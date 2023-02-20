« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 115448 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3920 on: February 20, 2023, 04:33:49 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3921 on: February 20, 2023, 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 20, 2023, 04:26:14 pm
Including a chapter where his missus knocks back Piers Morons unwanted overtures
Is that true!? I've speculated to this a few months ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 10, 2022, 01:18:08 pm
OK. I do not follow anything to do with the royals. I might pick up the very occasional snippet of information by accident, but that is it. I am aware that Piers Moron hates Meghan with the vehemency of a stunted juvenile lover, which, I suspect, is because she was not romantically interested in him (I understand, at least according to Morgan, that they were once friends). I also understand that some people practically faint at the idea of a black woman marrying into the Royal family. But why do the rest of you hate her?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3922 on: February 20, 2023, 05:40:13 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 20, 2023, 04:26:14 pm
Including a chapter where his missus knocks back Piers Morons unwanted overtures

The bold is surely tautologous?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3923 on: February 21, 2023, 11:05:11 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 20, 2023, 05:29:19 pm
Is that true!? I've speculated to this a few months ago:


Here's the whole Moron-Markle history:

https://www.insider.com/piers-morgan-meghan-markle-relationship-interview-timeline#december-2018-morgan-becomes-increasingly-critical-of-markle-and-interviews-her-estranged-father-on-good-morning-britain-17

If you feel you'll lose the will to live before you even get halfway through, it can be summarised as:

- Moron begins to follow her and some other Suits actors on Twatter. She follows him back and they exchange a few DMs.
- When she's in Londopn, they meet for a brief drink before she goes off to a dinner party
- Moron writes a load of gushing stuff about her over the course of months, including after she starts shagging Harry. She doesn't bother contacting Moron.
- She deletes all her social media accounts; Moron, amidst more gushing articles and repeatedly mentioning they're friends, congratulates her on the engagement and asks for an invite to the wedding
- Her and Harry get married. Moron not invited. Moron pens the first [mildly] critical article
- Moron ups his bitchy digs at her. Goes on US talkshow and whines that she's 'ghosted' him
- Moron increases his toxic rants as she continues to ignore him.

Moron is such a self-important prick. It's odds-on he fancied her, and now feels spurned. So abuses his position to wage a war against her.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3924 on: February 21, 2023, 01:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 21, 2023, 11:05:11 am

Here's the whole Moron-Markle history:

https://www.insider.com/piers-morgan-meghan-markle-relationship-interview-timeline#december-2018-morgan-becomes-increasingly-critical-of-markle-and-interviews-her-estranged-father-on-good-morning-britain-17

If you feel you'll lose the will to live before you even get halfway through, it can be summarised as:

- Moron begins to follow her and some other Suits actors on Twatter. She follows him back and they exchange a few DMs.
- When she's in Londopn, they meet for a brief drink before she goes off to a dinner party
- Moron writes a load of gushing stuff about her over the course of months, including after she starts shagging Harry. She doesn't bother contacting Moron.
- She deletes all her social media accounts; Moron, amidst more gushing articles and repeatedly mentioning they're friends, congratulates her on the engagement and asks for an invite to the wedding
- Her and Harry get married. Moron not invited. Moron pens the first [mildly] critical article
- Moron ups his bitchy digs at her. Goes on US talkshow and whines that she's 'ghosted' him
- Moron increases his toxic rants as she continues to ignore him.

Moron is such a self-important prick. It's odds-on he fancied her, and now feels spurned. So abuses his position to wage a war against her.
Thank you for the synopsis. Seems that the site is subscription-only and/or they have broken infinite scrolling.

Morgan is a joke of a man.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3925 on: February 21, 2023, 02:19:29 pm »
You look at Moron and you look at Markle and can't help but think, "dude, stay in your lane".

Looking at that summary they weren't even really friends, barely much more than acquaintances. I know some older, rich men think they're owed fabulous looking young women, but Meghan is so far out of Moron's league as to be laughable.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3926 on: February 22, 2023, 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 21, 2023, 01:30:38 pm


Morgan is a joke of a man.

57 year old married man pining over an engaged and then married actress young enough to be his daughter. He is beyond a joke. Massive creep
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3927 on: February 22, 2023, 04:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 21, 2023, 11:05:11 am

Here's the whole Moron-Markle history:

https://www.insider.com/piers-morgan-meghan-markle-relationship-interview-timeline#december-2018-morgan-becomes-increasingly-critical-of-markle-and-interviews-her-estranged-father-on-good-morning-britain-17

If you feel you'll lose the will to live before you even get halfway through, it can be summarised as:

- Moron begins to follow her and some other Suits actors on Twatter. She follows him back and they exchange a few DMs.
- When she's in Londopn, they meet for a brief drink before she goes off to a dinner party
- Moron writes a load of gushing stuff about her over the course of months, including after she starts shagging Harry. She doesn't bother contacting Moron.
- She deletes all her social media accounts; Moron, amidst more gushing articles and repeatedly mentioning they're friends, congratulates her on the engagement and asks for an invite to the wedding
- Her and Harry get married. Moron not invited. Moron pens the first [mildly] critical article
- Moron ups his bitchy digs at her. Goes on US talkshow and whines that she's 'ghosted' him
- Moron increases his toxic rants as she continues to ignore him.

Moron is such a self-important prick. It's odds-on he fancied her, and now feels spurned. So abuses his position to wage a war against her.
Couldn't disagree with any of that. But the bolded bits especially, his ego is out of control. I hate the trend of journalists (apologies to the good ones) trying to become celebrities in their own right. He is not as important or influential as he likes to think he is.

If he wants to be useful, his time would be better spent going after the likes of Johnson.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3928 on: February 22, 2023, 05:24:00 pm »
Youve gotta feel sorry for Morgans wife
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3929 on: February 22, 2023, 06:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 22, 2023, 05:24:00 pm
Youve gotta feel sorry for Morgans wife

I know, being married to him is punishment enough.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3930 on: February 23, 2023, 09:23:27 am »
I think its less about him fancying her, but being disgruntled he never got his chance to join the royal social circle. Hes now attempting to gain favour with the rest of the royals by attacking her.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3931 on: March 9, 2023, 10:26:55 am »
2 more official royals prince and princess to add to the leech factory.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3932 on: March 9, 2023, 10:48:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  9, 2023, 10:26:55 am
2 more official royals prince and princess to add to the leech factory.


sorry about this - but that's a great name for an indie record company :wave
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3933 on: April 5, 2023, 04:18:28 pm »
The guardian have done an expose on the leeches and their finances
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3934 on: April 7, 2023, 09:05:35 am »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3935 on: April 7, 2023, 09:42:11 am »
Quote from: spen71 on April  5, 2023, 04:18:28 pm
The guardian have done an expose on the leeches and their finances

Been reading lots of it.  Confirms our suspicions really.

If we are ever going to tackle the glass cellings in the UK, they really need binning off!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3936 on: April 20, 2023, 11:03:52 am »
More articles in the guardian.    Makes me sick
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3937 on: April 20, 2023, 12:57:53 pm »
I love the concept of "in right of the crown" where they pretend that the things they have and get us to pay for really belong to the nation and not them.
I'm pretty sure one of SCO19 would soon stop me the minute I tried to have a ride in one of the Rolls Royces they look after for me.

Though its a shame the Guardian doesn't hold similar views or exposes on the Royals from Abu Dhabi.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3938 on: April 20, 2023, 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  7, 2023, 09:42:11 am
Been reading lots of it.  Confirms our suspicions really.

If we are ever going to tackle the glass cellings in the UK, they really need binning off!

The glass ceiling of not getting to be a royal?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3939 on: April 20, 2023, 01:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy on April 20, 2023, 01:08:49 pm
The glass ceiling of not getting to be a royal?

No but they are the figureheads for our class system which does indeed provide a very real glass ceiling for the majority of us.
Know your betters, put there by God, they do their duty/service and all the usual drivel that flag shagging, moronic english wankers cling to as they and their descendants are subjugated by the likes of the Camerons, Moggs, Gideons and Johnsons of the world.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3940 on: April 20, 2023, 10:12:11 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 20, 2023, 12:57:53 pm
I love the concept of "in right of the crown" where they pretend that the things they have and get us to pay for really belong to the nation and not them.
I'm pretty sure one of SCO19 would soon stop me the minute I tried to have a ride in one of the Rolls Royces they look after for me.

Though its a shame the Guardian doesn't hold similar views or exposes on the Royals from Abu Dhabi.

They do, though. But understandably their greater focus is on the uk.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/28/gulf-royals-own-more-than-1bn-of-uk-property-via-tax-havens?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3941 on: April 30, 2023, 09:04:18 pm »
Celtic fans letting Ranger know what they think of the coronation.

https://twitter.com/herecelts/status/1652687767942443009?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3942 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 am »
Be much of a take-up for this across Merseyside, we reckon?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65435426

Seriously, it's way into 'cult' territory.

It's one Saturday & Sunday I'll be hoping for incessant rain. Put a dampener on the royal cultists and flagshaggers.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3943 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:58:53 am
Be much of a take-up for this across Merseyside, we reckon?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65435426

Seriously, it's way into 'cult' territory.

It's one Saturday & Sunday I'll be hoping for incessant rain. Put a dampener on the royal cultists and flagshaggers.

It's cringey pathetic shite. No doubt there'll be some takers.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3944 on: Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm »
There are issues with Charles taking over as a lot don't especially like him, I can't stand him. Maybe they are trying to find ways of encouraging people towards him, not sure it will have any success though. He is just not likeable.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3945 on: Yesterday at 12:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:58:53 am
Be much of a take-up for this across Merseyside, we reckon?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65435426

Seriously, it's way into 'cult' territory.

It's one Saturday & Sunday I'll be hoping for incessant rain. Put a dampener on the royal cultists and flagshaggers.

Fuck that shit.

I hate these occasions, when the Beeb just go into full-on propaganda overdrive. Growing up it seemed there was a general media attitude that the Royals were rather laughable and whilst we couldnt get rid of them we didnt have to grovel - they were acceptable targets for mockery, now its like were genuinely meant to revere and respect them, despite them being the same collection of upper class buffoons they always were.

Ive deliberately picked up some extra hours at work just to avoid this whole coronation bollocks.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3946 on: Yesterday at 12:33:44 pm »
I'm hoping to see loads of footage of flag clad, swastika tattooed deviants swearing the oath with tears in their eyes. Wish I could be back in Blighty but sadly I'll miss it.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3947 on: Yesterday at 01:02:08 pm »
I will be doing my bit by saying the oath and then joining the militias to march down the street singing patriotic songs, ensuring all places of business are decorated appropriately and gathering up disloyal subjects for re-education.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3948 on: Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:58:53 am
Be much of a take-up for this across Merseyside, we reckon?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65435426

Seriously, it's way into 'cult' territory.

It's one Saturday & Sunday I'll be hoping for incessant rain. Put a dampener on the royal cultists and flagshaggers.

Be funny if it led to those scenes in Kingsmen where everyone starts attacking each other
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3949 on: Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm »
My plans aim to miss the entire weekend. Brunch at 11am on Saturday then head up to Anfield, sunday into town to take my daughter to the kids day at the Eurovision village event and on monday fly to Crete.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3950 on: Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
My plans aim to miss the entire weekend. Brunch at 11am on Saturday then head up to Anfield, sunday into town to take my daughter to the kids day at the Eurovision village event and on monday fly to Crete.

but homebargains got 4 union jack flags for 79p

it's a bargain i tell yer  :wave
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3951 on: Yesterday at 01:51:33 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm
but homebargains got 4 union jack flags for 79p

it's a bargain i tell yer  :wave
pfft all about recycling so will dig out my LFC car flags for the house

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3952 on: Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm »
Im doing an ultramarathon on Saturday!   The only oath i will be saying is fuck my legs hurt
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3953 on: Yesterday at 07:02:13 pm »
This 'swearing of allegiance' business is a load of regressive bollocks. If the Monarchy is so divisive - and it is - what possible purpose can it serve? It has to go, and it will go. Afterwards, people will wonder what took those Olde Time idiots (us) so long to ditch this anachronism.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3954 on: Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm »
No fan of Charlie but I get the feeling he'll be just as happy as us to see the back of the Tories. I'll take all the allies I can get.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 12:36:54 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
Im doing an ultramarathon on Saturday!   The only oath i will be saying is fuck my legs hurt

Thats amazing good for you mate. I assume its not your first rodeo, youve done marathons before?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3956 on: Today at 05:27:33 am »
https://youtu.be/llQKBF8ZPMc

The absolute state of this weapon.
