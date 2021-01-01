« previous next »
CheshireDave

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:19:18 am
I am off to Turkey first thing Saturday morning and will miss the crowning of the new head parasite.. what a pity
Riquende

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:30:04 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:19:18 am
I am off to Turkey first thing Saturday morning and will miss the crowning of the new head parasite.. what a pity

I was in Turkey last year, just after Liz popped her clogs, and so missed the funeral entirely (the procession down to Edinburgh went by less than a mile from my house). Weirdly I got some street sellers etc saying "Sorry for your loss" when they heard my accent.

This time I'm off to Greece, the flight is scheduled to depart 5 minutes before the start of the ceremony. I wonder if anyone will stand up 20-30 minutes in and 'pay homage' as requested.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:43:45 am
Not commenting on any learning difficulties, but we were in the area yesterday and almost detoured down the mall to see if there were any daft buggers camping out.

By contrast though, there were plenty of makeshift tents in shop doorways around the Strand, although something tells me that they weren't waiting to pay homage to the Royals  :(
Nick110581

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:33:14 am
People are already camping out
So Howard Philips

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:36:33 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:02:13 pm
This 'swearing of allegiance' business is a load of regressive bollocks. If the Monarchy is so divisive - and it is - what possible purpose can it serve? It has to go, and it will go. Afterwards, people will wonder what took those Olde Time idiots (us) so long to ditch this anachronism.

Captain Blacks Great Loyalty Oath Crusade springs to mind. ;D
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:01:22 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:43:45 am
Not commenting on any learning difficulties, but we were in the area yesterday and almost detoured down the mall to see if there were any daft buggers camping out.

By contrast though, there were plenty of makeshift tents in shop doorways around the Strand, although something tells me that they weren't waiting to pay homage to the Royals  :(

When these lot get married homeless peopled are 'moved on' as to not make the area look untidy, its disgusting.
lobsterboy

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:25:32 am
So we are a!l supposed to loudly pledge our allegiance to a jug eared inbred tampon next week?
Fuck that! Bunch of of evil scrounging arseholes.
KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:38:45 am
Enjoyed this:

https://amp.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/apr/30/frankie-boyles-farewell-to-the-monarchy-review-looks-like-hes-blown-his-chance-of-an-obe


Might get a round of golf in on Saturday instead, we did that for the funeral. The course seemed extra busy.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:39:11 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:25:32 am
So we are a!l supposed to loudly pledge our allegiance to a jug eared inbred tampon next week?
Fuck that! Bunch of of evil scrounging arseholes.

I'm hoping next weekend is a washout.

If there's good weather, the people at the wanky coronation parties will likely look back on them with fondness, and by association think pleasantly of the coronation as an event, and therefore have a positive thought about the monarchy.

If it's a wash-out, that applies much less.

Additionally, I generally wish mild ill-fortune toward anyone who does buy into this whole monarchy shite.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:55:08 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:38:45 am
Enjoyed this:

https://amp.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/apr/30/frankie-boyles-farewell-to-the-monarchy-review-looks-like-hes-blown-his-chance-of-an-obe


Might get a round of golf in on Saturday instead, we did that for the funeral. The course seemed extra busy.

How privileged  ;)
