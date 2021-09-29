« previous next »
redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2840
Quote from: Fiasco
Okay then, you keep believing everything that you see. This country is on its knees because of thousands of false promises and claims. But the vast majority of things are just exactly how they appear. I'm happy to differ.


She might be in there. She might not be. I can see why she wouldn't be.

The country is on its knees, because millions of people keep looking for secrets that are not there, instead of dealing with reality. Why Brexit, when all the facts said it would be economical suicide? "Oh, but you don't know that, someone will sort it out". Remember all the anti-vaccination cranks? "Oh, but nobody has died of covid, its all a lie".

It's not about the queen being in there or not. It's about people making up stories with absolutely no evidence for them whatsoever.
KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2841
Shrodingers Monarch?
Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2842
Quote from: redbyrdz
The country is on its knees, because millions of people keep looking for secrets that are not there, instead of dealing with reality. Why Brexit, when all the facts said it would be economical suicide? "Oh, but you don't know that, someone will sort it out". Remember all the anti-vaccination cranks? "Oh, but nobody has died of covid, its all a lie".

It's not about the queen being in there or not. It's about people making up stories with absolutely no evidence for them whatsoever.

Well no, because the majority of people voted for Brexit voted for it because they were promised things that turned out to be untrue. That is my point, so I don't know how you've twisted that. The majority of people have voted in the Conservatives for over a decade when they are pathological liars. So how are things exactly how they seem? These people are all interlocked; I don't see how the Monarchy would be above lying or slight-of-hand when the actual government do a lot worse with less repercussion.

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't buy a brand new pair of shoes from the shop without looking in the box first. I wouldn't buy a watch from a guy without looking that it is actually in there. So pardon me for thinking it is absolutely bananas that people are queueing up to see the Queen, but you can't actually see her at all. So what is the point, and why even have her there? As I said, for security purposes in case something happened she might as well be at rest somewhere else; it makes no difference anyway.

Lee0-3Liv

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2843
Beckham about to see the coffin.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2844
Quote from: Mahern
genuinely laughed out loud
Unfortunately, I just noticed that it was not it was not a conversation! ::) ;D Well, at least we both got a laugh out of it, even if it was because of a misreading from me. :-[
Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2845
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Beckham about to see the coffin.

Gotta respect the hustle, he's still kissing arse doing his best to get that Knighthood.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2846
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Beckham about to see the coffin.

About that Knighthood Your Majesty

Lee0-3Liv

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2847
Quote from: Crosby Nick
About that Knighthood Your Majesty



 ;D ;D

He's timed it well in fairness, right at the front of the queue as the guards change.
Nick110581

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2848
Quote from: Crosby Nick
About that Knighthood Your Majesty




🤣🤣🤣🤣
Schmarn

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2849
Quote from: Scottish-Don
The Queue has now reached 14 hours, they have stopped people joining and there is now a Queue to join the Queue.

So the royals can manage a pre-queue log-in but LFC can't.

Worse than the Windsors, We're even worse than the Windsors, Worse than the Wiiiiiindsors.
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2850
Quote
Frustration has erupted among mourners, as the queue to see the Queen Lying-In-State has been closed for at least six hours and until the number of queuers is greatly reduced. Lionel Gilmartin, 64, and his wife Kaaron left their Manchester home at 7.30am to pay their respects to the Queen. The couple said they will ignore the official government announcement of the queue closure until it comes from the horses mouth. Lionel, told the Telegraph that the queuing system was a complete shambles. Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the capital to see the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall and people from across the UK and the world have been queueing from as early as Monday to get in line on Albert Embankment. The line is currently approximately 4.9 miles long and the nearest landmark to the end is Southwark Park.
Daily express.


Quote
Ambulances attend to hundreds who fainted or collapsed in queue
Ambulances have attended to hundreds of people fainting and collapsing in queues for the late Queen, the NHS has said, writes Laura Donnelly, our Health Editor.

The ambulance service said it and partner agencies had cared for 435 patients who fell ill along the lying-in-state queuing route and surrounding areas by the end of yesterday.
Telegraph.


I wonder if anyone will give birth whilst queuing?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2851
Quote from: Crosby Nick
About that Knighthood Your Majesty



 :lmao :lmao
Jwils21

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2852
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Beckham about to see the coffin.

At least he queued, unlike that Tory dickhead Philip Schofield who got a VIP pass.
Solomon Grundy

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2853
Quote from: PaulF
Daily express.

Telegraph.


I wonder if anyone will give birth whilst queuing?


Whats wrong with these people?
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2854
Quote from: Jwils21
At least he queued, unlike that Tory dickhead Philip Schofield who got a VIP pass.

He probably had it on his shit wheel. Prize 1 - VIP queue jump, Prize 2 - Food bank vouchers... fucking tory prick.
TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2855
Quote from: PaulF
Daily express.

Telegraph.


I wonder if anyone will give birth whilst queuing?

Lionel and Karron.  What an example.

and Im sure the NHS appreciate having to attend the folk falling ill.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2856
gazzalfc

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2857
The queue has reopened. There will now be a 24 hour wait and temperatures due to get down to 8 degrees.

Crazy people
Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2858
Idea of monarchy as symbol of duty or sacrifice a lie, says Labours Clive Lewis

MP and former shadow cabinet member speaks out despite leaders call for silence before Queens funeral
Quote
The notion of the royal family as symbols of duty or sacrifice to the nation is a lie and is at the centre of a deeply unequal UK, a senior Labour MP has argued, breaching Keir Starmers order to his party to stay silent before the Queens funeral on Monday.

Clive Lewis, the Norwich South MP and former shadow cabinet minister, said the arrest of anti-monarchy protesters and the condemnation of others who dissented showed that the royal succession is as much about coercion as consent.

In an article for the Guardian, which is likely to infuriate Starmers office, Lewis said his initial response to the idea of people queueing for many hours to file past the Queens coffin was one of bemusement followed by a touch of despair.

Seeking to extrapolate lessons from the phenomenon for those, like him, who seek a transition to a republic, Lewis argued that media interviews with the mourners often showed a key motivation was the need to feel part of something more than themselves.

The fundamental truth about the monarchy, he argued, was its role as a national distraction. It is a spectacle exalted for exemplifying virtues that should be typical in public life and public behaviour. Casting such behaviour as exceptional allows the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Liz Truss and the economic elites they represent to break and exploit the rules for their own benefit and that of their very narrow class interest  of which the monarchy is an integral part.

While the late Queen reigned over a period of public services being sold to private companies, and environmental degradation, the royal family enjoyed unique tax advantages, , Lewis wrote. King Charles will not have to pay inheritance tax on any of his mothers assets.

So while republicans should respect the language of duty and sacrifice monarchists have so forcefully claimed that the royal family makes on our behalf, we should not pretend that the reality is anything other than a lie, he argued.

That is not what monarchy is. It may provide a symbolic way for us to recognise other peoples sacrifice and commitment to society  but the monarchy itself risks nothing and does not suffer, save for having the lives of the royal family become the stuff of celebrity gossip. Through it all, it remains the backbone of a power structure that traces its roots back to feudalism.

This inequality was reflected in the continued dominance of those who went to private schools in government and industry, Lewis said, adding that constitutional reform, including the role of the monarchy, is something to be vigorously aired, not shut down or even temporarily suppressed.

Guidance circulated to Labour MPs earlier this week told them to suspend all campaigning and party activity beyond casework and advice surgeries, and make no comment to the media beyond giving tributes to the Queen.

The advice prompted criticism from some Labour MPs and shadow ministers, and has been ignored by some, including in updates to constituents about the governments support for energy bills, with some still offering comment on political issues.

Labours annual conference, taking place in Liverpool, will be held as planned from a week on Saturday, with the Conservative party gathering in Birmingham going ahead a week later. However, the Liberal Democrats event, scheduled to begin in Brighton this weekend, has been cancelled.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/sep/16/idea-of-monarchy-as-symbol-of-duty-or-sacrifice-a-lie-says-labours-clive-lewis
