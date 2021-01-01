« previous next »
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
Biden on his way there now with a 15 Caddilac Escalade escort.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Cruiser

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:01:37 pm
Biden on his way there now with a 15 Caddilac Escalade escort.



Offline S

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:21:45 pm
Players prob didnt know whether to keep clapping or not.

https://twitter.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1571488009970716673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1571488009970716673%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
I suppose, as it turned out, it was a moment that everyone there could get behind. :o
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 02:50:17 pm
Minutes applause impeccably observed by Celtic fans

https://mobile.twitter.com/GrieveWatch/status/1571460077541801987

Losers on and off the pitch today.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm »
I heard a suggestion on the radio that Mrs Zelensky will be in attendance.
Offline Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:11:45 pm
I heard a suggestion on the radio that Mrs Zelensky will be in attendance.

Dressed in green or black?
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:34:15 pm
Dressed in green or black?

Im gonna guess the Mrs has a more colourful wardrobe then the husband, but Im guessing shell be in black!
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 07:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:44 pm
Thanks for spelling that out Nick.

Actually, has anyone died in the queue yet?

If not perhaps the queue is the reason. When Stalin died - not Colin Stalin of Halifax road, Huddersfield - but Joseph Stalin of the Kremlin, Russia. When Stalin died thousands died at the funeral didn't they? Crushed or shot at by panicky policemen. And you only have to look at the mad scenes at the Ayatollah Khomeini's funeral (again, not the Huddersfield one, but the Tehran one) to know that hundreds more must have died in the religious hysteria or from self-inflicted wounds (all that bashing themselves over the head with whips and other quasi-sexual instruments).

There's something to be said for queuing after all.

I feel like dying when I'm waiting for more than 10 minutes in a queue at Tesco.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 07:59:52 pm »
:
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 08:51:44 pm »
There are people queuing up at the end of the road in my village theyve got seats and everything

Quite bonkers
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 08:53:49 pm »
Makes me laugh those people who say she gave us 70 years of service so we can give her 12-24 hours in terms of waiting.

So she wasnt a soldier, did a job for 70 years which was full of privilege. Some service and sacrifice that.
Offline Samie

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 09:00:41 pm »
Has anyone on RAWK stood in line for this?  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:41 pm
Has anyone on RAWK stood in line for this?  ;D

Red Berry.

TepidT20.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 09:07:52 pm »
I'm going tomorrow to soak up the atmos

Brother in law is currently in the queue.
Online Hazell

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:07:52 pm
I'm going tomorrow to soak up the atmos

I've admittedly watched a little of the queuing out of intrigue and will likely dip in and out tomorrow just to see what happens. Although it seems like it's an all day thing.

Online Elmo!

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 09:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:41 pm
Has anyone on RAWK stood in line for this?  ;D

One of my colleagues is going to the funeral.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 09:16:40 pm »
Do we know when Liz Truss gives her reading? I think that might be worth watching. Let's hope it goes as well as we all here are expecting.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 09:20:24 pm »
I am actually quite enjoying watching some of the coverage for some reason. Not the outpouring of grief, that can sometimes appear a bit forced, or any of the religous nonsense that happens. I do find if fascinating some of the ceremonial and miltary pageantry though. I also find some of the indignation by people who are accusing others of not showing enough respect really funny as well.

Only thing is, my dad passed away last Thursday and this public holiday is holding things up for us, which is a bit of the pain in the arse to be honest. Still not had the death certificate from the hospital so can't get a date for the funeral. Thanks your majesty.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 09:22:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:43 pm
Red Berry.

TepidT20.
Hell no!

I just happen to live in the way.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 09:23:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:44 pm
There are people queuing up at the end of the road in my village theyve got seats and everything

Quite bonkers

What do they do if they need to go to the bathroom between now and then?!?!
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 09:24:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:23:51 pm
What do they do if they need to go to the bathroom between now and then?!?!
Public toilets next to the police station I suppose.. or youve got pubs until 11.
Offline DaveLFC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 09:27:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:49 pm
Makes me laugh those people who say she gave us 70 years of service so we can give her 12-24 hours in terms of waiting.

So she wasnt a soldier, did a job for 70 years which was full of privilege. Some service and sacrifice that.

When WWII ravaged Europe, nearly everyone stood up to defend their homeland. Men, women, farmers, and businessmen did their duty alike. This includes then-Princess Elizabeth. Like her father, who served in WWI, she enlisted on her 18th birthday despite being in the line of succession for the throne and her fathers reluctance.

Princess Elizabeth enrolled in the Womens Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS), similar to the American Womens Army Corps, where many women actively served in highly valuable support roles. Responsibilities of the ATS included serving as radio operators, anti-aircraft gunners and spotlight operators, and, her occupation, as mechanics and drivers.

It wasnt a lavish position, but despite the grit and grime, she didnt symbolically change a single tire and call herself a mechanic. She took her duties very seriously. She took great pride in her work and loved every moment of it.

She learned to drive every vehicle she worked on, which includes the Tilly light truck and ambulances. On VE Day, The Princess Elizabeth slipped away with her sister to cheer with the crowds.


Offline west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:24:59 pm
Public toilets next to the police station I suppose.. or youve got pubs until 11.

Wont they lose their place in the queue?
Offline PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 09:30:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:49 pm
Makes me laugh those people who say she gave us 70 years of service so we can give her 12-24 hours in terms of waiting.

So she wasnt a soldier, did a job for 70 years which was full of privilege. Some service and sacrifice that.
For me, a microcosm of her life was when Boris and Liz went up. On her death bed having to meet those two clowns. Admittedly not a big deal to do whatever she needed to do, but at that point she should have been left alone with her family.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:27:28 pm
Wont they lose their place in the queue?
Who knows eh its all a bit nuts.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:41 pm
Who knows eh its all a bit nuts.

I know, its also fucking freezing!
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:37:27 pm
I know, its also fucking freezing!
Im in a T-shirt and shorts!  Man up! ;D
Offline TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:20:24 pm


Only thing is, my dad passed away last Thursday and this public holiday is holding things up for us, which is a bit of the pain in the arse to be honest. Still not had the death certificate from the hospital so can't get a date for the funeral. Thanks your majesty.

Sorry to hear that.
Online gemofabird

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 10:09:26 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 10:09:26 pm
https://m.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/bbc-stands-over-decision-to-broadcast-uvf-regimental-band-at-shankill-vigil-for-the-queen-41995928.html

And they wonder why people here have an issue with the Monarchy.
I saw that and thought that without any context it looked quite nice I then thought that theres likely enough some fucked up stuff about them I dont know about with the odd uniforms and the like.

So my spidey senses were right
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 09:27:24 pm
When WWII ravaged Europe, nearly everyone stood up to defend their homeland. Men, women, farmers, and businessmen did their duty alike. This includes then-Princess Elizabeth. Like her father, who served in WWI, she enlisted on her 18th birthday despite being in the line of succession for the throne and her fathers reluctance.

Princess Elizabeth enrolled in the Womens Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS), similar to the American Womens Army Corps, where many women actively served in highly valuable support roles. Responsibilities of the ATS included serving as radio operators, anti-aircraft gunners and spotlight operators, and, her occupation, as mechanics and drivers.

It wasnt a lavish position, but despite the grit and grime, she didnt symbolically change a single tire and call herself a mechanic. She took her duties very seriously. She took great pride in her work and loved every moment of it.

She learned to drive every vehicle she worked on, which includes the Tilly light truck and ambulances. On VE Day, The Princess Elizabeth slipped away with her sister to cheer with the crowds.



70 years of doing that. Amazing work.
Online Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 10:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:41 pm
Has anyone on RAWK stood in line for this?  ;D


Me. Multiple times. The first time was to see if the actual queue is real. Then I wanted to check if the guards aren't dummies and then furthermore, I wanted to make sure the Palace of Westminster actually exists.

I'm fucking knackered now.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 10:49:37 pm »
The queue is now closed. Very polite riots about to start for those whove just missed out.
