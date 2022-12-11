« previous next »
But why do so many here loath Meghan (and Harry)? I'm a bit surprised that anyone would care so much as to hate either of them in particular (out of the whole Royal Family). I mean, if it was the whole family, that would be understandable. But since they do hate these two, what is it about her (and him) which gets them foaming at the mouth? I just do not get it.

I dont think there is any evidence that they are hated or loathed (unlike Uncle Andy) more a question of disinterest in the lives of two people who sought publicity by commissioning a series of documentaries about themselves.
I think there is general disinterest in both sides of this saga.  There are some serious issues affecting the country at the moment and this is off many peoples radar.
My tory voting,  Brexit supporting father-in-law has now stopped buying The Mail after a long conversation.  Done my bit with him, now moving on to his mates.

The sad thing is he has absolutely no idea why he adopts the views he has other than saying it is what we all do.  Weird.

Fair play mate, I try to do likewise but sometimes you just can't beat ignorance.
But why do so many here loath Meghan (and Harry)? I'm a bit surprised that anyone would care so much as to hate either of them in particular (out of the whole Royal Family). I mean, if it was the whole family, that would be understandable. But since they do hate these two, what is it about her (and him) which gets them foaming at the mouth? I just do not get it.

Not sure they loath them specifically, it's more a general Royal loathing.
I haven't watched any of the Netflix show yet, but if nothing else it's got the usual crowd of right wing arseholes into a right fluster.
I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.

I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.

And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged just doesn't go down well with anyone.  I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.
I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.

I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.

And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged just doesn't go down well with anyone.  I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.

If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)
If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)

Completely agree with you.
If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)

which is a totally fair point.

Shining the light on the poor UK press is hardly new and frankly Raheem Sterling did it better and more succinctly.

Shining a light on the racist monarchy is a different one. I'm not 100% sure its all true and of course we only have one side of the story. I did see a post a few days after the first storm of a mixed race Mum saying that she was used to regular conversations with people about what the skin tone of her kids would be. It wasn't a racist question, it was simply Mums chatting amongst themselves. We don't know the Meghan context. It is probably easy to imagine there must be some element of racism within the monarchy when you get into private room and peoples own ignorant opinions, but its hardly the monarchies or anyones elses policy these days to truly act in a racist manner.

Is the fact that elderly relatives say dumb shit from time to time really that big a story.

I hear Harry is moaning in this one that the press treated Kate and Will different than him and Meghan. Well OK, that is a shame, but its hardly something to start crying about and hardly worth doing a self promoted documentary about.

I do find it hard to imagine that this series is so popular and yet it seems to be. I do hope the public slagging is over for them and they just move on.
Been made to have this on.

Everyone goes on about her - but it feels like most of the anger comes from him.

Hes spent his whole life as half of William and Harry - a pair presented as equals, a Noel and Liam or Sooty and Sweep or so to speak. But ultimately one of them will be king/wrote the songs/ok this one is stretching it, and the other needs to forge a path seperate. The comments about hierarchy in the family say a lot - its a fucking hereditary monarchy.

Ultimately theyre all weird inbred parasites. I think thats the main takeaway.
Been made to have this on.

Everyone goes on about her - but it feels like most of the anger comes from him.

Hes spent his whole life as half of William and Harry - a pair presented as equals, a Noel and Liam or Sooty and Sweep or so to speak. But ultimately one of them will be king/wrote the songs/ok this one is stretching it, and the other needs to forge a path seperate. The comments about hierarchy in the family say a lot - its a fucking hereditary monarchy.

Ultimately theyre all weird inbred parasites. I think thats the main takeaway.

Been made to have this on.

Everyone goes on about her - but it feels like most of the anger comes from him.

Hes spent his whole life as half of William and Harry - a pair presented as equals, a Noel and Liam or Sooty and Sweep or so to speak. But ultimately one of them will be king/wrote the songs/ok this one is stretching it, and the other needs to forge a path seperate. The comments about hierarchy in the family say a lot - its a fucking hereditary monarchy.

Ultimately theyre all weird inbred parasites. I think thats the main takeaway.

Yep thats the thing for me, its Harry that annoys me. By being a Royal he is a weird, inbred parasite to begin with. But he has added a hell of a lot of moaning, entitlement etc. to the already bucket loads he already does. She may be on the hunt for more publicity, but she is an actress, thats part of what they do.

Its funny because its become quite the separation of political divides and which side you sit on determines what your politics are. Or thats how maybe TV and media have framed it to get a reaction. Its absolutely possible to hate both sides of this, which is where I sit.
Yep thats the thing for me, its Harry that annoys me. By being a Royal he is a weird, inbred parasite to begin with. But he has added a hell of a lot of moaning, entitlement etc. to the already bucket loads he already does. She may be on the hunt for more publicity, but she is an actress, thats part of what they do.

Its funny because its become quite the separation of political divides and which side you sit on determines what your politics are. Or thats how maybe TV and media have framed it to get a reaction. Its absolutely possible to hate both sides of this, which is where I sit.
Very much agree on that.  There is definitely a narrative that you should be either Team Royal or Team Meghan, there is no nuance.

I'm with you in that I don't like either, it's the equivalent of Man City vs. Chelsea in the Champions League final.
Very much agree on that.  There is definitely a narrative that you should be either Team Royal or Team Meghan, there is no nuance.

I'm with you in that I don't like either, it's the equivalent of Man City vs. Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Id change it to Man City v PSG. Chelsea arent quite as plastic as those two now that the Russian kleptocrat has been fucked off.
Harry describes how their own plan for a half-in, half-out royal life was rejected during a family summit in Sandringham.

It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply werent true, says Prince Harry.
Who exactly is this supposed to convince?  This guy was in Afghanistan.
Who exactly is this supposed to convince?  This guy was in Afghanistan.

Are you calling Kabulshit?
Who exactly is this supposed to convince?  This guy was in Afghanistan.
Wasn't he basically just shooting things from a helicopter there? I can't imagine he'd have been anywhere near harm's way.
If we binned these dickheads then we save  £102.4M a year

Plus we can take all their castles and houses and shit (That we own, really) - flog them off to billionaires and then use the money to fund the NHS.


Be good to see the Royal Family actually worth something to the UK for the first time in their history*


*And before someone says "Well, look at all the money they bring in."That's a load of dingoes kidneys.
These issues are nothing that a guillotine wouldn't immediately resolve.

 ;) ;D
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:48:25 am
Wasn't he basically just shooting things from a helicopter there? I can't imagine he'd have been anywhere near harm's way.
Its more hes 36, hell have been around lads all his life, hell have dished out plenty of stick himself, hes been through military school and training, hes served in the forces as an actual adult whatever he did there, hes known William all his life  everybody knows this, so who do they think is going to watch this and think poor soul, hes been through an ordeal there?  Youd expect rawk to be a tough crowd but surely any sentient human being is going to be a tough crowd for that story.
I just saw the clip of Meghan and "H" apparently reacting live to a text from Wills.  Hilarious stuff.

Here's H doing his best compo face and acting like he's presenting a piece of paper with the f-word scrawled on it to his primary school teacher...

I just saw the clip of Meghan and "H" apparently reacting live to a text from Wills.  Hilarious stuff.
Here's H doing his best compo face and acting like
Here's H doing his best compo face and acting like he's presenting a piece of paper with the f-word scrawled on it to his primary school teacher...
I've not watched any of this and I don't know the context of the scene, but from what you're saying it makes Harry look like a bit of a c*nt doesn't it? Unless he reveals what is in the text and that William is being extremely unreasonable its just a one sided drama in which the other side doesn't have and correctly won't insist on a right to reply on telly.
Some real bizarre opinions about Harry and Meghan in this thread.  Why would they give up the riches and privilege of the monarchy if they didn't have some serious problems being part of it? Why is Harry in particular being vilified for that?
Thats Harry getting the pics of William and his floozy isnt it?
Some real bizarre opinions about Harry and Meghan in this thread
What do you think bizarre means?
Thats Harry getting the pics of William and his floozy isnt it?

Peggy?
Some real bizarre opinions about Harry and Meghan in this thread.  Why would they give up the riches and privilege of the monarchy if they didn't have some serious problems being part of it? Why is Harry in particular being vilified for that?
Yeah. Pretty much. And I write that as a staunch anti-royalist.

Netflix kept pushing the series at me, and given some of the comments here, I watched the first episode a few nights ago. Although not my cup of tea, there was nothing inherently wrong with it, and the couple were not remotely frightful. I am constantly amazed at the lack of imagination shown by some - if any of you here think if you were born into that Family and that you would somehow come as 'sound' and fully understanding of how other people live, I suggest that you likely would have turned far worse than Harry.

Prince Harry was born into a terrible, dysfunctional family. So, you can concentrate on his 'advantages' and 'privileges', but you are being blind to the disadvantages and 'abuse'. As mentioned in the first episode, as a Royal, he has virtually no choice in what profession he might follow, will find near impossible to do as he pleases (ever), and cannot even marry without the consent of the Monarch. I will probably watch another episode just to get a better flavour of the series. But I suspect I have already watched one more episode than the majority of members here who have already condemned him for his actions and words in the series.
What do you think bizarre means?

Yeah. Pretty much. And I write that as a staunch anti-royalist.

Netflix kept pushing the series at me, and given some of the comments here, I watched the first episode a few nights ago. Although not my cup of tea, there was nothing inherently wrong with it, and the couple were not remotely frightful. I am constantly amazed at the lack of imagination shown by some - if any of you here think if you were born into that Family and that you would somehow come as 'sound' and fully understanding of how other people live, I suggest that you likely would have turned far worse than Harry.

Prince Harry was born into a terrible, dysfunctional family. So, you can concentrate on his 'advantages' and 'privileges', but you are being blind to the disadvantages and 'abuse'. As mentioned in the first episode, as a Royal, he has virtually no choice in what profession he might follow, will find near impossible to do as he pleases (ever), and cannot even marry without the consent of the Monarch. I will probably watch another episode just to get a better flavour of the series. But I suspect I have already watched one more episode than the majority of members here who have already condemned him for his actions and words in the series.

Agree with this, in relation to an awful lot of what I've seen and read during the last week or so.
I have some level of sympathy for them, but they are doing a shite job of living a quiet life out of the public spotlight
Thats Harry getting the pics of William and his floozy isnt it?

Dick pic.
Yeah. Pretty much. And I write that as a staunch anti-royalist.

Netflix kept pushing the series at me, and given some of the comments here, I watched the first episode a few nights ago. Although not my cup of tea, there was nothing inherently wrong with it, and the couple were not remotely frightful. I am constantly amazed at the lack of imagination shown by some - if any of you here think if you were born into that Family and that you would somehow come as 'sound' and fully understanding of how other people live, I suggest that you likely would have turned far worse than Harry.

Prince Harry was born into a terrible, dysfunctional family. So, you can concentrate on his 'advantages' and 'privileges', but you are being blind to the disadvantages and 'abuse'. As mentioned in the first episode, as a Royal, he has virtually no choice in what profession he might follow, will find near impossible to do as he pleases (ever), and cannot even marry without the consent of the Monarch. I will probably watch another episode just to get a better flavour of the series. But I suspect I have already watched one more episode than the majority of members here who have already condemned him for his actions and words in the series.

In times gone by, being born into royalty yielded tremendous advantage and privilege in comparison to your average "serf" or commoner. Because this longstanding institution has now just become ceremonial and fundamentally powerless, then yes, it's quite understandable why the lifestyle trade-offs are now being viewed as worthless and utterly insufferable in certain quarters.

We're talking about a bloodline whose halcyon days are long gone.

Should one be moved towards pity or sympathy for any disillusioned members of that bloodline?

I personally find this a struggle to be honest.

Royalty basically consists of ONE particular family unit that has successfully asserted itself the most within the evolving power-bases of antiquity. Their "thrones" were the result of land-grabs and spilled blood, and were perpetuated courtesy of breeding and marriage. We now live in a democracy however and royalty has been "de-fanged" and "de-clawed" by parliament.

Nowadays, "celebrity" is likely a far better life-style than "royalty".......



 
I have some level of sympathy for them, but they are doing a shite job of living a quiet life out of the public spotlight
Correct me if I am wrong, but are they no longer on the Civil List?* They will have massive security costs and no real ability to earn money in any traditional way.** Besides, there is the world of difference between deciding how they will use their public profile to profit them and being expected to perform in a very specific way for Royal duties.

* Looked it up: https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-51047186

** And: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dawnchmielewski/2021/03/12/cost-of-harry-and-meghans-security-revealed/
In times gone by, being born into royalty yielded tremendous advantage and privilege in comparison to your average "serf" or commoner. Because this longstanding institution has now just become ceremonial and fundamentally powerless, then yes, it's quite understandable why the lifestyle trade-offs are now being viewed as worthless and utterly insufferable in certain quarters.

We're talking about a bloodline whose halcyon days are long gone.

Should one be moved towards pity or sympathy for any disillusioned members of that bloodline?

I personally find this a struggle to be honest.

Royalty basically consists of ONE particular family unit that has successfully asserted itself the most within the evolving power-bases of antiquity. Their "thrones" were the result of land-grabs and spilled blood, and were perpetuated courtesy of breeding and marriage. We now live in a democracy however and royalty has been "de-fanged" and "de-clawed" by parliament.

Nowadays, "celebrity" is likely a far better life-style than "royalty".......
That's fair enough. Except, 'tradeoffs' does not fairly describe the situation since Prince Harry was born into it and had no choice in the matter. Indeed, he has attempted to extricate himself from from it - for very understandable reasons, and as far as this is feasible - and he is being vilified for it. This goes to my earlier comments about 'a lack of imagination'. How do you think you would have come out of being born into that Family?
I've grown to actively loathe the monarchy over the years for what they represent - a massive sense of unearned privilege, wealth and power - but, apart form Prince Andrew, who'd probably be in jail now without his connections, no one sums that up more than these two.

Neither seems to have much in the way of talent, charisma or intelligence and yet they have fat content deals at Spotify and Netflix, which is why this series exists in the first place. What else does Harry have to offer the world apart from royal scandal? Would Markle have people like Serena Williams on her podcast if she was still a low-level TV actress? Does anyone think Markle would have taken a second look at Harry if he wasn't a prince?

That's what sums up my personal dislike for them, watching them create this narrative that any ordinary person can see is artificial and hypocritical. I don't even know how accurate most of what they're saying is considering they know the chances of William and Kate making their own response programme is somewhere marginally above 0%. I expect a lot of people's instinctive dislike comes from watching them display a vastly expensive Californian lifetstyle they'd never have if he hadn't been a royal.

As for the idea this is some kind of noble attempt to reform the royal family, I wonder where this desire was when they were whining that their kid wasn't given the titles they wanted for him? Or when they were suing some Filipino business owner for having the same name as their company? They're cashing in on family issues for money and fame, no more and no less. The fact the royals should have far less is obvious, but it's a completely different point as far as I can see and has nothing to do with whether or not some of the older family members have antiquated social views.
Yeah. Pretty much. And I write that as a staunch anti-royalist.

Netflix kept pushing the series at me, and given some of the comments here, I watched the first episode a few nights ago. Although not my cup of tea, there was nothing inherently wrong with it, and the couple were not remotely frightful. I am constantly amazed at the lack of imagination shown by some - if any of you here think if you were born into that Family and that you would somehow come as 'sound' and fully understanding of how other people live, I suggest that you likely would have turned far worse than Harry.

Prince Harry was born into a terrible, dysfunctional family. So, you can concentrate on his 'advantages' and 'privileges', but you are being blind to the disadvantages and 'abuse'. As mentioned in the first episode, as a Royal, he has virtually no choice in what profession he might follow, will find near impossible to do as he pleases (ever), and cannot even marry without the consent of the Monarch. I will probably watch another episode just to get a better flavour of the series. But I suspect I have already watched one more episode than the majority of members here who have already condemned him for his actions and words in the series.

This is where I stand on it, as a staunch Republican.
