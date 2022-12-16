« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 96298 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3680 on: December 16, 2022, 06:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 16, 2022, 05:59:10 pm
I don't think he flew a helicopter. I can just remember him in some bunker firing a machine gun - my ten year old burst out laughing and said,"They could have given him a real gun, there should be casings going all over the place". I know nothing of such things, but I remember he was only there for about three days because someone 'accidentally' leaked his location on many occassions and it was deemed risky so he came back.
That's right - I just checked Wiki. It was, of course, Andrew who was - as George W Bush might put it - a 'chopper driver'.*

Prince Harry was in the army.

* Apocryphal, but it always felt so right/true.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3681 on: December 16, 2022, 06:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on December 16, 2022, 03:38:03 pm
Oh come now! Sure you loathe the monarchy but since when did talent, charisma or intelligence determine how successful you become? You only have to look at Musk to see that you don't need any of the above.  Besides this, Harry flew combat helicopters in a war zone.  I'd argue that you need a modicum of intelligence, talent and dedication to be able to do that.  As for Markle, you can call it a "low-level" TV show but you don't sustain 130+ episodes of an international TV show without some talent.  And would Harry have looked at her if she wasn't hot?
Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut, founded the first successful new car company in the US in literally decades and the first commercially successful space company ever. Saying he has no intelligence is laughable. He may not be much of an inventor but he's a business genius, regardless of how embarrassing his midlife crisis becomes. Flying a helicopter for a few months is quite a neat skill but it's something most people can be trained to do and I don't see it being a springboard to the entertainment business for anyone else.

As for Markle, she didn't 'sustain' Suits, she was in a supporting role for a few years when she obviously was a low-level actress, considering she failed to do anything else of note in that period. The film offers haven't exactly been rolling in since either.

But it's one thing to be the face of something, a character in a reality show. It's quite another to be given huge money to create your own shows about whatever you want when you have no experience in doing so whatsoever. As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them. And I'm not sure what Markle being 'hot' has to do with anything given it has nothing to do with their show.

Quote from: Mark Walters on December 16, 2022, 03:38:03 pm
On the one hand, you say the narrative is artificial and hypocritical.  On the other you say you don't know how accurate most of what they're saying is. So your narrative is ok but theirs isn't? And if you watch the programme you'll see that that's the point: William and Kate can say what they feel but won't because the Royal Family will not (be allowed to) publicly comment on this kind of thing, but will use their official press offices to tell the media what they feel benefits them.
They're making a career criticising the existence of an institution they've both profited from and which is the only reason anyone cares about them to begin with. That in itself is hypocritical, even before you get on to the ludicrous 'speaking truth to power' comments. As for my 'narrative', I'm not being paid a huge amount by Netflix to broadcast my opinions publicly or demanding people believe me, so it isn't quite on the same level, is it?

Movng on to the last part, I'd be interested to see what Megan and Harry's ex-staff would be saying if they weren't bound by NDAs, but quite apart from that, the expectation is what? That Charles or William should turn the whole thing into an ugly public slanging match? Harry knows they never will so he can basically make any allegation he wants and claim any opposition is machinations from 'the press office'.
Offline and the red red Robin goes Kop Kop Koppin along

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3682 on: December 16, 2022, 07:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 16, 2022, 06:09:46 pm
That's right - I just checked Wiki. It was, of course, Andrew who was - as George W Bush might put it - a 'chopper driver'.*

Prince Harry was in the army.

* Apocryphal, but it always felt so right/true.

Harry was a co-pilot of Apache helicopters in the Army Air Corps during his 2nd tour, his first tour of Afghanistan was as a forward air controller before some rag from Australia broadcast he was there and it got cut short.

He may have his flaws but i still respect him doing two tours of Afghan. As ex-RAF who was pretty comfortable during my 3 months there, i know if i was a millionaire who didn't have to go it would be the last place on earth you'd find me.
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline Juan Kerr

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3683 on: December 16, 2022, 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 16, 2022, 06:48:18 pm
Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut, founded the first successful new car company in the US in literally decades and the first commercially successful space company ever. Saying he has no intelligence is laughable. He may not be much of an inventor but he's a business genius, regardless of how embarrassing his midlife crisis becomes. Flying a helicopter for a few months is quite a neat skill but it's something most people can be trained to do and I don't see it being a springboard to the entertainment business for anyone else.

As for Markle, she didn't 'sustain' Suits, she was in a supporting role for a few years when she obviously was a low-level actress, considering she failed to do anything else of note in that period. The film offers haven't exactly been rolling in since either.

But it's one thing to be the face of something, a character in a reality show. It's quite another to be given huge money to create your own shows about whatever you want when you have no experience in doing so whatsoever. As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them. And I'm not sure what Markle being 'hot' has to do with anything given it has nothing to do with their show.
They're making a career criticising the existence of an institution they've both profited from and which is the only reason anyone cares about them to begin with. That in itself is hypocritical, even before you get on to the ludicrous 'speaking truth to power' comments. As for my 'narrative', I'm not being paid a huge amount by Netflix to broadcast my opinions publicly or demanding people believe me, so it isn't quite on the same level, is it?

Movng on to the last part, I'd be interested to see what Megan and Harry's ex-staff would be saying if they weren't bound by NDAs, but quite apart from that, the expectation is what? That Charles or William should turn the whole thing into an ugly public slanging match? Harry knows they never will so he can basically make any allegation he wants and claim any opposition is machinations from 'the press office'.

 Theres a couple of fellas might have something to say about that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3684 on: December 17, 2022, 09:48:50 am »
Saw a clip where they were moaning about living in a property on the grounds of Kensington Palace and not
Kensington Palace itself.
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3685 on: December 17, 2022, 10:22:20 am »
right... is it just me.... or basically... simply... harry and meg were just very very very very very very very naive?

regardless of the monarchy being not wot it seems mister - even the curtsy thing, like... even i know how to curtsy right? and i'm a bloke

but it's great fun watching the high and mighty show us mere mortals that we are all the same

..well, in fact, by their upbringing... they are actually worse
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3686 on: December 17, 2022, 10:33:34 am »
Quote
As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them.

Ah yes, the Kardashians had virtually nothing* And Musk did not create Tesla.

*apart from the $30m+ from Robert Kardashians estate and his fame and connections as OJs lawyer

Quote
Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut

Quote
in 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, an online financial services and e-mail payment company.[58] X.com was one of the first federally insured online banks, and over 200,000 customers joined in its initial months of operation.[59] Even though Musk founded the company, investors regarded him as inexperienced and replaced him with Intuit CEO Bill Harris by the end of the year.[60]

In 2000, X.com merged with online bank Confinity to avoid competition,[52][60][61] as Confinity's money-transfer service PayPal was more popular than X.com's service.[62] Musk then returned as CEO of the merged company. His preference for Microsoft over Unix-based software caused a rift among the company's employees, and led Peter Thiel, Confinity's founder, to resign.[63] With the company suffering from compounding technological issues and the lack of a cohesive business model, the board ousted Musk and replaced him with Thiel in September 2000.[64] Under Thiel, the company focused on the money-transfer service and was renamed PayPal in 2001.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3687 on: December 17, 2022, 10:53:53 am »
With the royals, Musk, the Paul brothers and Kardashians in the one thread, we just need the Tories and trump before we can rename it the bunch of c*nts thread
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3688 on: December 17, 2022, 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 17, 2022, 10:53:53 am
With the royals, Musk, the Paul brothers and Kardashians in the one thread, we just need the Tories and trump before we can rename it the bunch of c*nts thread

Never heard of them before know but they look,like a right pair of twats.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3689 on: December 17, 2022, 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 17, 2022, 10:57:05 am
Never heard of them before know but they look,like a right pair of twats.
Neither had I. But when I looked them up, I realised that I had come across Logan Paul before:
Quote
Logan Paul was blasted on social media this New Years Eve after he posted a YouTube clip of himself visiting the famous Aokigahara suicide woods in Japan  a video that included footage of a man who had recently hanged himself.

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/logan-and-jake-paul-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-youtube-megastars-203389/
That's pretty gross. Demonstrates an extreme lack of empathy. I don't know why anyone would support someone like that.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3690 on: December 17, 2022, 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 17, 2022, 11:09:33 am
Neither had I. But when I looked them up, I realised that I had come across Logan Paul before:That's pretty gross. Demonstrates an extreme lack of empathy. I don't know why anyone would support someone like that.

That's his most spectacular one. He blamed the lack of empathy on a 'brain injury' from playing football...  I also recall him doing a stunt where he was 'going gay' for a month. An absolute cretin, followed by cretins.  You'll be glad to know he plans to run for US president, someday.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3691 on: December 17, 2022, 01:45:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 17, 2022, 12:30:55 pm
That's his most spectacular one. He blamed the lack of empathy on a 'brain injury' from playing football...  I also recall him doing a stunt where he was 'going gay' for a month. An absolute cretin, followed by cretins.  You'll be glad to know he plans to run for US president, someday.

I remember Dawn Porter had a BBC show where she questioned whether she was gay so she decided to do the supposed gay thing which was flat share with a few women who were, snog one of them and then at the end 'realise' that she wasnt gay.

Safe to say shit like that hasnt aged well. But that was a while ago, unlike that stunt Paul did i believe fairly recently.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3692 on: December 17, 2022, 03:23:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2022, 01:45:39 pm
I remember Dawn Porter had a BBC show where she questioned whether she was gay so she decided to do the supposed gay thing which was flat share with a few women who were, snog one of them and then at the end 'realise' that she wasnt gay.

Safe to say shit like that hasnt aged well. But that was a while ago, unlike that stunt Paul did i believe fairly recently.
Sounds like utter, vacuous shite.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00901j7/episodes/guide

I was not in the UK at the time of airing, so I had not even heard of it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3693 on: December 17, 2022, 07:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 16, 2022, 10:58:21 am
That's fair enough. Except, 'tradeoffs' does not fairly describe the situation since Prince Harry was born into it and had no choice in the matter. Indeed, he has attempted to extricate himself from from it - for very understandable reasons, and as far as this is feasible - and he is being vilified for it. This goes to my earlier comments about 'a lack of imagination'. How do you think you would have come out of being born into that Family?

Just for the sheer mischief of the exercise.....would it be fair to say that in a much more enlightened world, no child should EVER be born into anything that removes informed, adult choice from them....and requires them to fulfil religious or institutional obligations by deint of their parentage or bloodline?

I'm very strongly in the "individual choice trumps all obligations" ....camp myself and don't believe that the living... (parents included) have ANY RIGHTS whatsoever to lay obligation or expectation on their children.

I'd even go so far as to say that doing so ought to be classed as "abuse" in many cases, and I'd say the monarchy is a primary example of what no parents should ever be allowed to try and bestow upon their offspring.....namely.....hereditary duty and/or servitude to an institutional framework.

Custom and history be damned.....it's high-time parents were prevented from having children for any other reason than to give liberty, choice and self-determination to a new life.

No exceptions.

My two cents...

 ;)
YNWA

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3694 on: December 17, 2022, 07:38:12 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on December 17, 2022, 07:28:52 pm

Just for the sheer mischief of the exercise.....would it be fair to say that in a much more enlightened world, no child should EVER be born into anything that removes informed, adult choice from them....and requires them to fulfil religious or institutional obligations by deint of their parentage or bloodline?

I'm very strongly in the "individual choice trumps all obligations" ....camp myself and don't believe that the living... (parents included) have ANY RIGHTS whatsoever to lay obligation or expectation on their children.

I'd even go so far as to say that doing so ought to be classed as "abuse" in many cases, and I'd say the monarchy is a primary example of what no parents should ever be allowed to try and bestow upon their offspring.....namely.....hereditary duty and/or servitude to an institutional framework.

Custom and history be damned.....it's high-time parents were prevented from having children for any other reason than to give liberty, choice and self-determination to a new life.

No exceptions.

My two cents...

 ;)

regardless of the monarchy - every faith group would not be accepting of that

what? freedom of choice? free to live your own life the way you want to? free to have your own opinions? free to philosophise about such things?

have you gone mad  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3695 on: December 17, 2022, 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on December 17, 2022, 07:28:52 pm

Just for the sheer mischief of the exercise.....would it be fair to say that in a much more enlightened world, no child should EVER be born into anything that removes informed, adult choice from them....and requires them to fulfil religious or institutional obligations by deint of their parentage or bloodline?

I'm very strongly in the "individual choice trumps all obligations" ....camp myself and don't believe that the living... (parents included) have ANY RIGHTS whatsoever to lay obligation or expectation on their children.

I'd even go so far as to say that doing so ought to be classed as "abuse" in many cases, and I'd say the monarchy is a primary example of what no parents should ever be allowed to try and bestow upon their offspring.....namely.....hereditary duty and/or servitude to an institutional framework.

Custom and history be damned.....it's high-time parents were prevented from having children for any other reason than to give liberty, choice and self-determination to a new life.

No exceptions.

My two cents...

 ;)
I might have slightly misinterpreted your original post. ;) Your 'extreme' position above is surely correct. Though, practically, it is unachievable - too many parents feel it is their right to determine (and indoctrinate) their children's future and how they conduct their lives, even as adults. Indeed, we even have parents who decline (life-saving) medical treatments for their offspring based upon fantastical beliefs.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3696 on: December 17, 2022, 09:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Iska on December 15, 2022, 10:56:15 am
Who exactly is this supposed to convince?  This guy was in Afghanistan.

If you watch that part of the documentary, I think he means it is terrifying that they are prepared to go all in on him and his wife for going against the institution, rather than being concerned why they are having to do it.

He didnt mean he was literally terrified.

I do think people should watch if theyre going to comment on things - these snippets can be so misleading.
JFT96.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3697 on: December 17, 2022, 09:34:13 pm »
I am not a royalist. Far from it.

I had maybe a little idea of what was going on via the media - I had seen how badly Meghan Markle was treated in comparison to Kate Middleton with those contradicting media headlines, the trolls online, that dickhead Piers Moron, had known of some of Harrys behaviour when he was younger etc but Id say I felt largely indifferent to them. I did watch that Oprah interview too.

Having watched the documentary in full, I dont understand how people can have too much beef with them.

He cant help that he was born into this obscene circus. Undoubtedly a dickhead when he was younger but he comes across as someone who has grown up a lot, matured and loves his wife and kids more than anything. He seems very determined to want to leave a positive mark on the world.

Not sure why people hold that against him/them.

Fair fucks to them for sticking 2 fingers up to the institution, his brother, his dad and the rest of those archaic weirdos and wanting to go it alone.

I definitely got a sense that they wanted to tell their side and call out the media and the press and as part of that, has to touch on the role his family played in that.

There will be no rebuttal from the Palace I am sure, there cant be but I fall firmly on the side of Meghan and Harry now, and may they continue to call out the press and their hypocrisy. I choose to believe what they are saying.

They cant really win - if they stayed, theyd be part of that weird family dining out on taxpayers money and if they left to try and make their own way, theyd be milking the cash cow. What they say makes sense and adds up. She was treated horrendously, they both were. I hope they go on and have a happy life and make a shit ton of money.

Honestly, I think if people are going to comment on them and this documentary then watch it. 
JFT96.

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 04:08:50 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 17, 2022, 07:38:12 pm
regardless of the monarchy - every faith group would not be accepting of that

what? freedom of choice? free to live your own life the way you want to? free to have your own opinions? free to philosophise about such things?

have you gone mad  :wave
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 17, 2022, 07:48:33 pm
I might have slightly misinterpreted your original post. ;) Your 'extreme' position above is surely correct. Though, practically, it is unachievable - too many parents feel it is their right to determine (and indoctrinate) their children's future and how they conduct their lives, even as adults. Indeed, we even have parents who decline (life-saving) medical treatments for their offspring based upon fantastical beliefs.

Oh I know.....because unfortunately....I myself had a pair of those stupid parents!!

Which kind of drives my adult enthusiasm for just what parents, religions and institutions should (and should not) be allowed to get away with in terms of foisting their own beliefs and traditions onto their children.

In fact, I'm only here as a red hot Liverpool supporter because I originate from a multi-generational family of staunch Evertonians. My childish brain (back when I was wee nipper in the seventies.....came to the realisation that "at least I get to choose my football club"....even if it displeases my parents, but what really displeased them the most was when I grew up a bit more and asserted my right to chose my own religious beliefs....or rational "lack" thereof in the face of their own (to me)....totally insane enthralment to such absolute rot.

So in THIS matter at least, I can kind of sympathise with young Harry Hewitt to some extent.

Where I can't sympathise with him is in what he deems to be his life "alternative." Namely....continuing to try and be some kind of privately branded ambassador, advocate and public figure etc.

It's like he wants the royal "role".....but without the royal "control." 

So basically, he and his wife are opting for a life of "celebrity"....and even if they're privately resolved to use whatever public interest their individual lives have accrued thusfar...as a means of championing causes, this merely makes them nought but the married couple version of somebody like Bono or Greta Thunberg.

Basically....it makes them celebrity influencers (at least in their own eyes)

However, other than his royal lineage and her run in the legal drama "suits".....what on earth actually qualifies them for the roles they're trying to carve out for themselves?

Yes...they both have individual profile (as it were)...and when they wed, this was ramped up well beyond their own personal merits, but really, this is now all they're trading on to oxygenate themselves.

If Harry left the monarchy to pursue a career as a brain surgeon or something....I'd probably find it easier to respect him.

But no....he's basically sticking to what he knows isn't he....albeit his own privatised, maverick version of it, so basically he's left the "cult" that is the royal family to start his own little "cult" based on his own values....but he's still using the exact, same frameworks to basically become one of THE most publicised virtue signallers the worlds ever seen in recent times.

In Harry's mind....that's probably akin to a highly "noble" career choice.

I guess only time will tell if he really outgrows his past and becomes a voice worth listening to or a man whose actions pique curiosity, but currently, he's still a fledgling whose doing his therapy in public and making coin out of it.

Beyond this....well.....we'll see ehh!!
YNWA

Offline thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 08:46:04 am »
What qualifies anyone as an ambassador? Bono is a singer. Greta had no qualifications on climate science.

Fame is, likely, the most important thing for those causes they represent because fame brings attention. Secondly, communication training - thats why actors are so often ambassadors to causes.

Id argue that next to many ambassadors, M&H are as qualified or more qualified. Harry supports armed forces charities, having seen active service. M was into advocacy before her royal attachment. And her causes seem rooted in her experiences - supporting equality for women, black people and food for children.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 04:08:50 am
Where I can't sympathise with him is in what he deems to be his life "alternative." Namely....continuing to try and be some kind of privately branded ambassador, advocate and public figure etc.

It's like he wants the royal "role".....but without the royal "control." 

So basically, he and his wife are opting for a life of "celebrity"....and even if they're privately resolved to use whatever public interest their individual lives have accrued thusfar...as a means of championing causes, this merely makes them nought but the married couple version of somebody like Bono or Greta Thunberg.

Basically....it makes them celebrity influencers (at least in their own eyes)

However, other than his royal lineage and her run in the legal drama "suits".....what on earth actually qualifies them for the roles they're trying to carve out for themselves?

Yes...they both have individual profile (as it were)...and when they wed, this was ramped up well beyond their own personal merits, but really, this is now all they're trading on to oxygenate themselves.

If Harry left the monarchy to pursue a career as a brain surgeon or something....I'd probably find it easier to respect him.

But no....he's basically sticking to what he knows isn't he....albeit his own privatised, maverick version of it, so basically he's left the "cult" that is the royal family to start his own little "cult" based on his own values....but he's still using the exact, same frameworks to basically become one of THE most publicised virtue signallers the worlds ever seen in recent times.

In Harry's mind....that's probably akin to a highly "noble" career choice.

I guess only time will tell if he really outgrows his past and becomes a voice worth listening to or a man whose actions pique curiosity, but currently, he's still a fledgling whose doing his therapy in public and making coin out of it.

Beyond this....well.....we'll see ehh!!
I think @thejbs sums up well where I am on this:
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:46:04 am
What qualifies anyone as an ambassador? Bono is a singer. Greta had no qualifications on climate science.

Fame is, likely, the most important thing for those causes they represent because fame brings attention. Secondly, communication training - thats why actors are so often ambassadors to causes.

Id argue that next to many ambassadors, M&H are as qualified or more qualified. Harry supports armed forces charities, having seen active service. M was into advocacy before her royal attachment. And her causes seem rooted in her experiences - supporting equality for women, black people and food for children.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm »
Jeremy Clarkson, who a few days earlier had dinner with Camilla, has written an article in the scum where he says he fantasies about Meghan being made walk naked through the streets of every town in britain and people throw shit at her shouting shame.
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm
Jeremy Clarkson, who a few days earlier had dinner with Camilla, has written an article in the scum where he says he fantasies about Meghan being made walk naked through the streets of every town in britain and people throw shit at her shouting shame.

Stupid tw*t!!
YNWA

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 04:06:53 pm »
Can any reasonable person try and logically explain to me why the Gammonati hate Markle so much?, I get that she's black, but what's the reason she makes them so angry?, I honestly can't get my head around it, it's mental.
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 04:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:06:53 pm
Can any reasonable person try and logically explain to me why the Gammonati hate Markle so much?, I get that she's black, but what's the reason she makes them so angry?, I honestly can't get my head around it, it's mental.

Theres been a tradition of hating Royal brides going back to Anne Boleyn who was called a Goggle eyed whore, Anne the Mare of Cleves, the Duchess of Windsor, Fergie the list goes on.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 07:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:06:53 pm
Can any reasonable person try and logically explain to me why the Gammonati hate Markle so much?, I get that she's black, but what's the reason she makes them so angry?, I honestly can't get my head around it, it's mental.
As you say, 'she's black'. That, and/or misogyny. As for why some here seem to hate her, I assume it is not because of racism or misogyny - they will need to explain their reasons because I surely do not understand it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 08:09:34 pm »
Wait,she's Black?
Offline Lusty

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 08:19:40 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:06:53 pm
Can any reasonable person try and logically explain to me why the Gammonati hate Markle so much?, I get that she's black, but what's the reason she makes them so angry?, I honestly can't get my head around it, it's mental.
Because everyone has to pick a side.  That's how it is now, everyone has to care about everything, there are two sides to every story, and you have to pick one of those sides and then argue all day on social media about it.  It's become a tribal thing.  If you're with Harry and Markle, you're against the Royal Family.  The Gammonati are very much pro-monarchy, and therefore must be anti-Markle.

This is a really interesting case study actually because it's the least important issue in the world, and yet it's generating so much rage.  In a sane world they would just be a pair of slightly irritating celebrity douchebags that we'd all just ignore, like Gwyneth Paltrow or one of the Kardashians.  Instead we have to be either with them or against them.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 09:29:42 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:19:40 am
Because everyone has to pick a side.  That's how it is now, everyone has to care about everything, there are two sides to every story, and you have to pick one of those sides and then argue all day on social media about it.  It's become a tribal thing.  If you're with Harry and Markle, you're against the Royal Family.  The Gammonati are very much pro-monarchy, and therefore must be anti-Markle.

This is a really interesting case study actually because it's the least important issue in the world, and yet it's generating so much rage.  In a sane world they would just be a pair of slightly irritating celebrity douchebags that we'd all just ignore, like Gwyneth Paltrow or one of the Kardashians.  Instead we have to be either with them or against them.

Haha this is spot on. I couldn't give a fuck about either side.
Online carling

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on December  9, 2022, 11:51:36 am
Why do people even care though?

I wonder how much people do really care.  If someone opens a newspaper they'll likely see Harry and Meghan, same if they browse a news website or open Netflix or Spotify.  If they were to drop off these mediums and out of the public eye how long would it be before people moved onto the next thing.. I'd give it a few weeks max.  I don't think many people loathe them enough or like them enough to make an effort following them or actively seeing what they are upto.

All it boils down to is them being uber priviliged and on the selfish side.  Take away the spotlight and it's all terribly boring.
Online tubby

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:06:53 pm
Can any reasonable person try and logically explain to me why the Gammonati hate Markle so much?, I get that she's black, but what's the reason she makes them so angry?, I honestly can't get my head around it, it's mental.

It's not just that she's black, it's an American marrying into British royalty that the people who care about that kind of thing find annoying.  There's a lot of anti-American sentiment on RAWK as it is, imagine how bad it gets with the gammon heads.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 17, 2022, 10:33:34 am
Ah yes, the Kardashians had virtually nothing* And Musk did not create Tesla.

*apart from the $30m+ from Robert Kardashians estate and his fame and connections as OJs lawyer
Since I just saw these and there seem to be some reading comprehension issues:

1) I said the Kardashians built their brand from virtually nothing, which they did. The Kardashians had a fraction of the fame of someone like Nicole Richie and have developed that into one of the world's biggest celebrity brands.

2) I literally said Musk wasn't an inventor but you're right, Musk technically came on board six months into Tesla's existence and built what is still the first successful new US car company in decades, unless you count raising vast amounts of money and bringing out one model before your company collapses as success.

3) Musk was a co-founder of PayPal (before it was renamed) and was on its board of directors as its largest shareholder when it was acquired. I never said he was solely responsible, simply that he helped. As I understand it, his vision was for the company to be more of an overall online financial services provider than a dedicated payment tool. Thiel's vision was for the latter and he orchestrated a coup when Musk was on his honeymoon. That vision led to it being bought for $1.5 billion, but given what something like Ant Financial is worth today that now looks like chicken feed.

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming. The Clarkson article is obviously disgusting and indefensible, in case it needed to be said.
Online Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:19:40 am
Because everyone has to pick a side.  That's how it is now, everyone has to care about everything, there are two sides to every story, and you have to pick one of those sides and then argue all day on social media about it.  It's become a tribal thing.  If you're with Harry and Markle, you're against the Royal Family.  The Gammonati are very much pro-monarchy, and therefore must be anti-Markle.

This is a really interesting case study actually because it's the least important issue in the world, and yet it's generating so much rage.  In a sane world they would just be a pair of slightly irritating celebrity douchebags that we'd all just ignore, like Gwyneth Paltrow or one of the Kardashians.  Instead we have to be either with them or against them.

You're absolutely right, but I do believe race does play a part in it. How significant will depend on your own personal viewpoint but it plays a significant part in my opinion. The Gammonati (what a word!) aren't exactly renowned for their openness and inclusivity. To them, she looks a little different than your traditional princess, she speaks a little different, she's got her own way and they just never accepted it.

I'm not a huge fan of Harry and Meghan (although I think Harry would be fine to have a pint with), but it takes significant guts to leave the firm as they call it and forge your own path. They've left a highly stressful environment of luxury and hopped into another environment of luxury with a ton of other different pressures and only time will tell if it is for the best. But for them to actually do it, all in the public eye and all with a raft of other issues impacting the Royal's of the last few years is quite courageous, and I do wish them good luck with it.
