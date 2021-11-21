It's totally bonkers JC!



You know, it occurred to me a little earlier what it is about this stuff which has irked me so: it is that it is so fucking presumptive. I mean, how many of us* who are not at all interested in this stuff go around forcing the view that it is all bollocks upon those who are into it all? Whereas, those who are into all this - and entities who somehow feel that it is in their interest to (appear to) be into it - happily force it upon everyone.* I should mention, Red, that except for six months on an extended visit a few years ago, I've not lived in the UK for more than a decade. So my use of 'us' might seem a bit strange. But the UK is still home to me, where all my family and oldest friends still live. What's been happening there since Cameron, and certainly since the Brexit referendum, has left me feeling totally dismayed. Maybe it upsets me more than it should, but there we have it. So, if I've been sounding off too much about this and other stuff, I apologise to all. Maybe it's survivor's guilt!