Hope this isn't too inappropiate, but was it announced what the Queen died of? I just saw a picture taken in May for the Jubilee and she looked her "usual" self. 4 months later, the final picture when meeting Truss was like a completely different person.
I believe a post mortem wasn't permitted, so not an inappropriate question to me
She did seem to grow frailer though. Plus she had COVID this year didn't she? That brings cardiovascular complications
Hope I am not some sort of monstrous figure for suggesting that 96 is not an especially suspicious age to be dying at. A good innings by many a standard. Not to suggest that makes it any easier for her loved ones.
Natural causes I suppose it shall remain.