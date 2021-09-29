« previous next »
The Queue has now reached 14 hours, they have stopped people joining and there is now a Queue to join the Queue.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:16 am
Who is "they"?

And do you really think that viewing the coffin is the most important part of this whole weird and strange phenomenon?
'They' I suppose means the organisers - which presumably falls to various government departments and key members of the royal household.

As much as political and royal capital can be made from the death of a monarch I can't help but feel that 'more' participation would always be better. The organisation, in respect of the queue at least, is sub-par and neither group seem to be making the most of their opportunities.

Truss's team appear to have given up on getting her to appear statesmanlike and have instead chosen to use the time to bury unpopular announcements about bankers bonuses, fracking, and sacking senior civil servants. Charles meanwhile is getting pissed off with his servants and pens, sacking staff at Clarence House, has brought his (allegedly) paedo brother back into the fold and won't pay inheritance tax.
 
As to why people join the queue, I was trying to be generous so chose not to apostrophise 'mourners' (having seen JohnC's remarks above). I am not completely daft can appreciate that in the age of social media the reasons are complex and manifold. The sociologists and psychologists will be having a field day. :)
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:03:38 am
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.
Because of KH's original comment about the Boy Scout man, and because she reported that she had just viewed it, shortly afterwards I used her timestamp from here to wind back (you cannot wind back that far now - I tried) - and for some reason (which I do not quite understand), yes, Harold Bishop from neighbors does somehow fit! ;D
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:59:38 am
Because of KH's original comment about the Boy Scout man, and because she reported that she had just viewed it, shortly afterwards I used her timestamp from here to wind back (you cannot wind back that far now - I tried) - and for some reason (which I do not quite understand), yes, Harold Bishop from neighbors does somehow fit! ;D
Wow. That's a new level of insanity!

Alton towers don't seem to use timed slots which always baffled me.
I think queuing is part of the experience.  And spelling queuing is hell .

--edit-- I assume tepid has got his recorder working now so we can ask him to wind back for us.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:40 am
Joined the Scouts on a free transfer from the Salvation Army.
;D

Ah. Yes. Now that you mention it, I do recall Harold being in the SA. That's it! :)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:34 am
Working title: Mourning Glory

You're in good form today Nick  :)
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:47:00 am
Anyone worked out how to bypass the queue yet?

Recall buying those skip the queue tickets to do the Vatican tour when in Rome a few years back.  Surely theres a grift opportunity there for someone?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:04:51 pm
Wow. That's a new level of insanity!

Alton towers don't seem to use timed slots which always baffled me.
I think queuing is part of the experience.  And spelling queuing is hell .

--edit-- I assume tepid has got his recorder working now so we can ask him to wind back for us.
I think you meant to quote someone else. ;)
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:03:38 am
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.
Him and Norris from Coronation Street.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:19:44 pm
I think you meant to quote someone else. ;)

Nope. Rewinding the queues to look at a certain point , that's just nuts mate.  In the nicest possible way.
(Says he spending time , discussing the Queue (TM) watcher)
Fair play to anyone who wants to queue, what they do is their business. Like someone pointed out, for royalists this is their Champions League Final, let them enjoy/experience it.

What gets me is the sheer havoc it is reeking on the country all the belleneds coming out forcing you to be sad/mourn/adhere to the rules because the queen has died.  Some don't care (me), some are happy some are sad.

I was reading a twitter thread this morning, I'll try and link it, to all the madness going on like Centre Parcs, cycle racks being closed e.t.c - the loons are out in full force.

I am also genuinely concerned there is a lot of trouble brewing and this weekend may get quite nasty.
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 11:40:30 am
The Queue has now reached 14 hours, they have stopped people joining and there is now a Queue to join the Queue.
Marvellous. :)

I wonder though whether the new queue will have the same sense of purpose as the main one. Our ability to self-organise is not unlimited and if people start to feel aggrieved, traditional unspoken queueing rules might cease to apply.

It is interesting to ponder but probably won't happen - some may have seen images circulating from the 2011 riots of an orderly queue forming to loot a local store. This stuff is must be buried deep in our early brain development.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:26:57 pm
Nope. Rewinding the queues to look at a certain point , that's just nuts mate.  In the nicest possible way.
(Says he spending time , discussing the Queue (TM) watcher)
When I think about it more, it might have been another remark which caused me to rewind - but the point stands, I guess. I turned on the stream because of comments here and saw the Boy Scout man at some stage - live or rewind, I am not entirely sure now. A rewind, with an approximate timestamp to view what someone was commenting upon is not strange. I've done it a number of times, for example, when PMQs is on to see what the fuss is about here. You are looking for 'weirdness' where none exists.
Wasn't that long ago we saw people travelling half way across the country and queuing over an hour just to get fish and chips, just because some c*nt made a song about it on Tiktok.
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:33:30 pm

That's brilliant. I don't recall seeing that before. :D
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:33:30 pm


It is interesting to ponder but probably won't happen - some may have seen images circulating from the 2011 riots of an orderly queue forming to loot a local store. This stuff is must be buried deep in our early brain development.



Thats a great picture.  No ones arsed to even steal the fresh fruit and veg
Any livestreams of the back of The Queue?
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:50:31 pm
Any livestreams of the back of The Queue?

