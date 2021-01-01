I don't see how it is a flaw. It is a matter of pure opinion. We don't know she's in there, we're only being told. We get told plenty of things that are untrue all of the time.



The wool is pulled over your eyes daily yet this time it is unthinkable. I don't think they'd do it for any other reason than security, and because we can't see she's in there, she might as well not be. And if she might as well not be, why would you even take any chance?



These people potentially feeling 'cheated' if it ever came out would be easily comforted when they are told how the security services had credible information about a threat to the coffin or the cortege or whatever, and they'd accept it because they wouldn't have wanted anything to happen to her majesty.



Maybe people queue for the idea of the monarchy and what the Queen stands for for them individually (or probably in quite a few cases just to say they've been there) - does it really matter if her dead body is in there or not?I admit I never understood why there is this adherence to the idea of the body after death: According to the Christian faith is it not the soul that counts and when you die that joins Heaven or God or whatever and the body is just an empty shell left behind? As far as my knowledge goes apparently the old Egyptians believed you needed your body intact and your belongings in the next world, hence their elaborate tomb arrangements, but as a Christian what counts is your soul and not your earthly possessions including your body. So isn't the body cult thing a contradiction? And isn't it an odd thought going past a coffin and paying respect to a body that has no meaning anymore and has to be kept from rapidly rotting away by various scientific tricks?