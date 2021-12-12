Are ordinary people wearing black in the UK out and about and at work? The premier league broadcast overseas had all the studio people in black suits and ties and noticed Frank Lampard wearing a black suit during the Everton match.
I've avoided the news since the Queen died and I bypass the story when I read the press. Outside of that, life just carries on as normal from what I've seen. I'm not seeing anyone wearing black and, apart from the odd half mast Union flag, I'm not seeing anything out of the ordinary.
According to a headline I caught sight of, The Echo is declaring that "Merseyside falls silent" but if we look out of the window we'll see that it's simply carrying on as normal. The relative few seem intent on telling the world that all of us are draped in black, crying into our English tea whilst saying "Gawd bless her" but the reality for most is completely different.
Tomorrow, the media here will drive home the myth that an entire nation fell silent today, but it won't have. For some, in their bubble, it will have. The rest will have just gotten on with their day, worrying about how they will be able to feed, clothe and keep warm their families this winter in the current horrific cost of living crisis.