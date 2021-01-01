This is like a fever dream of bollocks.



Loads of people in fancy dress carrying a massive coffin with a very old lady in it while the country rots around them and a far right libertarian smirks inside ready to crash whats left of the currency that carries said old ladies face on it this week. And in the meantime my partner (who usually doesnt like this stuff) drones on about the intricacies of the interpersonal tussles between the inbred family like theyre the Kardassians (which they are ultimately )