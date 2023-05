I think the 'chase' aspect is overplayed, but there's enough witness accounts from different perspectives brought together here to confirm the less embellished parts of the story. There's a summary/decent timeline here https://news.sky.com/story/prince-harry-and-meghan-involved-in-near-catastrophic-car-chase-12882989 Also shows that Harrys spokesperson (unnamed) was keen to play it up to get big coverage, and was successful in landing headlines by using sensationalist wording "near catastrophic car chase"The couples press secretary (Hansen) followed up with lines making clear how vulnerable and upset the couple (and her) were. Sounds like it's something unpleasant and annoying, but it doesn't sound like the picture that the headlines imply.