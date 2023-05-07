Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*

Offline thejbs

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #4240 on: May 7, 2023, 10:18:30 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  7, 2023, 03:51:41 am
We have an old man in a silly hat, you have daily mass shootings. So, you know, swings and roundabouts.

If only royalty was just an old man in a silly hat.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4241 on: May 7, 2023, 11:37:15 am »
While the corrupt Met were arresting people for protesting,

Quote
Three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in east London over a period of less than eight hours as the bank holiday weekend began on Friday.
Offline Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4242 on: May 7, 2023, 04:08:32 pm »
See all the politicians from all parties on the fence about arresting the protestors, even the women's support group were arrested and had their rape whistles confiscated

No fucking spine
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4243 on: May 7, 2023, 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May  7, 2023, 04:08:32 pm
See all the politicians from all parties on the fence about arresting the protestors, even the women's support group were arrested and had their rape whistles confiscated

No fucking spine

Scared of not getting votes from shithouses, I understand it, but I dont like it
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4244 on: May 7, 2023, 09:07:22 pm »
You'll Never Walk Alone being sung by couple of opera singers on some BBC coronation concert thing.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4245 on: May 7, 2023, 09:12:09 pm »
Turned it over to see some guy doing a Faith No More cover.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4246 on: May 7, 2023, 09:31:12 pm »
Just finished watching Frankie Boyle's take, it was very good.

Can also receommend 'The Windsors' too  :)
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4247 on: May 7, 2023, 11:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May  7, 2023, 04:08:32 pm
See all the politicians from all parties on the fence about arresting the protestors, even the women's support group were arrested and had their rape whistles confiscated

No fucking spine

Obviously, because that idiot Wes Streeting was doing the media rounds.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4248 on: May 7, 2023, 11:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on May  7, 2023, 09:12:09 pm
Turned it over to see some guy doing a Faith No More cover.

 ;D
Online rob1966

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4249 on: May 7, 2023, 11:23:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  7, 2023, 09:07:22 pm
You'll Never Walk Alone being sung by couple of opera singers on some BBC coronation concert thing.

My missus has been out at a 50th, came in pissed, put that on and started singing along at full volume ;D

Always said she secretly wishes she was a Liverpool supporter
Offline Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 01:41:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  7, 2023, 06:58:05 pm
Scared of not getting votes from shithouses, I understand it, but I dont like it

Surely there's a limit to that and you have to be principled. The ability to protest is a cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Sick and tired of constantly trying to appease shithouse c*nts.

I can name you a multitude of examples of why this is hypocrisy and weak, but its no point
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 01:44:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  7, 2023, 09:07:22 pm
You'll Never Walk Alone being sung by couple of opera singers on some BBC coronation concert thing.

Was that the royals trolling us?
Offline liverbloke

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 08:47:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:44:29 am
Was that the royals trolling us?

only if they were booing it
Offline spen71

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 am »
Turned the TV on and it was on BBC2.   The Nicky Cambell show,   Two women blabbering on about how emotional it was.   Soon turned it off
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 11:27:21 am »
Didn't watch any of this concert thingy but going by the reporting on the BBC it looks like an absolute cringe fest. Your typical upper class group desperately trying to be cool and as always instead looking cringy as fuck.

Can not believe what I read about Tom Cruise.... "And Top Gun actor Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: "Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," before saluting and banking off." I mean I'd be cringing forever if I saw that in person. What a gimp.

The BBC are still fawning over this shit too with the big headline of ""Pa, we are all so proud of you." and William of course then rolling out the dead grandmother for some emotional reaction.

Think the Guardian had it spot on with it's review "a cobbled-together bunch of B-listers"
Offline Lad

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm »
Daily Fail...Spot the difference...Liverpool absolute scumbags for booing the National Anthem...meanwhile 'Toffees fans used the anthem as an opportunity to cheer proudly for their relegation threatened team'
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  6, 2023, 09:45:52 am
Will most likely be de-arrested in an hour after the ceremony without charge and paperwork.

Pretends to be shocked

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65527007

Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  4, 2023, 06:40:01 pm
I doubt anyone will be charged. But I can see hundreds getting arrested under the act to keep them away but then released without charge

Same happened during Prince William's wedding. But then they were arrested the day before, held for 24 hours and then released without charge
Online Hazell

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm »
No surprise really. They'd much rather arrest people and then release them without charge and take the hit as opposed to let them protest.

A rep of the Union for the Met was on Stephen Nolan's show on Five Live yesterday smugly sticking up for them, saying they wouldn't arrest anyone without good reason. Hope they get him on tonight's show as well.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm
Daily Fail...Spot the difference...Liverpool absolute scumbags for booing the National Anthem...meanwhile 'Toffees fans used the anthem as an opportunity to cheer proudly for their relegation threatened team'

I think Everton fans learnt from the backlash we received by ignoring the Anthem and concentrating on the reason they were there by supporting their team.


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
Fucking Nazi c*nts

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-65527007


What a fucking shithouse of a country we ive in
Offline spen71

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 04:00:19 pm »
London Met Chief, says 64 arrests were made, including a person wanted for sexual offences

Very kind of the police to let the King's brother attend the ceremony, though...
Online rob1966

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:00:19 pm
London Met Chief, says 64 arrests were made, including a person wanted for sexual offences

Very kind of the police to let the King's brother attend the ceremony, though...

;D
