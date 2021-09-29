« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
The Queue has now reached 14 hours, they have stopped people joining and there is now a Queue to join the Queue.
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 11:58:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:16 am
Who is "they"?

And do you really think that viewing the coffin is the most important part of this whole weird and strange phenomenon?
'They' I suppose means the organisers - which presumably falls to various government departments and key members of the royal household.

As much as political and royal capital can be made from the death of a monarch I can't help but feel that 'more' participation would always be better. The organisation, in respect of the queue at least, is sub-par and neither group seem to be making the most of their opportunities.

Truss's team appear to have given up on getting her to appear statesmanlike and have instead chosen to use the time to bury unpopular announcements about bankers bonuses, fracking, and sacking senior civil servants. Charles meanwhile is getting pissed off with his servants and pens, sacking staff at Clarence House, has brought his (allegedly) paedo brother back into the fold and won't pay inheritance tax.
 
As to why people join the queue, I was trying to be generous so chose not to apostrophise 'mourners' (having seen JohnC's remarks above). I am not completely daft can appreciate that in the age of social media the reasons are complex and manifold. The sociologists and psychologists will be having a field day. :)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 11:59:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:03:38 am
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.
Because of KH's original comment about the Boy Scout man, and because she reported that she had just viewed it, shortly afterwards I used her timestamp from here to wind back (you cannot wind back that far now - I tried) - and for some reason (which I do not quite understand), yes, Harold Bishop from neighbors does somehow fit! ;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:59:38 am
Because of KH's original comment about the Boy Scout man, and because she reported that she had just viewed it, shortly afterwards I used her timestamp from here to wind back (you cannot wind back that far now - I tried) - and for some reason (which I do not quite understand), yes, Harold Bishop from neighbors does somehow fit! ;D
Wow. That's a new level of insanity!

Alton towers don't seem to use timed slots which always baffled me.
I think queuing is part of the experience.  And spelling queuing is hell .

--edit-- I assume tepid has got his recorder working now so we can ask him to wind back for us.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 12:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:40 am
Joined the Scouts on a free transfer from the Salvation Army.
;D

Ah. Yes. Now that you mention it, I do recall Harold being in the SA. That's it! :)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:34 am
Working title: Mourning Glory

You're in good form today Nick  :)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:47:00 am
Anyone worked out how to bypass the queue yet?

Recall buying those skip the queue tickets to do the Vatican tour when in Rome a few years back.  Surely theres a grift opportunity there for someone?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 12:19:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:04:51 pm
Wow. That's a new level of insanity!

Alton towers don't seem to use timed slots which always baffled me.
I think queuing is part of the experience.  And spelling queuing is hell .

--edit-- I assume tepid has got his recorder working now so we can ask him to wind back for us.
I think you meant to quote someone else. ;)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:03:38 am
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.
Him and Norris from Coronation Street.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:19:44 pm
I think you meant to quote someone else. ;)

Nope. Rewinding the queues to look at a certain point , that's just nuts mate.  In the nicest possible way.
(Says he spending time , discussing the Queue (TM) watcher)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 12:32:55 pm »
Fair play to anyone who wants to queue, what they do is their business. Like someone pointed out, for royalists this is their Champions League Final, let them enjoy/experience it.

What gets me is the sheer havoc it is reeking on the country all the belleneds coming out forcing you to be sad/mourn/adhere to the rules because the queen has died.  Some don't care (me), some are happy some are sad.

I was reading a twitter thread this morning, I'll try and link it, to all the madness going on like Centre Parcs, cycle racks being closed e.t.c - the loons are out in full force.

I am also genuinely concerned there is a lot of trouble brewing and this weekend may get quite nasty.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 11:40:30 am
The Queue has now reached 14 hours, they have stopped people joining and there is now a Queue to join the Queue.
Marvellous. :)

I wonder though whether the new queue will have the same sense of purpose as the main one. Our ability to self-organise is not unlimited and if people start to feel aggrieved, traditional unspoken queueing rules might cease to apply.

It is interesting to ponder but probably won't happen - some may have seen images circulating from the 2011 riots of an orderly queue forming to loot a local store. This stuff is must be buried deep in our early brain development.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:26:57 pm
Nope. Rewinding the queues to look at a certain point , that's just nuts mate.  In the nicest possible way.
(Says he spending time , discussing the Queue (TM) watcher)
When I think about it more, it might have been another remark which caused me to rewind - but the point stands, I guess. I turned on the stream because of comments here and saw the Boy Scout man at some stage - live or rewind, I am not entirely sure now. A rewind, with an approximate timestamp to view what someone was commenting upon is not strange. I've done it a number of times, for example, when PMQs is on to see what the fuss is about here. You are looking for 'weirdness' where none exists.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Wasn't that long ago we saw people travelling half way across the country and queuing over an hour just to get fish and chips, just because some c*nt made a song about it on Tiktok.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 12:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:33:30 pm

That's brilliant. I don't recall seeing that before. :D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:33:30 pm


It is interesting to ponder but probably won't happen - some may have seen images circulating from the 2011 riots of an orderly queue forming to loot a local store. This stuff is must be buried deep in our early brain development.



Thats a great picture.  No ones arsed to even steal the fresh fruit and veg
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 12:50:31 pm »
Any livestreams of the back of The Queue?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:50:31 pm
Any livestreams of the back of The Queue?

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 01:06:55 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 01:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:25:05 am
Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.

Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.

The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of riduculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.
You answered your own question quite adequately I'd say.

It plays into the "They descended in their millions" narrative, and the organised chaos all adds to the spectacle. The discomfort of the queue also feeds into the tales of endurance, British stiff upper lip and stoicism you mention.

I have to say, I've not seen any of this queue footage, or the coverage/news since the Queen passed away, but it's intriguing reading about it in here from the psychological perspective.

Regarding the grief/mourning itself is concerned. Where do you even start? It's such a complex topic. Loss can turn your entire world upside down and your guts inside out. It does weird things to people, who can then do weird things as a result. When it's a collective grief like after a disaster or the passing of someone like a head of state, the expression of mourning can take on a mind and shape of its own. It probably looks ridiculous from the outside and to the uninvested observer, but feel totally fitting to those affected and caught up in it.



Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 01:11:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Recall buying those skip the queue tickets to do the Vatican tour when in Rome a few years back.  Surely theres a grift opportunity there for someone?

Maybe those at the front can sell their spot on.

Read something once about hiring people to go queue for you. When they're about to get to whatever they're queueing for, they give you a call and you'll get there just in time.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 01:23:44 pm »
Is Mr Drone covering The Queue yet?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 01:26:08 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:11:16 pm
Maybe those at the front can sell their spot on.

Read something once about hiring people to go queue for you. When they're about to get to whatever they're queueing for, they give you a call and you'll get there just in time.

I'm sure there a name for those people ......
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 01:32:24 pm »
I really haven't got a tinfoil hat on here, but it really wouldn't surprise me if she isn't actually in the coffin. She could well be resting at Windsor or Buckingham Palace, and this is all for show. I understand the coffin will be designed to slow down decomposition, but I still think it is a little bit odd.

Even for security reasons, imagine some absolute loon ball running over and trying to open it or tip it over. Or several loon balls. Unlikely yes given the security, but I don't know why they'd chance that. If she's in there or not no one will ever know or get to see - so, why even take the chance?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:26:08 pm
I'm sure there a name for those people ......
;D

I have to take a deep breath if I'm queuing for a ride with the kids and our "we'll get on the next turn" positivity falls apart as the extended family of the people in front all pile in at the last second.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:32:24 pm
I really haven't got a tinfoil hat on here, but it really wouldn't surprise me if she isn't actually in the coffin. She could well be resting at Windsor or Buckingham Palace, and this is all for show. I understand the coffin will be designed to slow down decomposition, but I still think it is a little bit odd.

Even for security reasons, imagine some absolute loon ball running over and trying to open it or tip it over. Or several loon balls. Unlikely yes given the security, but I don't know why they'd chance that. If she's in there or not no one will ever know or get to see - so, why even take the chance?

Because its actually more hassle organising, and a massive scandal if it somehow comes out. All those millions queueing would feel cheated, why would they risk that?


Read something from some sort of funeral director yesterday, apparently is standard practice to exchange body fluids for preservatives (like when a body needs to be shipped oversees for example), and there's also likely some sort of cooling platform under the coffin.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:42:18 pm
Because its actually more hassle organising, and a massive scandal if it somehow comes out. All those millions queueing would feel cheated, why would they risk that?


Read something from some sort of funeral director yesterday, apparently is standard practice to exchange body fluids for preservatives (like when a body needs to be shipped oversees for example), and there's also likely some sort of cooling platform under the coffin.

Not to go down a rabbit hole here, but you're talking about the public and the Monarchy. The chasm that exists, the countless things the whaling public don't know about and would never want to know about in relation to the Monarchy goes back to the dawn of the whole thing itself.

No one is ever going to know if she's in there. This isn't just a company with 100 employees and a few will leak it over a few drinks. This is centuries of cultism and whatever else you want to call it. No one knows if she's in there or not, so there is no point in having her in there. The idea of the public feeling cheated by billionaire royals is rather hilarious I must say.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 01:51:21 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/15/crowd-behaviour-london-mourning-queen


Im an expert in crowd behaviour  dont be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen.

Stephen Reicher

Despite what we hear from the media, the reasons so many are gathering are complex and various


Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queens casket. They have gathered, we are told, to pay their respects. They are there to thank the Queen. Above all, they are united in grief. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.

I am part of a team of social psychologists who have long been interested in collective behaviour, and we are investigating the crowds at the various ceremonial events in Edinburgh and London. We are interested in why people gather, how they experience these gatherings and the consequences  both for the individual and for society  of their presence. The first thing we have learned is that any attempt to reduce crowd participation to a single, universal motivation is a distortion. People come along for many different and mixed reasons, not all of which involve allegiance to the monarchy.


Of course, substantial numbers do feel that allegiance. Those who identify strongly as British, and who see the Queen as the embodiment of Britishness, are attending for the simple reason that they see it as an obligation to do so. Attendance is an affirmation of who they are, and not attending would be a denial of their identity. Moreover, as with any pilgrimage, the fact that it is gruelling is not offputting. It is precisely what makes it a meaningful sign of commitment and belonging. For these people, the loss of the monarch is experienced as a personal death. It is grieved profoundly.

Others may not have the same level of investment in the Queen, or the same intensity of emotion. But they recognise the commitment, the service, the lifelong work ethic of the Queen  values they endorse even if they dont necessarily endorse what it was she served. They attend in respect. After all, in our culture, there is a strong norm of not speaking ill of the dead.

But then there are those, whether royalist or not, for whom the royal family constitutes a canvas on to which they project the issues of their own lives  be it painful rifts or tensions or moments of joy and celebration. What happens in the lives of the royals evokes events in their own lives. The death of the Queen makes them think of the death of their own family members and others close to them. These people may grieve through the Queen, but not necessarily for the Queen.

And then there are many whose presence in the Queens mourning crowds has precious little to do with the Queen. They simply recognise that these are events of major significance. If the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace brings along spectators to view the spectacle, the changing of the monarch brings them along in spades. They want to be able to say: I was there. I am part of history.

Linked to this, people want to be able to say: We were there. Parents can tell their children in later years: You and your granny were both at the Queens funeral procession, after Granny herself has died. Shared attendance at such a meaningful event serves to bind families together across the generations.

All this only begins to scratch the surface of what people are telling us about why they are at the processions and in the queues. Yet, as I argued at the outset, the media constantly replace this plurality of voices with a narrative of universal respect. If ever a dissenting voice is heard, it is as an exception that reinforces the general rule. Thus, reporting on a protest against King Charless accession in Edinburgh stressed that this was atypical and contrasted with all the other thousands of people gathered, supposedly, in grief and gratitude.

What makes this all the more significant is that it is not just the crowds who are unified in fealty. The crowds are represented as the concrete embodiment of the national community. They are us. The fact that they are mourning means that Britain is mourning. We are a nation united in support of the monarch. It follows that anyone who departs from this view is not of us and risks exclusion from the national community.

This has a chilling effect. It means that certain things (such as challenging the hereditary transfer of power and wealth) cannot be said, not only through direct repression (as in the arrest of those expressing republican views) but also through self-censorship. For if we are led to believe that everyone else loves the monarchy, and demands due deference to the monarch and the monarchy, we will be more reluctant to challenge such views for fear of a backlash; and that in turn will reinforce the impression that these views are universal  what has been called a spiral of silence.
What we are seeing in Britain right now  and what makes the nature and narratives of the mourning crowds so significant  is not just an expression of nationhood but an exercise in the making of nationhood. What makes this exercise so effective is that a loyalist and deferential version of Britishness is not simply imposed on us from the top. It draws on genuine and deep emotions among many millions of people  myself included. I was moved and saddened by the death of Elizabeth, not because I am a royalist but because it made me remember my own mother. And I felt for Harry, who arrived too late, just as I did, hearing she had died while on my way to see her.

However, these feelings were interpreted and exploited in a way that equated feeling sadness on thinking about Elizabeths death with joy at the unquestioned accession of Charles. Equally, crowd participation, whatever its actual motivation, has been reflected back to us as a collective endorsement of the monarch as head of state and of the Commonwealth (leaving no space in the nation for republicanism or anti-colonialism). All in all, it is a more modern and more subtle form of taking the kings shilling, whereby what seems at the time like a rather modest act leads to lifelong impressment in the kings service".

    Stephen Reicher is a professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews, a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and an authority on crowd psychology


Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2829 on: Today at 02:11:06 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2830 on: Today at 02:15:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:42:18 pm
Because its actually more hassle organising, and a massive scandal if it somehow comes out. All those millions queueing would feel cheated, why would they risk that?


Read something from some sort of funeral director yesterday, apparently is standard practice to exchange body fluids for preservatives (like when a body needs to be shipped oversees for example), and there's also likely some sort of cooling platform under the coffin.
You and the funeral director might have been talking at cross purposes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 02:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:32:24 pm
I really haven't got a tinfoil hat on here, but it really wouldn't surprise me if she isn't actually in the coffin. She could well be resting at Windsor or Buckingham Palace, and this is all for show. I understand the coffin will be designed to slow down decomposition, but I still think it is a little bit odd.

Even for security reasons, imagine some absolute loon ball running over and trying to open it or tip it over. Or several loon balls. Unlikely yes given the security, but I don't know why they'd chance that. If she's in there or not no one will ever know or get to see - so, why even take the chance?
No, sorry, but you have. redbyrdz has already explained the obvious flaw with your suggestion.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:17:27 pm
No, sorry, but you have. redbyrdz has already explained the obvious flaw with your suggestion.

I don't see how it is a flaw. It is a matter of pure opinion. We don't know she's in there, we're only being told. We get told plenty of things that are untrue all of the time.

The wool is pulled over your eyes daily yet this time it is unthinkable. I don't think they'd do it for any other reason than security, and because we can't see she's in there, she might as well not be. And if she might as well not be, why would you even take any chance?

These people potentially feeling 'cheated' if it ever came out would be easily comforted when they are told how the security services had credible information about a threat to the coffin or the cortege or whatever, and they'd accept it because they wouldn't have wanted anything to happen to her majesty.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2833 on: Today at 02:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:34 am
Working title: Mourning Glory
God Save the Queue?
