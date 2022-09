So when will the ....... whatever you call this, end. Im talking the queuing , and then the funeral, the general weeping of the ever so loyal subjects.



Is it too mean to say id like to watch something else on tv now, its been 9 days, thats a long fucking time, or is it too insensitive, "She gave us 70 years and you wont give her 2 weeks, you ungrateful little subject, thou art die at dawn by the noose till thee choke", to which id reply "naah, its what she would of wanted fam".