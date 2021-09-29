Given the amount of royal tat that's always on sale Im not sure I believe it. I doubt someone would travel thousands of miles because of our monarchy but that might stay a longer to see Buckingham palace and the changing of the guard or whatever. I know those places will always be stepped in tradition but it makes it more attractive while we have a monarch. No idea if that extra day would cover the outrageous costs



--edit-- the tax take from the food vans at Hyde park today was probably several million exaggerated slightly but £15 for fish and chips.



Going by numbers the Louvre and Versailles have more visitors per year than the Tower of London. So about the French royalty... what again happened there? China's Forbidden City and Germany's Neuschwanstein are huge tourist magnets. People will come to see historical places, whether there is a living monarch or not. Let's face it, you don't get to see her Majesty's current living quarters anyway, only stuff that is open to the general public and mostly not in active use (it's not like there are still people incarcerated in the Tower) and everyone knows that. And granted this is only my experience, but really really no-one I ever spoke to over decades has said they visit(ed) Britain because of the Queen. They might bring a tea towel with her face on it as a souvenir, but that is not the main reason for their visit.The story that the UK needs the monarchy for tourism has been stressed again and again, over and over, so now it seems the one needs the other to flourish. As I said it is a very convenient narrative. People will still visit the UK without a living Queen or King. What might hurt the tourism industry is Brexit, at least when it comes to EU tourists. If I remember correctly tour operators dealing with school and language trips where looking at other destinations due to increased paperwork and hassle. But of course this is not being talked about (admittedly I am not sure what the numbers look now since the pandemic has generally screwed with tourism).Or as a challenging thought: Does Britain think so low of itself that it needs a monarch to attract people and is not worth a visit otherwise? And even if the monarchy was a factor for some people it would surely be subject to various other practical considerations when it comes to them making travel plans. The idea that the monarchy majorly drives UK tourism is as much nonsense as the claims that since the Queen's death the whole of the UK is in mourning and today the whole country stood still.