumed and exhausted then eliminated by means myriad leaving no true blood heir would they pluck some foreign dignitary vaguely connected and install them as the new regent just to perpetuate the royalty?

Again, I mean
When you say 'again', are you referring to the accession of George I and the Hanoverians, or the plot of the movie 'King Ralph'?
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,004
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4329 on: July 21, 2023, 10:38:18 am
Quote from: Red Ol on July 21, 2023, 08:11:24 am
Yep. How I feel too

100%.

Their only purpose is to remind everyone who is in charge & not to get any funny ideas.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,421
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4330 on: July 21, 2023, 11:53:32 am
Its all the hangers on who are also ripping us off who keep this horrible gravy train running. This is our money!

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/19/crown-estate-triples-pay-of-ceo-in-three-years-to-nearly-16m?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,517
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4331 on: July 22, 2023, 11:34:29 am
Quote from: Lusty on July 21, 2023, 10:07:13 am
When you say 'again', are you referring to the accession of George I and the Hanoverians, or the plot of the movie 'King Ralph'?

Was thinking of George the Worst yes but having done a deep dive through the royal line going back centuries (that was a grim night) but I may as well be talking about Shrek 3 for all the relevance the royalty to me doing the dishes then wrapping a gift

Doug Stanhope is quite good

'you have kings and queens. Do you have fucking dragons and fairies?'

If we could have those, we absolutely would, and we would worship them. The Daily Express would come in leather-bound volumes
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4332 on: July 23, 2023, 03:19:59 am
Charles to receive huge pay rise from UK taxpayers

"the dickheads are giving me £124.8m lol"




https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/20/king-charles-to-receive-huge-pay-rise-from-uk-taxpayers
Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,202
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4333 on: July 23, 2023, 03:32:22 am
Quote from: kavah on July 23, 2023, 03:19:59 am
Charles to receive huge pay rise from UK taxpayers

"the dickheads are giving me £124.8m lol"

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/20/king-charles-to-receive-huge-pay-rise-from-uk-taxpayers
State freeloaders given a 45% pay increase for absolutely no fucking tangible reason at all., they certainly didn't have to strike (like anyone would fucking notice) to get theirs!

Meanwhile....

Nurses, who risked their lives through a deadly pandemic to care for the country's sick, many of whom lost their lives as a result, offered a 6% pay increase, which due to record inflation is actually a real terms paycut, and told there will be no further negotiation as the country hasn't got anymore money.

Fucking sickening!
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,004
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4334 on: July 23, 2023, 06:56:32 am
I was at Dumfries House today. Its a lovely estate that Charlie (in conjunction with some quite shady money) has spent a fortune on. The locals love it and no doubt its done a lot of good: training in a variety of professions, organic & ethical produce, housing on the estate for the elderly. The trouble is the beneficence is not sustainable across the country. These projects are his Port Merions.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,710
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4335 on: July 23, 2023, 04:16:22 pm
Buying his silence as they turn us into an autocracy.
Offline Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,421
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4336 on: July 23, 2023, 08:55:39 pm
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,938
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4337 on: November 10, 2023, 11:32:28 pm
Charles on the cover of the big issue pontificating about poverty. He has as much appetite to eradicate poverty as his government does. Shamelessly laundering his image with another charity.
Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,202
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4338 on: November 11, 2023, 09:37:51 am
Quote from: thejbs on November 10, 2023, 11:32:28 pm
Charles on the cover of the big issue pontificating about poverty. He has as much appetite to eradicate poverty as his government does. Shamelessly laundering his image with another charity.
Was really surprised TBI put him on there to be honest
Offline Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,421
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4339 on: Today at 06:48:38 pm
And still people will say but what about the tourism
Their greed is staggering. They continue to pillage the country as they always have done. Get rid!  :no

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/23/revealed-king-charles-secretly-profiting-from-the-assets-of-dead-citizens?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4340 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm
^ yea saw that. Robbing bastard! And his mother
