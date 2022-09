Catholic funerals are, as a rule, very impersonal. In more recent years, my Dad had grown disillusioned with the Church and expressed great displeasure with the very impersonal nature of Catholic funerals. He also wished to be cremated. So, as per his wishes, he was cremated, with an Anglican vicar action as MoS, and it was made all about my Dad (with barely a reference to God) - just as he would have liked it. I think, though, a few of the family back home in Ireland (watching the stream) might not have been happy with us employing a CoE vicar, it being a cremation rather than burial, and a virtually godless service. But we received a lot of positive comments about the personal nature of the service. The Catholic Church still holds a lot of power over these things, and are generally very inflexible.



So, some CoE vicars would seem very receptive to fulfilling the wishes of the deceased and the family. Catholic priests - not so much.



I went to a humanist funeral for a mate's dad a few years ago. He had suffered from dementia all the time I'd known him. What was incredible about that funeral is that it told his story - I got to learn about the man I had never met, and it was beautiful.A few weeks later, another mate's mum died. The Catholic funeral was so terribly impersonal that it made me kinda pissed off. God this, god that, and nothing about the incredible woman I'd known since I was a kid.