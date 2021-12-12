« previous next »
The Monarchy*

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4000 on: Today at 12:38:16 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

Just more evidence of the dark road on which the government is walking, with increasing speed.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4001 on: Today at 01:24:52 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

Staggering
Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4002 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4003 on: Today at 01:39:48 pm
Crosby Nick on Today at 01:34:23 pm
Thats not allowed.

 ;D Probably not mate.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4004 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

I suppose that it depends on how many people protest. Policing in the UK is done by consent. Once the majority don't agree then it makes the job untenable.

In ten years from 2012 - 2022 support for the monarchy dropped from 73% to 62% and that was with the Queen who was very popular.

Once that number drops below 50% then there are likely to be issues around this, but even going on that figure, 25 million aren't big fans.
I've been a good boy

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4005 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽
That just looks like it was written by Boris.

Fuck this Royal shite, never been into it and and never will. Their family is an absolute mess and the likes of Andrew , William and Kate are savoury to say the least.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4006 on: Today at 02:53:01 pm
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:44:27 pm
Policing in the UK is done by consent.

Please explain
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4007 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:53:01 pm
Please explain

It means that for policing to be effective, there must be broad public support for the actions of the police service.

If there's not that (general) support - then policing becomes very difficult unless they recruit thousands more 'officers' - and even then, 'lawlessness' can prevail.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4008 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Some nice, sinister preempting by the Met here:


Metropolitan Police
@metpoliceuk
Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.
 
🧵🔽

I was sure I read the other day that protests will be allowed?

So basically support it or get arrested? What a time to be alive
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4009 on: Today at 04:01:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65466825

Quote
Anti-monarchy groups will be allowed to protest at the King's Coronation, security minister Tom Tugendhat told the BBC's Today programme.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4010 on: Today at 04:02:57 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:57:03 pm
I was sure I read the other day that protests will be allowed?

So basically support it or get arrested? What a time to be alive

I don't know if they are conspiracy theories or not, but some of the 'left' YouTube channels are reporting that leaders of movements like StopOil, Extinction Rebellion and Republic (amongst others) have had letters 'warning' them.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4011 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:01:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65466825

I saw the interview - he was basically saying "Hold up your poster, but don't actually 'disrupt' anything'.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4012 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm
A Red Abroad on Today at 04:04:10 pm
I saw the interview - he was basically saying "Hold up your poster, but don't actually 'disrupt' anything'.

Of course.

That is until the royalist freakshow starts to attack them, and the ones that get clamped down on will be the ones that were standing on the sidelines holding up their poster not actually disrupting anything.
tubby

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4013 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm
Think that's fair enough.  Everyone has a right to protest, but they can do it without trying to sabotage the event.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4014 on: Today at 04:12:23 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:06:28 pm
Of course.

That is until the royalist freakshow starts to attack them, and the ones that get clamped down on will be the ones that were standing on the sidelines holding up their poster not actually disrupting anything.

Yep.

Did you see that video of the barrister that got cautioned and moved on for holding a blank piece of paper - 'in case he wrote "Not My King" on it'.  ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4015 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm
A Red Abroad on Today at 04:12:23 pm
Yep.

Did you see that video of the barrister that got cautioned and moved on for holding a blank piece of paper - 'in case he wrote "Not My King" on it'.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hSDiMgattEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hSDiMgattEc</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSDiMgattEc
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4016 on: Today at 04:16:56 pm
tubby on Today at 04:06:54 pm
Think that's fair enough.  Everyone has a right to protest, but they can do it without trying to sabotage the event.

Yep... and it was Andy Robertson's own fault he got elbowed by the lino - he shouldn't have approached him.

Same with all those Scousers trying to bunk in to the Stade De France without tickets last year.

I hope you'll forgive my cynicism - but I await the reports of folk being arrested for protesting 'sabotaging'.
Oldmanmick

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4017 on: Today at 04:17:37 pm
liverbloke

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4018 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm
A Red Abroad on Today at 04:12:23 pm
Yep.

Did you see that video of the barrister that got cautioned and moved on for holding a blank piece of paper - 'in case he wrote "Not My King" on it'.  ;D

surely the answer is to go with 2 mates and each hold a sign individually saying 'not' 'my' and 'king'?

they can't move you on for holding up one word - especially 'king' - can they?
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4019 on: Today at 05:31:33 pm
liverbloke on Today at 05:29:31 pm
surely the answer is to go with 2 mates and each hold a sign individually saying 'not' 'my' and 'king'?

they can't move you on for holding up one word - especially 'king' - can they?

They moved him on when there was NO words!  ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4020 on: Today at 05:34:53 pm
The UN have condemned the 'public order' bill.

It's really become a 'banana republic'. :(

 
John C

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4021 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm
A Red Abroad on Today at 05:34:53 pm
The UN have condemned the 'public order' bill.

It's really become a 'banana republic'. :(
 
The entire set of legislation including Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 is egregious and will no doubt see a few people charged as a result of it this weekend.
gazzalfc

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4022 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm
John C on Today at 06:25:01 pm
The entire set of legislation including Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 is egregious and will no doubt see a few people charged as a result of it this weekend.

I doubt anyone will be charged. But I can see hundreds getting arrested under the act to keep them away but then released without charge

Same happened during Prince William's wedding. But then they were arrested the day before, held for 24 hours and then released without charge
John C

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #4023 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm
gazzalfc on Today at 06:40:01 pm
I doubt anyone will be charged. But I can see hundreds getting arrested under the act to keep them away but then released without charge

Same happened during Prince William's wedding. But then they were arrested the day before, held for 24 hours and then released without charge
I hope you are correct and they are released swiftly, the problem is the new Act wasn't in force back then. It's been brought in by this government for a reason.
