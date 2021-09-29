It takes 38 years to reach the front?



Thanks for spelling that out Nick.Actually, has anyone died in the queue yet?If not perhaps the queue is the reason. When Stalin died - not Colin Stalin of Halifax road, Huddersfield - but Joseph Stalin of the Kremlin, Russia. When Stalin died thousands died at the funeral didn't they? Crushed or shot at by panicky policemen. And you only have to look at the mad scenes at the Ayatollah Khomeini's funeral (again, not the Huddersfield one, but the Tehran one) to know that hundreds more must have died in the religious hysteria or from self-inflicted wounds (all that bashing themselves over the head with whips and other quasi-sexual instruments).There's something to be said for queuing after all.