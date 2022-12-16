regardless of the monarchy - every faith group would not be accepting of that



what? freedom of choice? free to live your own life the way you want to? free to have your own opinions? free to philosophise about such things?



have you gone mad



I might have slightly misinterpreted your original post. Your 'extreme' position above is surely correct. Though, practically, it is unachievable - too many parents feel it is their right to determine (and indoctrinate) their children's future and how they conduct their lives, even as adults. Indeed, we even have parents who decline (life-saving) medical treatments for their offspring based upon fantastical beliefs.



Oh I know.....because unfortunately....I myself had a pair of those stupid parents!!Which kind of drives my adult enthusiasm for just what parents, religions and institutions should (and should not) be allowed to get away with in terms of foisting their own beliefs and traditions onto their children.In fact, I'm only here as a red hot Liverpool supporter because I originate from a multi-generational family of staunch Evertonians. My childish brain (back when I was wee nipper in the seventies.....came to the realisation that "at least I get to choose my football club"....even if it displeases my parents, but what really displeased themwas when I grew up a bit more and asserted my right to chose my own religious beliefs....or rational "lack" thereof in the face of their own (to me)....totally insane enthralment to such absolute rot.So in THIS matter at least, I can kind of sympathise with young Harry Hewitt to some extent.Where I can't sympathise with him is in what he deems to be his life "alternative." Namely....continuing to try and be some kind of privately branded ambassador, advocate and public figure etc.It's like he wants the royal "role".....but without the royal "control."So basically, he and his wife are opting for a life of "celebrity"....and even if they're privately resolved to use whatever public interest their individual lives have accrued thusfar...as a means of championing causes, this merely makes them nought but the married couple version of somebody like Bono or Greta Thunberg.Basically....it makes them celebrity influencers (at least in their own eyes)However, other than his royal lineage and her run in the legal drama "suits".....what on earth actually qualifies them for the roles they're trying to carve out for themselves?Yes...they both have individual profile (as it were)...and when they wed, this was ramped up well beyond their own personal merits, but really, this is now all they're trading on to oxygenate themselves.If Harry left the monarchy to pursue a career as a brain surgeon or something....I'd probably find it easier to respect him.But no....he's basically sticking to what he knows isn't he....albeit his own privatised, maverick version of it, so basically he's left the "cult" that is the royal family to start his own little "cult" based on his own values....but he's still using the exact, same frameworks to basically become one of THE most publicised virtue signallers the worlds ever seen in recent times.In Harry's mind....that's probably akin to a highly "noble" career choice.I guess only time will tell if he really outgrows his past and becomes a voice worth listening to or a man whose actions pique curiosity, but currently, he's still a fledgling whose doing his therapy in public and making coin out of it.Beyond this....well.....we'll see ehh!!