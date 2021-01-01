« previous next »
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
Biden on his way there now with a 15 Caddilac Escalade escort.
Offline Cruiser

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:01:37 pm
Biden on his way there now with a 15 Caddilac Escalade escort.



Offline S

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:21:45 pm
Players prob didnt know whether to keep clapping or not.

https://twitter.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1571488009970716673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1571488009970716673%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
I suppose, as it turned out, it was a moment that everyone there could get behind. :o
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 02:50:17 pm
Minutes applause impeccably observed by Celtic fans

https://mobile.twitter.com/GrieveWatch/status/1571460077541801987

Losers on and off the pitch today.
Online west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm »
I heard a suggestion on the radio that Mrs Zelensky will be in attendance.
