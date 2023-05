Good god, have you ever seen so much gilded trash in your life?



Seriously, though, this is just dismal. A tacky stagecoach being dragged through wet, grey streets under wet, grey skies as a smattering of threadbare bootlickers watch on from the side lines. And they try, with all their might, to sound like they're enjoying this miserable affair. It's just sad. And there's horse shit literally everywhere. What do they feed those hell-beasts?