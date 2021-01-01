I am off to Turkey first thing Saturday morning and will miss the crowning of the new head parasite.. what a pity



I was in Turkey last year, just after Liz popped her clogs, and so missed the funeral entirely (the procession down to Edinburgh went by less than a mile from my house). Weirdly I got some street sellers etc saying "Sorry for your loss" when they heard my accent.This time I'm off to Greece, the flight is scheduled to depart 5 minutes before the start of the ceremony. I wonder if anyone will stand up 20-30 minutes in and 'pay homage' as requested.