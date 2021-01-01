« previous next »
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3360 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

I thought so. Until I witnessed those crowds in various parts of the country over the last week. Unless Charles pisses them off, I can't see any uprising soon.
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3361 on: Today at 07:46:17 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:39:53 pm

Imagine President Boris.
Or president Corbyn.
Legs

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3362 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.

Our country is full of stupid people.

Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3363 on: Today at 07:51:31 pm
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. 

Grotesque. 
Fromola

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3364 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:51:31 pm
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. 

Grotesque.

Like something you'd see on Brass Eye.
Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3365 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:47:05 pm
I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.

Our country is full of stupid people.

Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.

Yeah I'm gonna call bollocks. Ain't going to be 4b people watching that, unless they count someone flicking on the TV and find all the channels are dominated with the funeral, then switch off in a fit of rage
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3366 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:47:05 pm
I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.

Our country is full of stupid people.

Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.
We're there bet 365 ads? Could you bet on how long before Truss mentioned cheese or pork?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3367 on: Today at 08:01:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:51:31 pm
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. 

Grotesque.
Normal country acting normally.
Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3368 on: Today at 08:02:26 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?

Just curious as I am an outsider.

The last poll I can find is 60% keep 27% get rid and 13% don't know.

That was about 5 months ago by YouGov so as good as no chance even if a referendum was called and there's even less chance of that as it would be electoral suicide.
Samie

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3369 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm
The World Cup Final gets over a billion world wide views, I don;t thnik Queen's funeral would get more than that.
Legs

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3370 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:59:55 pm
Yeah I'm gonna call bollocks. Ain't going to be 4b people watching that, unless they count someone flicking on the TV and find all the channels are dominated with the funeral, then switch off in a fit of rage

Yeah I agree I was thinking same if my tv was switched on at 11am and went straight to BBC 1 that would probably count on the stats.

4B is like 60-65% of the world.

I will say this they will never ever replace her I dont see anyone having the respect she did worldwide.

Imagine sitting down and watching that 8am-5pm 😳
shy_talk

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3371 on: Today at 08:08:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:03 pm
Like something you'd see on Brass Eye.

Damien Day (DTDD)
