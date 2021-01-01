Makes me laugh those people who say she gave us 70 years of service so we can give her 12-24 hours in terms of waiting.



So she wasnt a soldier, did a job for 70 years which was full of privilege. Some service and sacrifice that.



When WWII ravaged Europe, nearly everyone stood up to defend their homeland. Men, women, farmers, and businessmen did their duty alike. This includes then-Princess Elizabeth. Like her father, who served in WWI, she enlisted on her 18th birthday despite being in the line of succession for the throne and her fathers reluctance.Princess Elizabeth enrolled in the Womens Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS), similar to the American Womens Army Corps, where many women actively served in highly valuable support roles. Responsibilities of the ATS included serving as radio operators, anti-aircraft gunners and spotlight operators, and, her occupation, as mechanics and drivers.It wasnt a lavish position, but despite the grit and grime, she didnt symbolically change a single tire and call herself a mechanic. She took her duties very seriously. She took great pride in her work and loved every moment of it.She learned to drive every vehicle she worked on, which includes the Tilly light truck and ambulances. On VE Day, The Princess Elizabeth slipped away with her sister to cheer with the crowds.