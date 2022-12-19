Only just realised that they are going to waste millions on a coronation. Unfortunately some people n no lots of people will lap it up



I think the coronation will be a pretty good bell weather on CharlesI think the support of the Queen who has been the only monarch most of us have ever known is somewhat understandableCharles who has had up and down support down the years is a different matterif the day turns out to be fairly unacknowledged by most of the population I think it will set the tone with the monarchy going forward