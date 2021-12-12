« previous next »
kavah

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3120 on: Today at 01:30:17 am
Are ordinary people wearing black in the UK out and about and at work? The premier league broadcast overseas had all the studio people in black suits and ties and noticed Frank Lampard wearing a black suit during the Everton match.
The North Bank

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3121 on: Today at 02:37:26 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:30:17 am
Are ordinary people wearing black in the UK out and about and at work? The premier league broadcast overseas had all the studio people in black suits and ties and noticed Frank Lampard wearing a black suit during the Everton match.

No, ordinary people have better things to do.

Anyway, one more day now... (I hope).

The North Bank

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3122 on: Today at 02:39:12 am
Oh the queue is shut for new entrants.

Gutted, was just about to head there. Ah well, maybe next time. This gig will come around again Im sure.
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3123 on: Today at 05:30:52 am
I do wonder if I'll see Charles pass away. And I'm a fifty years old diabetic .
red_Mark1980

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3124 on: Today at 07:06:51 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:39:12 am
Oh the queue is shut for new entrants.

Gutted, was just about to head there. Ah well, maybe next time. This gig will come around again Im sure.

There were people complaining. Karen you've had ten days to prepare for this shit.

I'm thinking about just getting an old box and letting people file past .

You know. As a mark of respect
Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3125 on: Today at 07:13:33 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:30:17 am
Are ordinary people wearing black in the UK out and about and at work? The premier league broadcast overseas had all the studio people in black suits and ties and noticed Frank Lampard wearing a black suit during the Everton match.


Obviously not! Football as a whole seemed to shit the bed for fear of being accused of not showing enough respect. Im sure there will be the usual cross section of nut jobs sitting in their living rooms this morning in their funeral gear but Id imagine the vast majority will be normal.

The reporting now has gone massively OTT in terms of describing how a nation is in grief and all that stuff and is if everyone is exactly the same.

Ill no doubt watch later and it is interesting from a historical point of view and seeing some many heads of state in the same place at the same time. Might wear black pants as a mark of respect.
DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3126 on: Today at 07:26:15 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
All this 70 years service bollocks. So what did she actually do?  Had no political input and I genuinely cant think of a decision shes made thats had a positive impact on the country.
You just named one, had no political input

She did the job we ask of our monarch and did it with some style for 70 years until her death, devaluing that is just wrong. Im no fan of the Royals and now shes passed Id happily see it abolished. Yes a life of privilege but that would get tiring pretty quickly, given the cry arsing about lockdown with Netflix I doubt there are many who could live that sort of restricted life either.

Barneylfc∗

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3127 on: Today at 07:34:41 am
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 07:26:15 am
You just named one, had no political input

She did the job we ask of our monarch and did it with some style for 70 years until her death, devaluing that is just wrong. Im no fan of the Royals and now shes passed Id happily see it abolished. Yes a life of privilege but that would get tiring pretty quickly, given the cry arsing about lockdown with Netflix I doubt there are many who could live that sort of restricted life either.

She wasn't my monarch. I didn't vote for her.
You didn't answer the question though. What did she actually do? What do any of them do to deserve the pedestal the lunatics put them on?

It's all just party line bullshit, not allowed to speak the truth about 'our queen' and only allowed to say she was your granny. Bollocks. Brainwashed bollocks.
DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3128 on: Today at 07:42:08 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:34:41 am
She wasn't my monarch. I didn't vote for her.
You didn't answer the question though. What did she actually do? What do any of them do to deserve the pedestal the lunatics put them on?

We dont vote for monarchs because they dont make political decisions, we vote for politicians who do and if we dont like that then in theory we vote those politicians out. I dont know how to explain it better, we have a constitutional monarchy that is mainly a tourist attraction (according to the royalists) in fact YOU if youve ever voted have made more political decisions that affect us than the Queen ever did.

I would like a referendum on ending the monarchy, although the thought of president johnson gives me the shivers, you do realise any presidential figure will be a politician and will be involved in political decisions that will affect you.

Google is your friend when it comes to what does a constitutional monarch do

In a monarchy, a king or queen is Head of State. The British Monarchy is known as a constitutional monarchy. This means that, while The Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament.

Although The Sovereign no longer has a political or executive role, he or she continues to play an important part in the life of the nation.

As Head of State, The Monarch undertakes constitutional and representational duties which have developed over one thousand years of history. In addition to these State duties, The Monarch has a less formal role as 'Head of Nation'. The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; gives a sense of stability and continuity; officially recognises success and excellence; and supports the ideal of voluntary service.

Me, Id scrap it tomorrow, although while I was fairly ambivalent towards the Queen when I wasnt serving (and Ive no time for Chuck3) I would probably hate most of the presidents (if thats what we replaced it with) but at least we could have a vote on it. So on that part I think we might agree. But only because they would have political power.
Fitzy.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3129 on: Today at 08:06:02 am
Any streams available for the funeralnot sure if its on free-to-view
Fromola

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3130 on: Today at 08:25:52 am
I thought all this might finally be over this week, then I remembered Rangers pitch up here in a couple of weeks.
liverbloke

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3131 on: Today at 08:36:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:25:52 am
I thought all this might finally be over this week, then I remembered Rangers pitch up here in a couple of weeks.

thank goodness it's not queens park rangers or this thread will explode

i'm even thinking some on here would wish to dethrone king kenny
DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3132 on: Today at 08:38:49 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:36:23 am
thank goodness it's not queens park rangers or this thread will explode

i'm even thinking some on here would wish to dethrone king kenny
I never voted for him.
Snail

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3133 on: Today at 08:39:36 am
https://twitter.com/graceldean/status/1571643628803575813?s=46&t=uPCfTciUz4F0Y_bTK7PPtA

I feel physically sick.

And if you havent been revolted quite enough, make sure you zoom in to read the card on the bottom right.
Slippers

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3134 on: Today at 08:44:38 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:06:02 am
Any streams available for the funeralnot sure if its on free-to-view

I heard there'll be a few cinemas showing it,for free.

What a treat.
cormorant

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3135 on: Today at 08:46:52 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:13:33 am

The reporting now has gone massively OTT in terms of describing how a nation is in grief and all that stuff and is if everyone is exactly the same.

I put BBC News on yesterday and the host made a point of emphasising that were foreigners in the queue to file past her coffin. Actual. Foreign. People. I was flabbergasted.
DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3136 on: Today at 08:47:08 am
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:44:38 am
I heard there'll be a few cinemas showing it,for free.

What a treat.
Theres no point if you already know the ending. The TV and newspapers have been giving spoilers all week.
Fromola

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3137 on: Today at 08:48:54 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:06:02 am
Any streams available for the funeralnot sure if its on free-to-view

It's being streamed on Mourn Hub.
DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3138 on: Today at 08:52:02 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:54 am
It's being streamed on Mourn Hub.
:wellin

And many will I am sure be getting the tissues out.
kopite77

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3139 on: Today at 08:55:31 am
The North Bank

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3140 on: Today at 09:04:22 am
It should be on pay per view, then we ll see who the real royal subjects are.
RJH

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3141 on: Today at 09:07:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:54 am
It's being streamed on Mourn Hub.

Due to the content being Rex-rated?
lfcred1976

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3142 on: Today at 09:11:23 am
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 07:26:15 am
You just named one, had no political input

She did the job we ask of our monarch and did it with some style for 70 years until her death, devaluing that is just wrong. Im no fan of the Royals and now shes passed Id happily see it abolished. Yes a life of privilege but that would get tiring pretty quickly, given the cry arsing about lockdown with Netflix I doubt there are many who could live that sort of restricted life either.

So what is the job of our monarch. By the way, not my monarch as they should be abolished. But genuinely curious as to what her role is. So please do tell me as Im struggling to see what she actually done apart from go places and meet people.
DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3143 on: Today at 09:18:17 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 09:11:23 am
So what is the job of our monarch. By the way, not my monarch as they should be abolished. But genuinely curious as to what her role is. So please do tell me as Im struggling to see what she actually done apart from go places and meet people.
Do you have google?

If youre slightly confused, I have pointed out that I would vote to abolish the monarchy and I dont much have any time for Chuck3. If you want the full blooded explanation fed to you Id suggest you ask a royalist.
Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3144 on: Today at 09:21:54 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:30:17 am
Are ordinary people wearing black in the UK out and about and at work? The premier league broadcast overseas had all the studio people in black suits and ties and noticed Frank Lampard wearing a black suit during the Everton match.
I've avoided the news since the Queen died and I bypass the story when I read the press. Outside of that, life just carries on as normal from what I've seen. I'm not seeing anyone wearing black and, apart from the odd half mast Union flag, I'm not seeing anything out of the ordinary.

According to a headline I caught sight of, The Echo is declaring that "Merseyside falls silent" but if we look out of the window we'll see that it's simply carrying on as normal. The relative few seem intent on telling the world that all of us are draped in black, crying into our English tea whilst saying "Gawd bless her" but the reality for most is completely different.

Tomorrow, the media here will drive home the myth that an entire nation fell silent today, but it won't have. For some, in their bubble, it will have. The rest will have just gotten on with their day, worrying about how they will be able to feed, clothe and keep warm their families this winter in the current horrific cost of living crisis.
TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3145 on: Today at 09:23:22 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 08:39:36 am
https://twitter.com/graceldean/status/1571643628803575813?s=46&t=uPCfTciUz4F0Y_bTK7PPtA

I feel physically sick.

And if you havent been revolted quite enough, make sure you zoom in to read the card on the bottom right.
Been moved now thankfully
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3146 on: Today at 09:28:34 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:22 am
Been moved now thankfully

People are fucking stupid.
Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3147 on: Today at 09:28:54 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 09:11:23 am
So what is the job of our monarch. By the way, not my monarch as they should be abolished. But genuinely curious as to what her role is. So please do tell me as Im struggling to see what she actually done apart from go places and meet people.
This is the basic job description.

https://www.royal.uk/role-monarchy#:~:text=Monarchy%20is%20the%20oldest%20form,resides%20with%20an%20elected%20Parliament.

