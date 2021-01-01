« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 80631 times)

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,142
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:11:00 pm
I'm all for a bit of tradition, but nonsense like that just looks stupid and expensive.

You're not really 'all for tradition' if seeing someone in a funny hat read things out is upsetting for you though, are you? I can't imagine it was that expensive!

I guess most people on here will agree with you, but other parts of society see history, value and entertainment in it.
Logged

Online lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 10:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:58:03 pm
I've been in the states for 22 years and can assure you there is a strong fascination with the royal family as a living, active thing over here. I'm with 4pool on this one. The fact that the royal family still exist and 'rule' makes all the buildings, history and tradition around them way more impactful and exciting for a visitor. Seeing where Marie Antoinette lived 200 years ago (or w/e) as opposed to seeing where the King lives now, is a big difference imo.i

Impossible to put a $ number on it though.
It might be different in the States, though no US citzens I have ever talked to appeared smitten with the British Royal Family, but the tiny percentage I came in contact with surely could be entirely not representative. But in Europe I really think that the Monarchy is not the main draw, at least not from a certain generational point onward. Maybe it has to do with the fact that places like France, Austria or Germany got rid of their last monarchs quite a while ago (and there is probably a fair amount of people in Spain who would happily live without their lot!) and generally we do quite well without them. It's about the history and culture and that will remain.

People from all over the world in their millions visit historical sites all over the planet, from ancient Greek, Roman, Mayan, Egyptian to former royal buildings all over Europe and elsewhere. If a living monarch would be needed to bring in the masses, how do you explain Versailles - which gets considerably more visitors per year than Royal places in London - being a success, why is the Colosseum a huge tourist magnet - you could say it is a glorified ruin with no Emperor or gladiators in sight.

London is the most visited city in Europe, but looking at single attractions there are actually several elsewhere as well as in London itself that get a lot more visitors than the Tower of London. Buckingham Palace does not even come into play as there is only very limited access to that. Pre pandemic years show museums like the National History or the British Museum or the National Gallery or Tate Modern each get more visitors per year than the ToL.

Thinking the Monarchy has a real significant influence on visitor numbers is really selling London and the whole of Britain short. As mentioned surely more people visit because they were influenced by British culture, music, the fact that the place is steeped in history good and bad, the fact that you find some of the best museums and art exhibitons in the world there. People visit London just to go see musicals and plays. Not to mention parks, gardens and anything from quaint little villages to Scotland's lakes and Highlands and on and on. If the British monarchy was abolished tomorrow and places like Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral would be opened to the public in a big way, they would be visited from here into the next millennium. You could say the Monarchy played its part over the centuries, but it is really really not needed in this day and age, not even for tourism.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:57 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 11:07:28 pm »
Lamad - one reason the various museums and galleries are more popular than the Tower of London is that they are FREE!

Logged

Online lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:07:28 pm
Lamad - one reason the various museums and galleries are more popular than the Tower of London is that they are FREE!

Kew Gardens has big numbers, too, and is not free. Edinburgh Castle is a huge tourist hit and is charging for entry. Versailles charges for tickets as well, which doesn't seem to deter the seven million plus visitors per year.
Edit: I know those London museums are free, I have been multiple times to many of them (and they do sometimes have special exhibits which you have to pay for). And while you don't pay to enter I am pretty sure many people spent quite a bit on food and souvenirs.   ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:33:28 pm by lamad »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 