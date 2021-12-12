Didnt watch the funeral but managed to see enough through watching the highlights briefly. In a way it felt appropriate to have something this big on this occasion (not my view of the Coronation next year). This monarch was born at a time when this country was still getting over WW1 and oversaw what we can now probably call the second Elizabethan age, a country declining from a world power, through WW2, Suez, the End of Empire, the Atomic Age and Cold War and the shift in world powers that has steadily changed the world into something unrecognisable. I also think she managed to hold the anachronistic Monarchy in place well beyond what would might otherwise have happened.



I think today we say not just the funeral for a woman but for an institution that has lasted (depending on what you think of William I) over a thousand years. Yes, Charles will be crowned and probably William too but that institution, as it has been, was held together by Elizabeth who managed to create an Aura, probably inaccurately, that did enough to sustain it.



I watched St.Helens play on Saturday with a 1 minute silence impeccably observed, this was followed by God Save The King and I felt at that moment the contrast between the appropriate present (ie what the majority of people are prepared to accept, whatever your own personal view) and the inappropriate future was there to be felt.