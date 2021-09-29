« previous next »
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3360 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

I thought so. Until I witnessed those crowds in various parts of the country over the last week. Unless Charles pisses them off, I can't see any uprising soon.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3361 on: Today at 07:46:17 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:39:53 pm

Imagine President Boris.
Or president Corbyn.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3362 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.

Our country is full of stupid people.

Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3363 on: Today at 07:51:31 pm
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. 

Grotesque. 
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3364 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:51:31 pm
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. 

Grotesque.

Like something you'd see on Brass Eye.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3365 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:47:05 pm
I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.

Our country is full of stupid people.

Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.

Yeah I'm gonna call bollocks. Ain't going to be 4b people watching that, unless they count someone flicking on the TV and find all the channels are dominated with the funeral, then switch off in a fit of rage
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3366 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:47:05 pm
I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.

Our country is full of stupid people.

Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.
We're there bet 365 ads? Could you bet on how long before Truss mentioned cheese or pork?
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3367 on: Today at 08:01:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:51:31 pm
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. 

Grotesque.
Normal country acting normally.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3368 on: Today at 08:02:26 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

The last poll I can find is 60% keep 27% get rid and 13% don't know.

That was about 5 months ago by YouGov so as good as no chance even if a referendum was called and there's even less chance of that as it would be electoral suicide.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3369 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm
The World Cup Final gets over a billion world wide views, I don;t thnik Queen's funeral would get more than that.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3370 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:59:55 pm
Yeah I'm gonna call bollocks. Ain't going to be 4b people watching that, unless they count someone flicking on the TV and find all the channels are dominated with the funeral, then switch off in a fit of rage

Yeah I agree I was thinking same if my tv was switched on at 11am and went straight to BBC 1 that would probably count on the stats.

4B is like 60-65% of the world.

I will say this they will never ever replace her I dont see anyone having the respect she did worldwide.

Imagine sitting down and watching that 8am-5pm 😳
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3371 on: Today at 08:08:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:03 pm
Like something you'd see on Brass Eye.

Damien Day (DTDD)
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3372 on: Today at 08:16:23 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:06:11 pm
Yeah I agree I was thinking same if my tv was switched on at 11am and went straight to BBC 1 that would probably count on the stats.

4B is like 60-65% of the world.

I will say this they will never ever replace her I dont see anyone having the respect she did worldwide.

Imagine sitting down and watching that 8am-5pm 😳
I think quite a few people would have watched at least a couple of hours.
I was quite surprised at early estimates that only 350k would have done the queue. But a quick guess at 4 deep by 10 seconds each for four days send about right .
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3373 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:39:53 pm

Imagine President Boris.

As I've said before, a president Boris is much more preferable to a PM Boris. Also, I don't see why this is used as a reason to not abolish the monarchy.  Would I like to see a president Boris? No, but at least if it happened it would be the result of democracy rather than hereditary privilege.  And we could just as easily see a President Attenborough, Fry, Lumley, Mirren etc which would be infinitely preferable to the current King. And our kids can grow up aspiring to be the head of state, rather than being born subject to one.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3374 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:23:53 pm
As I've said before, a president Boris is much more preferable to a PM Boris. Also, I don't see why this is used as a reason to not abolish the monarchy.  Would I like to see a president Boris? No, but at least if it happened it would be the result of democracy rather than hereditary privilege.  And we could just as easily see a President Attenborough, Fry, Lumley, Mirren etc which would be infinitely preferable to the current King. And our kids can grow up aspiring to be the head of state, rather than being born subject to one.

As well as that, there's a case to be made that is the entrenched system of class and priviledge the Monarchy serves to protect that leads to us electing people like Boris, and all the other Etonians as PM.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3375 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:36:22 pm
It would do quite well, much better than most people probably expect.

Then Celtic would have a home game and that would be the end of it, sadly.

Nonsense. It would be an 80/20 split pro monarchy. Maybe 70/30, but that 10% swing is due in part to the sheer weight of utter dross that would replace it. Things can definitely change, what with having Charles as King, but it's almost laughable to think that it could be taken down anytime soon. As you know.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3376 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:23:53 pm
As I've said before, a president Boris is much more preferable to a PM Boris.


And therein lies the madness of it all.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3377 on: Today at 08:40:22 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 08:33:45 pm
Nonsense. It would be an 80/20 split pro monarchy. Maybe 70/30, but that 10% swing is due in part to the sheer weight of utter dross that would replace it. Things can definitely change, what with having Charles as King, but it's almost laughable to think that it could be taken down anytime soon. As you know.

Blimey. All I said was that the anti vote "would do quite well, better than expected".

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/has-the-queen-done-a-good-job-during-her-time-on-the-throne
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:16 pm by Yorkykopite »
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3378 on: Today at 08:49:59 pm
That looked absolutely brutal for two young kids to be at

Even for an adult that was a long old day

I got the impression that George had a small realisation of what he is as I saw his little face peering out of that Jag at the thronging masses staring at him. Its not foreign to him by now but that was a scale you could tell shocked him
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3379 on: Today at 08:50:33 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:04:38 pm
Sorry to be off topic but thanks to everyone who gave advice for our trip to Heathrow today. Turns out the roads were fine and we drove and Im now sipping an airport beer. Its what she would have wanted etc etc etc.
M25 was probably the quietest I've ever seen it.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3380 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:49:59 pm
That looked absolutely brutal for two young kids to be at

Even for an adult that was a long old day

I got the impression that George had a small realisation of what he is as I saw his little face peering out of that Jag at the thronging masses staring at him. Its not foreign to him by now but that was a scale you could tell shocked him

Like my kids faces when they saw the queues at Legoland this summer.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3381 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm
Myrtle growers are quietly rejoicing. Any publicity is good publicity
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3382 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 09:00:24 pm
Like my kids faces when they saw the queues at Legoland this summer.

You got a 200k jag aswell?

Nice
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3383 on: Today at 09:09:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:05:10 pm
You got a 200k jag aswell?

Nice

As it happen I have but its not 200k and has a rattly exhaust. When i croak it, Ill be tied to it like grandma Griswold.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3384 on: Today at 09:14:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:40:22 pm
Blimey. All I said was that the anti vote "would do quite well, better than expected".

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/has-the-queen-done-a-good-job-during-her-time-on-the-throne


Surely you know by now Yorky if i call you out for writing nonsense I'm throwing a curve ball ;D


Fuck yougov too
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3385 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm
looking forward to the crowning of our new King Charles !
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3386 on: Today at 09:20:10 pm
Without any hyperbole, the world has lost a hugely influential figure, and we might feel it the most. It's nuts how much she was respected. Like why?! But she was arguably THE calming figure in this ridiculous world of ours. 
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3387 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:23:53 pm
As I've said before, a president Boris is much more preferable to a PM Boris. Also, I don't see why this is used as a reason to not abolish the monarchy.  Would I like to see a president Boris? No, but at least if it happened it would be the result of democracy rather than hereditary privilege.  And we could just as easily see a President Attenborough, Fry, Lumley, Mirren etc which would be infinitely preferable to the current King. And our kids can grow up aspiring to be the head of state, rather than being born subject to one.

Plus, the PM in Britain with a decent majority will have more power to actually enact change here than a typical US president will there. They've got the checks and balances of an elected House of Reps and Senate to get past for starters. Trump never laid a brick on that wall for example or did half of what he said he'd do. Not least because he didn't have the authority to do it.

Look at Truss now. Not even democratically elected and already bringing in a raft of big policy decisions that run completely counter to what was in Boris's manifesto. The monarchy is hardly going to turn around and say actually no you can't let banker bonuses run amok or do away with maximum working hours. Truss can more or less do what she wants in a way that President Biden simply couldn't. That's why the Tories get so aghast at the pesky human right acts as it means they haven't got total power but if Truss really wants to she could even do away with that.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3388 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:25:59 pm
As well as that, there's a case to be made that is the entrenched system of class and priviledge the Monarchy serves to protect that leads to us electing people like Boris, and all the other Etonites as PM.

Agree.

That's why it has to go, if we are to move on as a country and society.

Not to mention Colonialism, and the injustices we are still seeing because of it.

They represent the lot.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3389 on: Today at 09:27:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:26:10 pm
Agree.

That's why it has to go, if we are to move on as a country and society.

Not to mention Colonialism, and the injustices we are still seeing because of it.

The whole Tory serfdom we live under stems from the royal family and this country's forelock tugging deference to kings and queens.

Any left of centre leader of the opposition feels the full force of the elites.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3390 on: Today at 09:28:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:02:38 pm
The World Cup Final gets over a billion world wide views, I don;t thnik Queen's funeral would get more than that.

Er, yes it would. Not everyone is interested in football.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3391 on: Today at 09:31:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:49:42 pm
Given the amount of royal tat that's always on sale Im not sure I believe it. I doubt someone would travel thousands of miles because of our monarchy but that might stay a longer to see Buckingham palace and the changing of the guard or whatever. I know those places will always be stepped in tradition but it makes it more attractive while we have a monarch.  No idea if that extra day would cover the outrageous costs

--edit-- the tax take from the food vans at Hyde park today was probably several million   exaggerated slightly but £15 for fish and chips.
Going by numbers the Louvre and Versailles have more visitors per year than the Tower of London. So about the French royalty... what again happened there? China's Forbidden City and Germany's Neuschwanstein are huge tourist magnets. People will come to see historical places, whether there is a living monarch or not. Let's face it, you don't get to see her Majesty's current living quarters anyway, only stuff that is open to the general public and mostly not in active use (it's not like there are still people incarcerated in the Tower) and everyone knows that. And granted this is only my experience, but really really no-one I ever spoke to over decades has said they visit(ed) Britain because of the Queen. They might bring a tea towel with her face on it as a souvenir, but that is not the main reason for their visit.

The story that the UK needs the monarchy for tourism has been stressed again and again, over and over, so now it seems the one needs the other to flourish. As I said it is a very convenient narrative. People will still visit the UK without a living Queen or King. What might hurt the tourism industry is Brexit, at least when it comes to EU tourists. If I remember correctly tour operators dealing with school and language trips where looking at other destinations due to increased paperwork and hassle. But of course this is not being talked about (admittedly I am not sure what the numbers look now since the pandemic has generally screwed with tourism).

Or as a challenging thought: Does Britain think so low of itself that it needs a monarch to attract people and is not worth a visit otherwise? And even if the monarchy was a factor for some people it would surely be subject to various other practical considerations when it comes to them making travel plans. The idea that the monarchy majorly drives UK tourism is as much nonsense as the claims that since the Queen's death the whole of the UK is in mourning and today the whole country stood still.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3392 on: Today at 09:31:20 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

No it wouldn't, and I don't think it would be that close either
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3393 on: Today at 09:34:23 pm
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 08:08:05 pm
Damien Day (DTDD)
Ha! I had exactly the same thought:

https://dai.ly/x83axg1 (15:00 mark)
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3394 on: Today at 09:34:44 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:31:20 pm
No it wouldn't, and I don't think it would be that close either

No chance it would but it's very generational like a lot of things now. If it was just Millenials voting then maybe but the Boomer generation are still very pro-monarchy overall and ultimately swung the Brexit vote and keep voting the Tories back in.

Give it another 20-30 years and it might be different but the union will have likely collapsed by then anyway and the monarchy will be seen as all we've got left.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3395 on: Today at 09:40:31 pm
I do think the Scottish independence issue will gain a lot more momentum again now. The Welsh probably wouldn't be far behind. And Ireland would be just that, Ireland.

The majority of the commonwealth country will want out in some shape or form too.
