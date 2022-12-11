« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 93481 times)

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,848
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3640 on: December 11, 2022, 07:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 11, 2022, 07:45:06 pm
But why do so many here loath Meghan (and Harry)? I'm a bit surprised that anyone would care so much as to hate either of them in particular (out of the whole Royal Family). I mean, if it was the whole family, that would be understandable. But since they do hate these two, what is it about her (and him) which gets them foaming at the mouth? I just do not get it.

I dont think there is any evidence that they are hated or loathed (unlike Uncle Andy) more a question of disinterest in the lives of two people who sought publicity by commissioning a series of documentaries about themselves.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3641 on: December 11, 2022, 08:26:14 pm »
I think there is general disinterest in both sides of this saga.  There are some serious issues affecting the country at the moment and this is off many peoples radar.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2022, 08:32:35 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3642 on: December 11, 2022, 08:30:25 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on December 11, 2022, 07:37:19 pm
My tory voting,  Brexit supporting father-in-law has now stopped buying The Mail after a long conversation.  Done my bit with him, now moving on to his mates.

The sad thing is he has absolutely no idea why he adopts the views he has other than saying it is what we all do.  Weird.

Fair play mate, I try to do likewise but sometimes you just can't beat ignorance.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3643 on: December 11, 2022, 08:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 11, 2022, 07:45:06 pm
But why do so many here loath Meghan (and Harry)? I'm a bit surprised that anyone would care so much as to hate either of them in particular (out of the whole Royal Family). I mean, if it was the whole family, that would be understandable. But since they do hate these two, what is it about her (and him) which gets them foaming at the mouth? I just do not get it.

Not sure they loath them specifically, it's more a general Royal loathing.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 12:47:44 am »
I haven't watched any of the Netflix show yet, but if nothing else it's got the usual crowd of right wing arseholes into a right fluster.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,603
  • Never Forget
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 12:36:55 pm »
I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.

I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.

And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged just doesn't go down well with anyone.  I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,133
    • @hartejack
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:36:55 pm
I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.

I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.

And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged]/b] just doesn't go down well with anyone.  I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.

If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)
Logged

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)

Completely agree with you.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,603
  • Never Forget
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)

which is a totally fair point.

Shining the light on the poor UK press is hardly new and frankly Raheem Sterling did it better and more succinctly.

Shining a light on the racist monarchy is a different one. I'm not 100% sure its all true and of course we only have one side of the story. I did see a post a few days after the first storm of a mixed race Mum saying that she was used to regular conversations with people about what the skin tone of her kids would be. It wasn't a racist question, it was simply Mums chatting amongst themselves. We don't know the Meghan context. It is probably easy to imagine there must be some element of racism within the monarchy when you get into private room and peoples own ignorant opinions, but its hardly the monarchies or anyones elses policy these days to truly act in a racist manner.

Is the fact that elderly relatives say dumb shit from time to time really that big a story.

I hear Harry is moaning in this one that the press treated Kate and Will different than him and Meghan. Well OK, that is a shame, but its hardly something to start crying about and hardly worth doing a self promoted documentary about.

I do find it hard to imagine that this series is so popular and yet it seems to be. I do hope the public slagging is over for them and they just move on.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,331
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm »
Been made to have this on.

Everyone goes on about her - but it feels like most of the anger comes from him.

Hes spent his whole life as half of William and Harry - a pair presented as equals, a Noel and Liam or Sooty and Sweep or so to speak. But ultimately one of them will be king/wrote the songs/ok this one is stretching it, and the other needs to forge a path seperate. The comments about hierarchy in the family say a lot - its a fucking hereditary monarchy.

Ultimately theyre all weird inbred parasites. I think thats the main takeaway.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,133
    • @hartejack
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
Been made to have this on.

Everyone goes on about her - but it feels like most of the anger comes from him.

Hes spent his whole life as half of William and Harry - a pair presented as equals, a Noel and Liam or Sooty and Sweep or so to speak. But ultimately one of them will be king/wrote the songs/ok this one is stretching it, and the other needs to forge a path seperate. The comments about hierarchy in the family say a lot - its a fucking hereditary monarchy.

Ultimately theyre all weird inbred parasites. I think thats the main takeaway.

:D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,156
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 07:33:22 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
Been made to have this on.

Everyone goes on about her - but it feels like most of the anger comes from him.

Hes spent his whole life as half of William and Harry - a pair presented as equals, a Noel and Liam or Sooty and Sweep or so to speak. But ultimately one of them will be king/wrote the songs/ok this one is stretching it, and the other needs to forge a path seperate. The comments about hierarchy in the family say a lot - its a fucking hereditary monarchy.

Ultimately theyre all weird inbred parasites. I think thats the main takeaway.

Yep thats the thing for me, its Harry that annoys me. By being a Royal he is a weird, inbred parasite to begin with. But he has added a hell of a lot of moaning, entitlement etc. to the already bucket loads he already does. She may be on the hunt for more publicity, but she is an actress, thats part of what they do.

Its funny because its become quite the separation of political divides and which side you sit on determines what your politics are. Or thats how maybe TV and media have framed it to get a reaction. Its absolutely possible to hate both sides of this, which is where I sit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 