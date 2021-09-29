Oh come now! Sure you loathe the monarchy but since when did talent, charisma or intelligence determine how successful you become? You only have to look at Musk to see that you don't need any of the above. Besides this, Harry flew combat helicopters in a war zone. I'd argue that you need a modicum of intelligence, talent and dedication to be able to do that. As for Markle, you can call it a "low-level" TV show but you don't sustain 130+ episodes of an international TV show without some talent. And would Harry have looked at her if she wasn't hot?

On the one hand, you say the narrative is artificial and hypocritical. On the other you say you don't know how accurate most of what they're saying is. So your narrative is ok but theirs isn't? And if you watch the programme you'll see that that's the point: William and Kate can say what they feel but won't because the Royal Family will not (be allowed to) publicly comment on this kind of thing, but will use their official press offices to tell the media what they feel benefits them.

Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut, founded the first successful new car company in the US in literally decades and the first commercially successful space company ever. Saying he has no intelligence is laughable. He may not be much of an inventor but he's a business genius, regardless of how embarrassing his midlife crisis becomes. Flying a helicopter for a few months is quite a neat skill but it's something most people can be trained to do and I don't see it being a springboard to the entertainment business for anyone else.As for Markle, she didn't 'sustain' Suits, she was in a supporting role for a few years when she obviously was a low-level actress, considering she failed to do anything else of note in that period. The film offers haven't exactly been rolling in since either.But it's one thing to be the face of something, a character in a reality show. It's quite another to be given huge money to create your own shows about whatever you want. As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them. And I'm not sure what Markle being 'hot' has to do with anything given it has nothing to do with their show.They're making a career criticising the existence of an institution they've both profited from and which is the only reason anyone cares about them to begin with. That in itself is hypocritical, even before you get on to the ludicrous 'speaking truth to power' comments. As for my 'narrative', I'm not being paid a huge amount by Netflix to broadcast my opinions publicly or demanding people believe me, so it isn't quite on the same level, is it?Movng on to the last part, I'd be interested to see what Megan and Harry's ex-staff would be saying if they weren't bound by NDAs, but quite apart from that, the expectation is what? That Charles or William should turn the whole thing into an ugly public slanging match? Harry knows they never will so he can basically make any allegation he wants and claim any opposition is machinations from 'the press office'.