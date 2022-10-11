« previous next »
« Reply #3600 on: October 11, 2022, 09:28:10 pm »
Knew it would be on a Saturday. They just don't want to give us a bank holiday so soon after another.
« Reply #3601 on: October 11, 2022, 09:34:55 pm »
Why can't they just go to the registry office or do it online  or something.
« Reply #3602 on: October 12, 2022, 11:10:14 am »
Quote from: andyrol on October 11, 2022, 09:15:00 pm
Idiotic parasites decide to have mad crowning ritual on a Saturday 6th May , we play Brentford at home.lots of games in London. Games off again? Oh and not even a bank hol.


Apparently plenty of comments in the Torygraph supporting it being on a weekend, along the lines of "good, avoids the economic damage of an extra holiday".

Utter c*nts.

If I have to suffer funding these parasites, then I at least want the odd bank holiday as compensation.

« Reply #3603 on: October 12, 2022, 11:56:49 pm »
So apparently the Indian government have kicked off if Camila wears the coronation crown she is supposed to wear because it contains a massive diamond (called the Koh I Noor) that the British took from India only they didnt. The Koh I Noor was taken from the Sikh Empire following its defeat to the British in 1849, the territory of the Sikh Empire crosses the current border between India and Pakistan but most of its territory is in present day Pakistan as was its capital, Lahore where the diamond was actually kept, so if it belongs to anyone its Pakistan and the only reason the Sikhs had it was because we extorted it from a rebellious Afghan royal who needed protection.
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 07:36:03 am »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/royals-bloody-trophy-hunting-past-23410242 - Royals' bloody trophy hunting past when Queen posed with tiger shot by Prince Philip

> In the same year, he was made president of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Nice.
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 12:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:36:03 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/royals-bloody-trophy-hunting-past-23410242 - Royals' bloody trophy hunting past when Queen posed with tiger shot by Prince Philip

> In the same year, he was made president of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Nice.
With a name like 'Bullet' you shouldn't have the cheek to criticise anyone about hunting  ::)

Only joking Magnum
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 04:05:33 am »
 ;D
