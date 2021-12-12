« previous next »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm
But my post was in response to someone saying it all represents colonialism and injustice and it all has to go
? I did not see that post nor can find it. Anyways, you all have a good night.
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 12:06:54 pm
Where was Elton John?

He couldn't get "Corgis In The Bin" finished in time.
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:58:48 am
He couldn't get "Corgis In The Bin" finished in time.
;D
Didnt watch the funeral but managed to see enough through watching the highlights briefly. In a way it felt appropriate to have something this big on this occasion (not my view of the Coronation next year). This monarch was born at a time when this country was still getting over WW1 and oversaw what we can now probably call the second Elizabethan age, a country declining from a world power, through WW2, Suez, the End of Empire, the Atomic Age and Cold War and the shift in world powers that has steadily changed the world into something unrecognisable. I also think she managed to hold the anachronistic Monarchy in place well beyond what would might otherwise have happened.
 
I think today we saw not just the funeral for a woman but for an institution that has lasted (depending on what you think of William I) over a thousand years (with a short unexpected break). Yes, Charles will be crowned and probably William too but that institution, as it has been, was held together by Elizabeth who managed to create an aura, probably inaccurately, that did enough to sustain it in the eyes of the public.

I watched St.Helens play on Saturday with a 1 minute silence impeccably observed, this was followed by God Save The King and I felt at that moment the contrast between the appropriate present (ie what the majority of people are prepared to accept, whatever your own personal view) and the inappropriate future was there to be felt.  People were more than happy to observe the silence but no-one seemed arsed about the second element.
I e seen the Louvre pop up a few times as a tourist attraction. To me it's the building that houses the Mona Lisa and (maybe some other art).  Do most tourists go because of its place in French royal history?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:29:50 am
I e seen the Louvre pop up a few times as a tourist attraction. To me it's the building that houses the Mona Lisa and (maybe some other art).  Do most tourists go because of its place in French royal history?

The Louvre was a royal palace before a museum
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm
But my post was in response to someone saying it all represents colonialism and injustice and it all has to go

I meant the monarchy, not the buildings.  You can get rid of the family and keep the historical sites.  The ToL is a World Heritage Site, it'll always bring in tourists.  People visit National Trust properties for their cultural and historical value, as well as their values to nature.
Surely the likes of Buckingham Palace would be just as much of an attraction, if not more so, if you could actually go in it?

"Hey look, this is where the Queen would give her Christmas Speech" etc etv
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:30:52 am
The Louvre was a royal palace before a museum
Thanks! Every day is a school day on rawk.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:22:53 am
Surely the likes of Buckingham Palace would be just as much of an attraction, if not more so, if you could actually go in it?

"Hey look, this is where the Queen would give her Christmas Speech" etc etv
True.
I wonder what impact royal visits or weddings have. Obviously not enough to boost tourism to the levels of expense.
I suppose those who don't have a fundamental problem with the monarchy would be happy if we could do it for say £10m a year, which surely they bring in as tourism. Though I guess that would never work , because the splendor we associate with them costs far more!
This lot get another 7 days off work to mourn.    I had one day off for each of my parents.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:22:53 am
Surely the likes of Buckingham Palace would be just as much of an attraction, if not more so, if you could actually go in it?

"Hey look, this is where the Queen would give her Christmas Speech" etc etv

Exactly. Two of the most lucrative and visited buildings in the world are the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles. Not even sure if Buckingham palace gets in the top 50.
Is it over yet?
A nauseating grief orgy for virtue signalling, forelock tugging, flag shagging imbeciles.
The state of that queue. Bell ends claiming their Corgis are in mourning and I will punch the next person I meet who spouts the usual drivel about duty and service.
I've seen bigger crowds by the side of the road for the Le Tour as well.
Abolish the lot of them.
Missus had it on for a bit.

did anyone else play spot the nonce?
If you argue with a royalist they say they only cost as £60m a year but bring in a billion. Id really like to see receipts for that. All around the world there are former royal palaces that are still visited by millions. The National Trust has the homes of many minor royals or aristos on their books that are very well attended. It just makes we wonder if these people get their information off the side of a bus or from the mouths of media barons.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:22:53 am
Surely the likes of Buckingham Palace would be just as much of an attraction, if not more so, if you could actually go in it?

"Hey look, this is where the Queen would give her Christmas Speech" etc etv

Im sure parts of Buckingham Palace are open to the paying public.

However it doesnt have the same historical resonance as the Tower of London or Hampton Court. It looks pretty bland as well.
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:21:32 am
This lot get another 7 days off work to mourn.    I had one day off for each of my parents.

I might be giving them too much credit, but I thought the "royal period of mourning" was just to give them time without public responsibilities to re-structure the "royal family" business. Lots of people in new roles etc.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:21:12 am
Im sure parts of Buckingham Palace are open to the paying public.

However it doesnt have the same historical resonance as the Tower of London or Hampton Court. It looks pretty bland as well.
I know they used to be when the queen wasn't on residence.
So ironically the tourists would see me more if we abolished the monarchy!
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:39:47 am
I know they used to be when the queen wasn't on residence.
So ironically the tourists would see me more if we abolished the monarchy!

Do you put on some sort of show when the royals aren't there?
The latest Michael Moore podcast is worth a listen with regards to the monarchy.

On this episode of Rumble, Michael questions how the media is reporting on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and reads Monarchs Belong in the Dustbin of History by acclaimed author & journalist Chris Hedges. Im sure Ive heard the clown analogy used somewhere else this week.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:19:54 am
Is it over yet?
A nauseating grief orgy for virtue signalling, forelock tugging, flag shagging imbeciles.
The state of that queue. Bell ends claiming their Corgis are in mourning and I will punch the next person I meet who spouts the usual drivel about duty and service.
I've seen bigger crowds by the side of the road for the Le Tour as well.
Abolish the lot of them.

genuinely reckon we still have at least 3-months more of grief tourism and general media nonsense
I'm in no way a royalist but did watch the funeral from the moment they left Westminster Abbey to Windsor and thought it was an amazing spectacle. It must have taken some rehearsing to get them all walking in step and them treading in all the horse shit was a particular highlight.

It was the first "state funeral" in my lifetime
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:27:09 pm
It was the first "state funeral" in my lifetime

Unfortunately it wasn´t. One of the biggest travesties of recent years, far bigger then this, was giving Thatcher a sate funeral in 2013 - in the midst of austerity being pushed by her accolades.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:49:30 pm
Unfortunately it wasn´t. One of the biggest travesties of recent years, far bigger then this, was giving Thatcher a sate funeral in 2013 - in the midst of austerity being pushed by her accolades.

That wasn't a state funeral according to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_funerals_in_the_United_Kingdom#State_funerals_2

Last one was Churchill.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:49:30 pm
Unfortunately it wasn´t. One of the biggest travesties of recent years, far bigger then this, was giving Thatcher a sate funeral in 2013 - in the midst of austerity being pushed by her accolades.

It was the first state funeral of my lifetime too (Churchill was the last one).
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:52:28 pm
That wasn't a state funeral according to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_funerals_in_the_United_Kingdom#State_funerals_2

Last one was Churchill.

My mistake! "A Ceremonial Funeral". I guess that´s one short of a State Funeral. Still it was a sickener.
Was working all day so didn't watch this shit (not that I would), but did watch some highlights in evening, in particular of world leaders arriving. Always interesting seeing that shit especially the POTUS convoy arriving and their secret service agents. And Canada's Justin Trudeau is cool as fuck and always seems to have a fan following wherever he goes. Also the Bhutan royal family looked amazing in their traditional dress.
