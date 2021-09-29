« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 64581 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 01:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:39:34 pm
Im not that deep. If in doubt remember most of my references date back to the 90s. :D
Yeah, the dangers of over-thinking it! :) But Herzog has made some brilliant films, such as Aguirre, and Fitzcarraldo (but both with the problematic starring of Klaus Kinski) - the bonkers intensity and obsession displayed by (and of) the actor is quite something. I also liked Cave of Forgotten Dreams (documentary, which Herzog narrated). And watched a few other things by him. But I've seen only a tiny amount of his output.

I see that Into the Inferno is on Netflex. I've not watched it, but Herzog narrates again.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,033
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:55:59 pm
Ive just seen that Truss is to give a reading at the Queens funeral and Ive already started to cringe

The Queen. Liked. Cheese (grin and gurn). British cheese! (Chuckles at her own 'joke'). She. Liked. Cheddar (a 'wait for it' smile). Gorge - us Cheddar! (A huge gurn & grin). She. Liked. Cheshire (a long pause and eery smile). What a Cat she was.......(kicked off the stage).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:21 pm
The Queen. Liked. Cheese (grin and gurn). British cheese! (Chuckles at her own 'joke'). She. Liked. Cheddar (a 'wait for it' smile). Gorge - us Cheddar! (A huge gurn & grin). She. Liked. Cheshire (a long pause and eery smile). What a Cat she was.......(kicked off the stage).

 :lmao
Logged
Believer

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,033
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:00:16 pm
Yeah, the dangers of over-thinking it! :) But Herzog has made some brilliant films, such as Aguirre, and Fitzcarraldo (but both with the problematic starring of Klaus Kinski) - the bonkers intensity and obsession displayed by (and of) the actor is quite something. I also liked Cave of Forgotten Dreams (documentary, which Herzog narrated). And watched a few other things by him. But I've seen only a tiny amount of his output.

I see that Into the Inferno is on Netflex. I've not watched it, but Herzog narrates again.

Brilliant films. Bizarre, awesome narration.

I think I've seen Inferno. Or maybe not. Is it the Herzog film about the aftermath of the first Gulf war? Those incredible helicopter shots of the burning oilfields, set on fire by the utter madman that was Saddam Hussein.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,524
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:21 pm
The Queen. Liked. Cheese (grin and gurn). British cheese! (Chuckles at her own 'joke'). She. Liked. Cheddar (a 'wait for it' smile). Gorge - us Cheddar! (A huge gurn & grin). She. Liked. Cheshire (a long pause and eery smile). What a Cat she was.......(kicked off the stage).
I've wondered before if you were her speech writer. Now I know.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:06:49 pm
Brilliant films. Bizarre, awesome narration.

I think I've seen Inferno. Or maybe not. Is it the Herzog film about the aftermath of the first Gulf war? Those incredible helicopter shots of the burning oilfields, set on fire by the utter madman that was Saddam Hussein.
Now, you are overthinking it! It's about volcanoes! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:43 pm
I've wondered before if you were her speech writer. Now I know.
Yorky seems to have nailed it!

Truss does indeed have a very strange way of talking. I find the way she splits single syllables into what I can only term as 'demi-syllables', with heavy emphasis on the first demi-syllable, particularly grating.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:34:21 pm
I thought the bbc was bonkers to live stream someone dead lying in a box. Turns out, loads of people, even those with no interest in the dead person in the box, spend days watching it.
It's like Gogglebox. It shouldn't work, but it does.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 