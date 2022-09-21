I've been in the states for 22 years and can assure you there is a strong fascination with the royal family as a living, active thing over here. I'm with 4pool on this one. The fact that the royal family still exist and 'rule' makes all the buildings, history and tradition around them way more impactful and exciting for a visitor. Seeing where Marie Antoinette lived 200 years ago (or w/e) as opposed to seeing where the King lives now, is a big difference imo.i



Impossible to put a $ number on it though.



It might be different in the States, though no US citzens I have ever talked to appeared smitten with the British Royal Family, but the tiny percentage I came in contact with surely could be entirely not representative. But in Europe I really think that the Monarchy is not the main draw, at least not from a certain generational point onward. Maybe it has to do with the fact that places like France, Austria or Germany got rid of their last monarchs quite a while ago (and there is probably a fair amount of people in Spain who would happily live without their lot!) and generally we do quite well without them. It's about the history and culture and that will remain.People from all over the world in their millions visit historical sites all over the planet, from ancient Greek, Roman, Mayan, Egyptian to former royal buildings all over Europe and elsewhere. If a living monarch would be needed to bring in the masses, how do you explain Versailles - which gets considerably more visitors per year than Royal places in London - being a success, why is the Colosseum a huge tourist magnet - you could say it is a glorified ruin with no Emperor or gladiators in sight.London is the most visited city in Europe, but looking at single attractions there are actually several elsewhere as well as in London itself that get a lot more visitors than the Tower of London. Buckingham Palace does not even come into play as there is only very limited access to that. Pre pandemic years show museums like the National History or the British Museum or the National Gallery or Tate Modern each get more visitors per year than the ToL.Thinking the Monarchy has a real significant influence on visitor numbers is really selling London and the whole of Britain short. As mentioned surely more people visit because they were influenced by British culture, music, the fact that the place is steeped in history good and bad, the fact that you find some of the best museums and art exhibitons in the world there. People visit London just to go see musicals and plays. Not to mention parks, gardens and anything from quaint little villages to Scotland's lakes and Highlands and on and on. If the British monarchy was abolished tomorrow and places like Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral would be opened to the public in a big way, they would be visited from here into the next millennium. You could say the Monarchy played its part over the centuries, but it is really really not needed in this day and age, not even for tourism.