It might not matter in the grand scheme of things no, but I just find the idea of queuing up for over a day to see some cloth bizarre. The entire thing has a deeper symbolic meaning, and for those who do genuinely feel affection for the Queen and want to pay respects then it matters not whether her body is inside. I get that. My point might have been a slightly glib one admittedly, but I still find it mad that they could all be wasting a day of their lives, travelling, bringing their kids with them, missing work or other engagements, to see a coffin that could not even have a body inside of who they are going to pay respects to.



Don't get me wrong, I got your point (I think). I also look at news bits or the live feed (well I looked at it for five minutes yesterday) and wonder if her body is in there or whether there is a secret part of this elaborate plan that has been in the making for decades. It does not matter either way I suppose.Personally I find queuing to see a cloth draped over a coffin for a couple of minutes bizarre as well. Anybody queuing to get tickets for something or travelling somewhere to take part in an event mostly does so to enjoy whatever it is and at least you get two hours of football or music out of it. Still, what you spend your time with is each individual's own decision of course and if it's what you really want, go ahead (as long as it's legal).But I do wonder about all those I saw bowing deeply and curtsying... it might just be a thank you gesture for some, but could you not just simply nod your head? It's the year 2022 and I do not know why you would bow to anyone. Out of my own free will I would never ever ever curtsy to anyone. Why would I, no one is superior to me just because they were born into a certain heritage or family. It always irked me in the past when I saw US film stars at these royal premiere bowing demurely - she's not even your Queen man! Not all of them did, but to me it always felt like a totally empty gesture and at the same time ridiculous and antiquated. And a bad message on top of it.