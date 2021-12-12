« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 118023 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,955
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 12:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

Just more evidence of the dark road on which the government is walking, with increasing speed.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 01:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

Staggering
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,551
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 01:34:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:34:23 pm
Thats not allowed.

 ;D Probably not mate.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,912
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

I suppose that it depends on how many people protest. Policing in the UK is done by consent. Once the majority don't agree then it makes the job untenable.

In ten years from 2012 - 2022 support for the monarchy dropped from 73% to 62% and that was with the Queen who was very popular.

Once that number drops below 50% then there are likely to be issues around this, but even going on that figure, 25 million aren't big fans.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,325
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽
That just looks like it was written by Boris.

Fuck this Royal shite, never been into it and and never will. Their family is an absolute mess and the likes of Andrew , William and Kate are savoury to say the least.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,955
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm
Policing in the UK is done by consent.

Please explain
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 03:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 02:53:01 pm
Please explain

It means that for policing to be effective, there must be broad public support for the actions of the police service.

If there's not that (general) support - then policing becomes very difficult unless they recruit thousands more 'officers' - and even then, 'lawlessness' can prevail.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

I was sure I read the other day that protests will be allowed?

So basically support it or get arrested? What a time to be alive
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65466825

Quote
Anti-monarchy groups will be allowed to protest at the King's Coronation, security minister Tom Tugendhat told the BBC's Today programme.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm
I was sure I read the other day that protests will be allowed?

So basically support it or get arrested? What a time to be alive

I don't know if they are conspiracy theories or not, but some of the 'left' YouTube channels are reporting that leaders of movements like StopOil, Extinction Rebellion and Republic (amongst others) have had letters 'warning' them.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65466825

I saw the interview - he was basically saying "Hold up your poster, but don't actually 'disrupt' anything'.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 04:06:28 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm
I saw the interview - he was basically saying "Hold up your poster, but don't actually 'disrupt' anything'.

Of course.

That is until the royalist freakshow starts to attack them, and the ones that get clamped down on will be the ones that were standing on the sidelines holding up their poster not actually disrupting anything.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,879
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm »
Think that's fair enough.  Everyone has a right to protest, but they can do it without trying to sabotage the event.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:06:28 pm
Of course.

That is until the royalist freakshow starts to attack them, and the ones that get clamped down on will be the ones that were standing on the sidelines holding up their poster not actually disrupting anything.

Yep.

Did you see that video of the barrister that got cautioned and moved on for holding a blank piece of paper - 'in case he wrote "Not My King" on it'.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 04:12:56 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm
Yep.

Did you see that video of the barrister that got cautioned and moved on for holding a blank piece of paper - 'in case he wrote "Not My King" on it'.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hSDiMgattEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hSDiMgattEc</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSDiMgattEc
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 04:16:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm
Think that's fair enough.  Everyone has a right to protest, but they can do it without trying to sabotage the event.

Yep... and it was Andy Robertson's own fault he got elbowed by the lino - he shouldn't have approached him.

Same with all those Scousers trying to bunk in to the Stade De France without tickets last year.

I hope you'll forgive my cynicism - but I await the reports of folk being arrested for protesting 'sabotaging'.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 04:17:37 pm »
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,907
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 05:29:31 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm
Yep.

Did you see that video of the barrister that got cautioned and moved on for holding a blank piece of paper - 'in case he wrote "Not My King" on it'.  ;D

surely the answer is to go with 2 mates and each hold a sign individually saying 'not' 'my' and 'king'?

they can't move you on for holding up one word - especially 'king' - can they?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:29:31 pm
surely the answer is to go with 2 mates and each hold a sign individually saying 'not' 'my' and 'king'?

they can't move you on for holding up one word - especially 'king' - can they?

They moved him on when there was NO words!  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm »
The UN have condemned the 'public order' bill.

It's really become a 'banana republic'. :(

 
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,115
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm
The UN have condemned the 'public order' bill.

It's really become a 'banana republic'. :(
 
The entire set of legislation including Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 is egregious and will no doubt see a few people charged as a result of it this weekend.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,654
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm
The entire set of legislation including Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 is egregious and will no doubt see a few people charged as a result of it this weekend.

I doubt anyone will be charged. But I can see hundreds getting arrested under the act to keep them away but then released without charge

Same happened during Prince William's wedding. But then they were arrested the day before, held for 24 hours and then released without charge
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,115
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 06:45:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
I doubt anyone will be charged. But I can see hundreds getting arrested under the act to keep them away but then released without charge

Same happened during Prince William's wedding. But then they were arrested the day before, held for 24 hours and then released without charge
I hope you are correct and they are released swiftly, the problem is the new Act wasn't in force back then. It's been brought in by this government for a reason.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm
The entire set of legislation including Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 is egregious and will no doubt see a few people charged as a result of it this weekend.

Indeed.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4025 on: Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:12:56 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hSDiMgattEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hSDiMgattEc</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSDiMgattEc

what if they just hold up a photo of King Charles smiling with Sir James Savile? 
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽
Sounds a bit fascist to me.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 11:18:47 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
That just looks like it was written by Boris.

Fuck this Royal shite, never been into it and and never will. Their family is an absolute mess and the likes of Andrew , William and Kate are savoury to say the least.
It's more like a cult than it ever was, constant propaganda in the media, it's fucking nauseating.

And to think the west decry the dynasty style of leadership in North Korea while extolling the virtues of the same system in the UK.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm »
I've just found out that the guy arrested at Buckingham palace the other day is my sister's ex partner who I went to school with 😯
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 05:08:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:46:51 pm
I've just found out that the guy arrested at Buckingham palace the other day is my sister's ex partner who I went to school with 😯
Arrested for what? It might be big news there, but not here.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:08:31 pm
Arrested for what? It might be big news there, but not here.

Here ya go...

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-65464885

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:10:00 pm
Here ya go...

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-65464885

:)
Cheers. Now, actually, I did hear about that, probably from RAWK.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:23:57 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,829
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4032 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm »
I was thinking of the bloke with a blank piece of paper.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4033 on: Today at 06:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:08:31 pm
Arrested for what? It might be big news there, but not here.

Sorry mate yeah what the BBC link says that others have posted.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4034 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:34:44 pm
Sorry mate yeah what the BBC link says that others have posted.
Of course, there is an unmentionable newspaper which would pay you good money for salacious stories. They wouldn't even need to be true! And it would help pay off those winter fuel bills. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 