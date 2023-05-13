Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 127922 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4280 on: May 13, 2023, 08:07:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 13, 2023, 08:04:35 pm
Some ugly bastards in that wider family.

When you inbreed like that lot, its no surprise.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4281 on: May 13, 2023, 08:08:47 pm »
Saw this on Twitter, Andrews car arriving las weekend

Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4282 on: May 13, 2023, 08:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 12, 2023, 11:56:50 pm
Fv9m-V8-LWc-AEMe-Fs" border="0

Bet theyll get some stick down the pub for that pic

Thieving c*nts.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4283 on: May 13, 2023, 08:38:30 pm »
Charles eyes are too close together. Had the whiff of something the taxidermist has got his hands on.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4284 on: May 14, 2023, 07:54:34 am »
Funniest thing is the holy orb in his hand.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4285 on: May 14, 2023, 08:40:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on May 14, 2023, 07:54:34 am
Funniest thing is the holy orb in his hand.
Tradition. A Hitlerite thing I believe.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4286 on: May 14, 2023, 08:58:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on May 14, 2023, 07:54:34 am
Funniest thing is the holy orb in his hand.

He is a massive Pyhthon fan, so I bet he loved slipping the holy hand grenade of Antioch into the coronation
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4287 on: May 14, 2023, 10:17:02 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 12, 2023, 11:56:50 pm
Fv9m-V8-LWc-AEMe-Fs" border="0

Bet theyll get some stick down the pub for that pic

There's your next 70 years peeps.
Offline NightDancer

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4288 on: May 14, 2023, 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2023, 08:58:00 am
He is a massive Pyhthon fan, so I bet he loved slipping the holy hand grenade of Antioch into the coronation



You never know when a killer rabbit may strike.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4289 on: May 14, 2023, 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 14, 2023, 10:17:02 am
There's your next 70 years peeps.

Always amazed in the variety of shapes the human head can take. William is a proper rugby ball.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4290 on: May 15, 2023, 02:18:53 pm »
The perils of inbreeding...

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4291 on: May 15, 2023, 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2023, 02:18:53 pm
The perils of inbreeding...


Is he the one who always refs our games?
Offline lobsterboy

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4292 on: May 15, 2023, 03:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 15, 2023, 02:47:41 pm
Is he the one who always refs our games?

No, think this fella knocked the blooshite out of Europe
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4293 on: May 15, 2023, 08:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 14, 2023, 08:40:43 am
Tradition. A Hitlerite thing I believe.
Simple people believe in the magical powers of orbs, trinkets, gem stones, precious metals and the like.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4294 on: May 15, 2023, 10:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 15, 2023, 08:00:29 pm
Simple people believe in the magical powers of orbs, trinkets, gem stones, precious metals and the like.

But those in the know realise that true power resides in the sceptre not the aforementioned trinkets and gee-gaws.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm »
So, the paparazzi were chasing Harry & Meghan for two hours in New York then, aye?

Honestly, what a load of shite. Not believing a word of it.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm
So, the paparazzi were chasing Harry & Meghan for two hours in New York then, aye?

Honestly, what a load of shite. Not believing a word of it.

In a luxury, blacked out vehicle the size of a house too.
They could have been driven at 2mph and not even noticed the paps, let alone leading them on a 'chase' . . . if there ever was such a thing!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 01:23:24 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm
So, the paparazzi were chasing Harry & Meghan for two hours in New York then, aye?

Honestly, what a load of shite. Not believing a word of it.

Until there's phone video showing what happened I'll remain sceptical.
