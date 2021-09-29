The country is on its knees, because millions of people keep looking for secrets that are not there, instead of dealing with reality. Why Brexit, when all the facts said it would be economical suicide? "Oh, but you don't know that, someone will sort it out". Remember all the anti-vaccination cranks? "Oh, but nobody has died of covid, its all a lie".



It's not about the queen being in there or not. It's about people making up stories with absolutely no evidence for them whatsoever.



Well no, because the majority of people voted for Brexit voted for it because they were promised things that turned out to be untrue. That is my point, so I don't know how you've twisted that. The majority of people have voted in the Conservatives for over a decade when they are pathological liars. So how are things exactly how they seem? These people are all interlocked; I don't see how the Monarchy would be above lying or slight-of-hand when the actual government do a lot worse with less repercussion.I don't know about you, but I wouldn't buy a brand new pair of shoes from the shop without looking in the box first. I wouldn't buy a watch from a guy without looking that it is actually in there. So pardon me for thinking it is absolutely bananas that people are queueing up to see the Queen, but you can't actually see her at all. So what is the point, and why even have her there? As I said, for security purposes in case something happened she might as well be at rest somewhere else; it makes no difference anyway.