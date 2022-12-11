If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?



(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)



which is a totally fair point.Shining the light on the poor UK press is hardly new and frankly Raheem Sterling did it better and more succinctly.Shining a light on the racist monarchy is a different one. I'm not 100% sure its all true and of course we only have one side of the story. I did see a post a few days after the first storm of a mixed race Mum saying that she was used to regular conversations with people about what the skin tone of her kids would be. It wasn't a racist question, it was simply Mums chatting amongst themselves. We don't know the Meghan context. It is probably easy to imagine there must be some element of racism within the monarchy when you get into private room and peoples own ignorant opinions, but its hardly the monarchies or anyones elses policy these days to truly act in a racist manner.Is the fact that elderly relatives say dumb shit from time to time really that big a story.I hear Harry is moaning in this one that the press treated Kate and Will different than him and Meghan. Well OK, that is a shame, but its hardly something to start crying about and hardly worth doing a self promoted documentary about.I do find it hard to imagine that this series is so popular and yet it seems to be. I do hope the public slagging is over for them and they just move on.