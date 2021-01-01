« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 59178 times)

Online Cafe De Paris

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 08:17:56 pm »
I see Celtic are coming in for a bit of grief today due to their protestations against the royals. Ill be honest there was nothing there that was offensive to the current situation. In fact the Michael Fagan flag was quite humorous as he neither hurt anyone or did anything to hurt anyone and in fact made them realise they had to start making the place secure.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 08:18:36 pm »
Nahh, Start worrying if you see him jumping out and legging it down the road.
Udo von Müffling
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 08:25:46 pm »
Of course not. He's just looking for the country's dignity.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 08:30:33 pm »
 :wellin
Offline reddebs

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 08:37:07 pm »
Only if that's where you've hidden the explosives 😂
Online lamad

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 08:39:08 pm »
I had no intention of watching it, but after comments in here (thanks for the laughs by the way) I checked it out. It is one of the weirdest things I have ever seen. A double line on each side and some people just walk past without even looking!?!
Also, shortly after I had opened it in a tab I went back to the forum here to continue reading and usually the non active tab then stops playing media. I then left the room for a moment and when I came back the sound from the film in the tv had a silent bit and there was this ghostly space murmuring sound and for a moment I thought it was the film, but no. Turned off the sound and thought maybe it was a fan from inside the av receiver and then realised the sound seemed to emanate from the ipad... I actually put my ear to it thinking it might have a cooling problem even though I have never heard any ipad make any machine noise ever - then all of a sudden I realised the tab was still open in the backgound of the browser. That was really very very eerie...

But yeah, this is one highly strange and disturbing live image to witness.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 08:41:46 pm »
Can't really play The Sex Pistol's God save the queen on Monday out of respect. But we could play 'Friggin in the riggin' to commemorate talk like a pirate day. It would raise everyone's spirits.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 09:03:22 pm »
He'll need to go way deeper than a sewer.
Online Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 09:41:10 pm »
Here comes Moggeth
Online lamad

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 09:41:20 pm »
Of course there are isolated moments and individuals who will attract attention, and some will received deserved derision. But it makes me feel really uncomfortable about the mindset of people on here that they are literally pointing and laughing at people who are upset, or just want to perhaps quietly contemplate their own mortality, or perhaps may have recently lost loved ones of their own.
...
I am actually not laughing, but I do find it bizarre, especially in that many are probably simply there to say they have been there. Tourists who came to London for a week or two and would have gone home with the Queen's image on a mug and now can say they walked past the Queen's coffin. I am sorry, but I do not find that respectful at all.
When I had a look at the feed earlier there was a guy going past who had a beret and wore three simple medals next to each other, and they looked real and not the fancy dress up Edward way. He looked really solemn and I was thinking he looked like he might have seen a war and fought for Britain and I felt that him being there I get when I try to walk in his shoes for a moment.

I guess coming from my own personal viewpoint all of this is just not my thing, Queen or not, because even famous dead people I have some sort of connection with - because I love their art, have seen them live/in the flesh or whatever - this queuing for a dead body is just not for me. When Bowie died it really hit me, but even if his coffin had been on display just around the corner from me not in a million years would I have thought about going there and walking past it.
I do understand though that people grieve differently and for all those there now, who do this in order to feel some sort of connection to others and to grasp the reality of it, then fair. But you cannot tell me that a lot of them are not there so they can say they've been there and not much else, or because it is "something you do" in order to show you mourn.
