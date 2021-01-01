Sometimes I think people on here just love bashing all things British. It's honestly tedious. You don't have to be proud of it, but try to consider historical context before taking the piss.



I'm much more in line with the views of Billy Bragg which is not usually the case. I think the trouble is that you can feel one set of emotions for Queen Elizabeth but another for Phillip, Charles, Andrew etc and the institution of the monarchy. On a personal level the family have lost a mother, grandmother, great grandmother etc and that is very little different to anyone else in many respects.I think what some people are not comfortable with is the social pressure on everyone to feel and act in a certain way. It's very much like the Red Poppies. My family had 11 people killed in WW1 and 2 in WW2 and I have total respect for those who made (or were asked to make) the sacrifice of their lives. What I do feel is that there are many who like to wave the flag and use such occasions for other purposes.I would never, never, show disrespect at such an occasion neither would I stand up for the national anthem or take a picture either. I just think we should, on a forum like this be able to have freedom of speech (within limits) and represent an alternative view. I don't think a comment on those showing up to view the coffin is out of bounds because I suspect many people who are doing that may be doing so just to be part of an 'occasion', I do look at the older people in line and suspect their view of the whole thing is rather different, the older you are, the more this particular monarch has been part of the background to your life (but not, for most, actually part of your actual life).I think grief for a stranger is a complex thing, I broke down at my own father's funeral and have also been upset by the deaths of people I never met. When it's a monarch it takes it to another level of human behaviour which could probably merit it's own thread.As for historical context, it's probably better we define what we mean because in historical context the monarchy of this country have treated its population like dirt until fairly recently.