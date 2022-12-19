« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 97068 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 04:19:09 am »
Says a lot doesnt it, Murdoch hosting the press regulator and the new queen was Christmas lunching with Clarkson this week, it all stinks
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 06:19:02 am »
Ive no time for the monarchy, its an outdated establishment BUT I sort of admire Harry.     He thought fuck this Im off.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 08:35:10 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 19, 2022, 05:26:14 pm
You would think.

He must be about 140 now.

You have to admire his commitment to being a c*nt. With his money at 91 years old, I'd have retired long before now.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:31:28 am
Ill admit I have zero interest in the Royals and have not followed this story, until I got wind of Clarksons two pennorth.

That old lizard Murdoch has lived too long. Moreover, hes paid - handsomely - a long succession of self-serving and utterly reprehensible shock jocks and given them column space to peddle their gammon-bating, misogynistic bile.

Journalism for too long has danced to his tune. James OBrien on LBC called out Murdoch and Clarkson in a scathing rebuke:

https://youtu.be/Bzi_rvp8s5c

Good watch that, thanks for posting.  As he points out, it's inexplicable that Kuenssberg failed to raise it with the editor of that rag during her interview yesterday morning
Logged
Believer

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 06:37:28 am »
Only just realised that they are going to waste millions on a coronation.     Unfortunately some people n no lots of people will lap it up
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 07:17:22 am »
A conservative estimate is £100 million. Thats £135 for every nurse in the uk. Or £870 for every rail worker. Or £650 for every postal worker. Or £4800 for every paramedic in the uk.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 07:31:13 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:37:28 am
Only just realised that they are going to waste millions on a coronation.     Unfortunately some people n no lots of people will lap it up

Its just the boost this country needs etc etc.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,191
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 08:35:31 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:17:22 am
A conservative estimate is £100 million. Thats £135 for every nurse in the uk. Or £870 for every rail worker. Or £650 for every postal worker. Or £4800 for every paramedic in the uk.

Yeah but think about all the happy faces and togetherness that the street parties will bring.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • Never Forget
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 08:42:12 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:37:28 am
Only just realised that they are going to waste millions on a coronation.     Unfortunately some people n no lots of people will lap it up

I think the coronation will be a pretty good bell weather on Charles

I think the support of the Queen who has been the only monarch most of us have ever known is somewhat understandable

Charles who has had up and down support down the years is a different matter

if the day turns out to be fairly unacknowledged by most of the population I think it will set the tone with the monarchy going forward
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
Hes been egged twice already. Id say thats a good indicator.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 