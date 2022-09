Is Chuck the new Keith



I was just wondering, is this something they can do legally. Or are they just looking to apply pressure and hope they get their way



No, not really. I don't agree, but I take your point. Since 'Chuck' is a diminutive of his real name, it is not the same thing. It is a small antidote to the very pompous 'Charles III', with all the bowing and scraping which goes along with it. You will note, for example, I do not use 'witty' nicknames for Johnson and other Tory MPs, which is the far better comparison.