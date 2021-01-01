Because it's making fun of people who are genuinely grieving.



Of course there are isolated moments and individuals who will attract attention, and some will received deserved derision. But it makes me feel really uncomfortable about the mindset of people on here that they are literally pointing and laughing at people who are upset, or just want to perhaps quietly contemplate their own mortality, or perhaps may have recently lost loved ones of their own.

...



I am actually not laughing, but I do find it bizarre, especially in that many are probably simply there to say they have been there. Tourists who came to London for a week or two and would have gone home with the Queen's image on a mug and now can say they walked past the Queen's coffin. I am sorry, but I do not find that respectful at all.When I had a look at the feed earlier there was a guy going past who had a beret and wore three simple medals next to each other, and they looked real and not the fancy dress up Edward way. He looked really solemn and I was thinking he looked like he might have seen a war and fought for Britain and I felt that him being there I get when I try to walk in his shoes for a moment.I guess coming from my own personal viewpoint all of this is just not my thing, Queen or not, because even famous dead people I have some sort of connection with - because I love their art, have seen them live/in the flesh or whatever - this queuing for a dead body is just not for me. When Bowie died it really hit me, but even if his coffin had been on display just around the corner from me not in a million years would I have thought about going there and walking past it.I do understand though that people grieve differently and for all those there now, who do this in order to feel some sort of connection to others and to grasp the reality of it, then fair. But you cannot tell me that a lot of them are not there so they can say they've been there and not much else, or because it is "something you do" in order to show you mourn.