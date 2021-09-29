« previous next »
Re: The Monarchy*
The more Harry runs his mouth, thr more I like him.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:39:55 pm
It is but at least Nicholas Witchell over the last year or so is getting the most work he's had in a couple of decades.
Any ginge is too much.
Re: The Monarchy*
A fight with your brother. Should you really be letting everyone know about that?
Re: The Monarchy*
They are all coming across like c*nts.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:33:44 pm
For some one who wanted out and to be left alone Harry is a right "pay attention to me"twat,no?



I think there's a difference between not wanting to be harassed by the tabloid press 24 hours a day and engaging with the media on your own terms. And that's what Harry and Meghan are doing here. They're engaging on their own terms.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:33:44 pm
For some one who wanted out and to be left alone Harry is a right "pay attention to me"twat,no?

I don't think Harry is a very smart lad. Yeah. he'll make $30-40m from his book deal but he's not leaving much in the tank for the following 3 books.

To boasting of killing 25 Taliban is surely going to open him up to being a target.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm


I think there's a difference between not wanting to be harassed by the tabloid press 24 hours a day and engaging with the media on your own terms. And that's what Harry and Meghan are doing here. They're engaging on their own terms.
Problem is, that's not how it works, if you choose to live in the spotlight you don't get to choose when it gets turned on or off
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm
I think there's a difference between not wanting to be harassed by the tabloid press 24 hours a day and engaging with the media on your own terms. And that's what Harry and Meghan are doing here. They're engaging on their own terms.
Yep.
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 01:00:04 am
Problem is, that's not how it works, if you choose to live in the spotlight you don't get to choose when it gets turned on or off
Nope.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
The more Harry runs his mouth, thr more I like him.
I've not viewed his latest comments. But I think I  know what you mean. In many way (some, at least) he's quite ordinary - and certainly ordinary for a 'Royal'. But what I like most is the disruption to and tarnishing of The Firm's brand.
