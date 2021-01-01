So we are a!l supposed to loudly pledge our allegiance to a jug eared inbred tampon next week?
Fuck that! Bunch of of evil scrounging arseholes.
I'm hoping next weekend is a washout.
If there's good weather, the people at the wanky coronation parties will likely look back on them with fondness, and by association think pleasantly of the coronation as an event, and therefore have a positive thought about the monarchy.
If it's a wash-out, that applies much less.
Additionally, I generally wish mild ill-fortune toward anyone who does buy into this whole monarchy shite.