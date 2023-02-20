Is that true!? I've speculated to this a few months ago:
Here's the whole Moron-Markle history:https://www.insider.com/piers-morgan-meghan-markle-relationship-interview-timeline#december-2018-morgan-becomes-increasingly-critical-of-markle-and-interviews-her-estranged-father-on-good-morning-britain-17
If you feel you'll lose the will to live before you even get halfway through, it can be summarised as:
- Moron begins to follow her and some other Suits actors on Twatter. She follows him back and they exchange a few DMs.
- When she's in Londopn, they meet for a brief drink before she goes off to a dinner party
- Moron writes a load of gushing stuff about her over the course of months, including after she starts shagging Harry. She doesn't bother contacting Moron.
- She deletes all her social media accounts; Moron, amidst more gushing articles and repeatedly mentioning they're friends, congratulates her on the engagement and asks for an invite to the wedding
- Her and Harry get married. Moron not invited. Moron pens the first [mildly] critical article
- Moron ups his bitchy digs at her. Goes on US talkshow and whines that she's 'ghosted' him
- Moron increases his toxic rants as she continues to ignore him.
Moron is such a self-important prick. It's odds-on he fancied her, and now feels spurned. So abuses his position to wage a war against her.