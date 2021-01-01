Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.



Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.



The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of riduculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.