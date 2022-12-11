I've grown to actively loathe the monarchy over the years for what they represent - a massive sense of unearned privilege, wealth and power - but, apart form Prince Andrew, who'd probably be in jail now without his connections, no one sums that up more than these two.



Neither seems to have much in the way of talent, charisma or intelligence and yet they have fat content deals at Spotify and Netflix, which is why this series exists in the first place. What else does Harry have to offer the world apart from royal scandal? Would Markle have people like Serena Williams on her podcast if she was still a low-level TV actress? Does anyone think Markle would have taken a second look at Harry if he wasn't a prince?



That's what sums up my personal dislike for them, watching them create this narrative that any ordinary person can see is artificial and hypocritical. I don't even know how accurate most of what they're saying is considering they know the chances of William and Kate making their own response programme is somewhere marginally above 0%. I expect a lot of people's instinctive dislike comes from watching them display a vastly expensive Californian lifetstyle they'd never have if he hadn't been a royal.



As for the idea this is some kind of noble attempt to reform the royal family, I wonder where this desire was when they were whining that their kid wasn't given the titles they wanted for him? Or when they were suing some Filipino business owner for having the same name as their company? They're cashing in on family issues for money and fame, no more and no less. The fact the royals should have far less is obvious, but it's a completely different point as far as I can see and has nothing to do with whether or not some of the older family members have antiquated social views.