Didn't watch any of this concert thingy but going by the reporting on the BBC it looks like an absolute cringe fest. Your typical upper class group desperately trying to be cool and as always instead looking cringy as fuck.



Can not believe what I read about Tom Cruise.... "And Top Gun actor Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: "Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," before saluting and banking off." I mean I'd be cringing forever if I saw that in person. What a gimp.



The BBC are still fawning over this shit too with the big headline of ""Pa, we are all so proud of you." and William of course then rolling out the dead grandmother for some emotional reaction.



Think the Guardian had it spot on with it's review "a cobbled-together bunch of B-listers"