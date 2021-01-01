« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 65825 times)

Circa1892

  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 06:43:38 pm »
At some point if the monarchy is going to survive for the long term they have to stop the weird obsession with dress-up. A 14-year-old stood by a coffin wearing fake miltiary medals - bit weird. The lot of it its bonkers.
redbyrdz

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 06:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:41:23 pm
There's two sisters from Liverpool on Youtube who have their late husbands' ashes with them to see the Queen. 

Maybe they think they need to introduce the dead people to each other so they can recognise each other in heaven. ???
Red-Soldier

  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 06:55:17 pm »
Linudden

  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 07:21:36 pm »
To think that some people queue five miles and 15 hours to see the coffin of someone that didn't care about them or knew who they were... is just depressing.
Red-Soldier

  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 07:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:29:06 pm
I saw a reference to that a while ago - I had no idea what it was. I looked it up on Youtube - and found it unfathomable.

It's absolutely bizzare!  Begs the question: who comes up with this shit??

It works though, in a sense that it's clearly popular!  Prime-time TV: absolutely depressing!
Rhi

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Is anyone here familiar with the roads around Heathrow and can offer any advice? We are flying out of Heathrow on Monday and I had booked to park at the airport because we fly back the day before the Rangers match at Anfield and so I was gonna drive straight up to my Dad's in North Wales rather than go back down to our flat in Kent. But now I'm getting really nervous about the crazies descending upon Windsor and turning the M25 / Western Perimeter Road into a car park. We would be leaving Kent around 1.30pm, so arriving at Heathrow at basically the exact time the procession is passing. We can't leave earlier because my gf is working until 1pm. Flight is 6pm. We could get the train instead but still have to navigate Central London crazies and obviously makes my trip to the Rangers match a struggle. What would you do?! Anyone?  :-\

Just want to go on holiday and leave this insane island.  :butt
DaveLFC

  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:43:38 pm
At some point if the monarchy is going to survive for the long term they have to stop the weird obsession with dress-up. A 14-year-old stood by a coffin wearing fake miltiary medals - bit weird. The lot of it its bonkers.

Bad enough them hitting the dressing up box and mostly fake medals, but then not being clean shaven either(Harry). Theyre a joke, the lot of them.

Mr Benn wore less costumes than these have this week.
ianburns252

  Kopite
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:18:13 pm
Its amazing what can be done for thousands of people who CHOOSE to queue overnight on a cold street when its for a monarch. Rail companies are putting spare trains on platforms and allowing mourners to wait in them so they have somewhere more comfortable to wait overnight if theyve missed the last train home because of the queues. I wonder if these same trains will still be there next week for the homeless who dont have a choice whether they want to spend the night on the street.

https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/queens-funeral-london-rail-companies-25023749

I think I have posted about this before but it is fitting here - there were studies done in the last decade in San Francisco (where there is a huge problem with homelessness) and they found that the cost to the tax payer of policing and providing healthcare to the homeless people was more than the cost to build dedicated, free, housing.

On top of that, once these people get housed they are able to get bank accounts, find it easer to get jobs, feel more connected to society and so they then supplement the savings with tax contributions themselves.

It would seem like a no brainer but telling someone that their tax is going to police and healthcare for all is an easier sell than it going to pay for someone else's accommodation.

Critics will also reference the fact that some who are homeless simply cannot function in society (usually due to undiagnosed or untreated mental health issues and years of abuse etc or due to addiction issues which if they did have somewhere to live rather than on the street maybe wouldn't have developed).

Whilst there are logistics to sort and more complex matters than I've noted it is surely something that should be investigated further.
Mahern

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 08:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Is anyone here familiar with the roads around Heathrow and can offer any advice? We are flying out of Heathrow on Monday and I had booked to park at the airport because we fly back the day before the Rangers match at Anfield and so I was gonna drive straight up to my Dad's in North Wales rather than go back down to our flat in Kent. But now I'm getting really nervous about the crazies descending upon Windsor and turning the M25 / Western Perimeter Road into a car park. We would be leaving Kent around 1.30pm, so arriving at Heathrow at basically the exact time the procession is passing. We can't leave earlier because my gf is working until 1pm. Flight is 6pm. We could get the train instead but still have to navigate Central London crazies and obviously makes my trip to the Rangers match a struggle. What would you do?! Anyone?  :-\

Just want to go on holiday and leave this insane island.  :butt

I'd honestly be looking at moving my flight if at all possible if it were me, shit though that is.

Whichever route you think is a shortcut, you're still going with the main flow headed for Windsor. There are a lot of bottlenecks going through most of those places at the best of times. Maybe the M25 is your best option and then take the M3 East bound and cut through Feltham. Even then, I would expect carnage leading up to the M3 as traffic will be coming off it to get on the M25. But if you can make it that far in reasonable time, after that your headed away from Windsor direction.

PaulF

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 08:56:05 pm »
Pretty much every company that has my email address is sending sad greetings\announcing they aren't open on Monday.
Has anyone had any 'good' ones?  Not sure any marketing department would risk 'funny'

