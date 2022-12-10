« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 109106 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 04:33:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:26:00 am
You watch GB News? :o

Know your enemy. 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:26:14 pm
Including a chapter where his missus knocks back Piers Morons unwanted overtures
Is that true!? I've speculated to this a few months ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 10, 2022, 01:18:08 pm
OK. I do not follow anything to do with the royals. I might pick up the very occasional snippet of information by accident, but that is it. I am aware that Piers Moron hates Meghan with the vehemency of a stunted juvenile lover, which, I suspect, is because she was not romantically interested in him (I understand, at least according to Morgan, that they were once friends). I also understand that some people practically faint at the idea of a black woman marrying into the Royal family. But why do the rest of you hate her?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 