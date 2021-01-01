If there were a referendum to abolish the monarchy, would it succeed?Just curious as I am an outsider.
Imagine President Boris.
There was a clip on the news earlier, cameras were inside a families living room as the funeral was on the TV, they basically got this young girl to cry and say shes crying cos the queens dead. Grotesque.
I wasnt sure but now id bet strongly it would be a no.Our country is full of stupid people.Mind saying that over 4 BILLION tuned in today over half the world.
Yeah I'm gonna call bollocks. Ain't going to be 4b people watching that, unless they count someone flicking on the TV and find all the channels are dominated with the funeral, then switch off in a fit of rage
Like something you'd see on Brass Eye.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.88]