Who is "they"?



And do you really think that viewing the coffin is the most important part of this whole weird and strange phenomenon?



'They' I suppose means the organisers - which presumably falls to various government departments and key members of the royal household.As much as political and royal capital can be made from the death of a monarch I can't help but feel that 'more' participation would always be better. The organisation, in respect of the queue at least, is sub-par and neither group seem to be making the most of their opportunities.Truss's team appear to have given up on getting her to appear statesmanlike and have instead chosen to use the time to bury unpopular announcements about bankers bonuses, fracking, and sacking senior civil servants. Charles meanwhile is getting pissed off with his servants and pens, sacking staff at Clarence House, has brought his (allegedly) paedo brother back into the fold and won't pay inheritance tax.As to why people join the queue, I was trying to be generous so chose not to apostrophise 'mourners' (having seen JohnC's remarks above). I am not completely daft can appreciate that in the age of social media the reasons are complex and manifold. The sociologists and psychologists will be having a field day.