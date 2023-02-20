Is that true!? I've speculated to this a few months ago:



Here's the whole Moron-Markle history:If you feel you'll lose the will to live before you even get halfway through, it can be summarised as:- Moron begins to follow her and some other Suits actors on Twatter. She follows him back and they exchange a few DMs.- When she's in Londopn, they meet for a brief drink before she goes off to a dinner party- Moron writes a load of gushing stuff about her over the course of months, including after she starts shagging Harry. She doesn't bother contacting Moron.- She deletes all her social media accounts; Moron, amidst more gushing articles and repeatedly mentioning they're friends, congratulates her on the engagement and asks for an invite to the wedding- Her and Harry get married. Moron not invited. Moron pens the first [mildly] critical article- Moron ups his bitchy digs at her. Goes on US talkshow and whines that she's 'ghosted' him- Moron increases his toxic rants as she continues to ignore him.Moron is such a self-important prick. It's odds-on he fancied her, and now feels spurned. So abuses his position to wage a war against her.