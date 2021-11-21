« previous next »
andy07

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Clicked on this thread in error but having arrived thought I would read a few posts.  Not arsed about William, Harry or Meghan and really struggle to work out why anybody would be remotely interested.  Not a pro or anti-monarchy observation,  there are serious issues to deal with.



TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
Yes true





Mark Walters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3802 on: Today at 11:34:38 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  7, 2023, 12:42:22 pm
By engaging with the media on your own terms, I'm guessing you mean build a personal brand that has little or nothing to do with reality while kicking up a fuss if anyone questions any element of what you say?
The "nothing to do with reality" could also be levelled at the stuff that's been leaked by the William's palace press room and you could look at "building your personal brand" as "defending yourself against the leaks and unjustified smears". But, you know, pick a side...! Personally I find Harry much more credible than the "don't complain, don't explain" "no comment" stance from the palace. 



Mark Walters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3803 on: Today at 11:41:10 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
No one comes out of it well lets be honest. To me it seems pretty straight forward, Harry and Meaghan up to and just after the wedding were stealing all of the limelight from William and Kate, this wasnt going down well so they started leaking like a sieve against Harry and Meaghan. I dont agree with it, but its understandable if your William, since hes been born hes been number 1, front and centre out of the two brothers for 30 something years and all of a sudden your brothers the star of the show and no ones gives a shit about you and your Mrs while your brothers Mrs became probably the most famous woman on the planet.
So basically jealousy on William's part? How petty from that guy that will be king!

Quote
But Harry has gone completely scorched earth in response. Yeah, hes done it in the open rather leaking and briefing the papers, and that deserves some credit, but hes airing so much dirty laundry in public and spared no one, its one thing to have a pop at his dad and brother, but hes gone pretty hard after both their Mrs too and I cant see that being forgiven because even if the blokes want to burry the hatchet the wives will be up in arms.
He didn't say anything about his brother's non-publicised but well-known infidelity!



Anfield Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3804 on: Today at 01:21:38 pm
^^^^^^^
TUT tut. Somebody likes gossip. Tittle tattle. Pegging sounds like it might hurt.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3805 on: Today at 01:27:10 pm
There is an audio book.

He sounds like even more of a c*nt than I thought.

Abolish the monarchy now.



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3806 on: Today at 02:07:31 pm
Anyone buying Harry's book?


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3807 on: Today at 02:08:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:07:31 pm
Anyone buying Harry's book?
I use Andrex





sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3808 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:07:31 pm
Anyone buying Harry's book?
Top contender for what book will you never read thread.


west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3809 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:41:10 am
So basically jealousy on William's part? How petty from that guy that will be king!


Thats my take on it, but Im biased in that like Harry we are both spare younger brothers to our older brothers!






rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3810 on: Today at 03:01:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:27:10 pm
There is an audio book.

He sounds like even more of a c*nt than I thought.

Abolish the monarchy now.

President Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3811 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3812 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm
Haha :D


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3813 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm
Berts Books
@bertsbooks
Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one



https://twitter.com/bertsbooks/status/1612733269644087296

;D






thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3814 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:01:14 pm
President Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

This isn't a valid argument against abolishing the monarchy.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3815 on: Today at 05:17:23 pm
Thought Id post this as it makes Morgan and the Royal family both look like c*nts. 

https://twitter.com/NathanielBen82/status/1612711880371445760/video/1


Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3816 on: Today at 05:37:33 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:17:23 pm
Thought Id post this as it makes Morgan and the Royal family both look like c*nts. 

https://twitter.com/NathanielBen82/status/1612711880371445760/video/1

Just went a bit down the rabbit hole after that and saw that Murdoch ball sucking, scum bag Rebekah Brooks trending, it was because Harry has apparently described her in his book as: An infected pustule on the arse of humanity

Finding it really, really hard not to like Harry at least on some level.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3817 on: Today at 05:40:20 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:01:39 pm
This isn't a valid argument against abolishing the monarchy.

I wouldn't abolish it, unless we could prove we'd still get the same amount of visitors if thete wasn't a King overseas visitors could get a look at, but I'd reform it massively, take all their lands off them, move them out of Buck Palalce and open it up to the public, charging loads to go in and pump the money back into the economy, get rid of all the hangers on.



Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3818 on: Today at 05:54:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:40:20 pm
I wouldn't abolish it, unless we could prove we'd still get the same amount of visitors if thete wasn't a King overseas visitors could get a look at, but I'd reform it massively, take all their lands off them, move them out of Buck Palalce and open it up to the public, charging loads to go in and pump the money back into the economy, get rid of all the hangers on.

I think places like the Palace of Versaille prove that theory with being one of (if not the most?) lucrative tourist attractions in the world, even more so as it is about an hour outside the city not smack bang in the middle of it like Buckingham palace.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3819 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:37:33 pm
Just went a bit down the rabbit hole after that and saw that Murdoch ball sucking, scum bag Rebekah Brooks trending, it was because Harry has apparently described her in his book as: An infected pustule on the arse of humanity

Finding it really, really hard not to like Harry at least on some level.

Yes,  I enjoyed that.  She's fucking vile. Obviously.



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3820 on: Today at 07:05:13 pm
Supposedly the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.



Cruiser

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3821 on: Today at 07:17:10 pm
Harry has gone full tonto on his family despite wanting the quiet life. Nice one.

That Megan is fucking toxic.







Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3822 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:17:10 pm
That Megan is fucking toxic.


Ah, the age-old misogynistic meme about the scheming woman leading the innocent and noble man astray.

 :shite:



afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3823 on: Today at 07:30:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:25:34 pm

Ah, the age-old misogynistic meme about the scheming woman leading the innocent and noble man astray.

 :shite:

Of course it's all Megan's fault...



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3824 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:05:13 pm
Supposedly the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

It was always going to be a big seller!


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3825 on: Today at 07:36:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:34:47 pm
It was always going to be a big seller!

What held the record before it?


Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3826 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:17:10 pm
Harry has gone full tonto on his family despite wanting the quiet life. Nice one.

That Megan is fucking toxic.
Dear, oh dear. Probably time to stop reading Red Tops and listening to Piers Moron.




Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3827 on: Today at 07:41:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm
Guess he cant go out and get a proper job. Will have been offered silly money for this kind of stuff so probably but their hand off.

Will be interesting to see what he does next or will they just live off this for as long as possible. By interesting, I probably mean itll be a circus!
He had a real job, if you can call chief impact officer for a mental health app startup a real job. I believe he got a hefty inheritance when his mum died and I expect he probably got another one a few months back. It may not necessarily be 'let's buy a $35 million mansion' big but it would do the trick for 99.9% of people.

Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:41:10 am
So basically jealousy on William's part? How petty from that guy that will be king!
He didn't say anything about his brother's non-publicised but well-known infidelity!
Why is it you assume any negative claim or even rumour about Prince William must automatically be true but anything 'leaked' about Prince Harry must be an 'unjustified smear'? Could it be because you're a wee bit biased here perhaps? For instance, I've heard a fair few rumours about what Markle was up to before she was introduced to Harry, but I wouldn't repeat them in a public forum because they're rumours and I have no idea whether or not they have any basis in fact.


Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3828 on: Today at 09:22:33 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:05:13 pm
Supposedly the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.
It is going at half price according to Sky News - big red stickers on 'em saying 'half price'.


