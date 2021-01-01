A lot smaller in real life than you think isn't it Red? I've never been obviously.
Honestly, it's hard to judge the size of the painting as you're so freaking far away from it. There's a replica in the Walker Art Gallery which is slightly larger than the original. I was much further away than the photo implies though.
You dont look like Id imagined. Less red, less berry in formation.
It's Red Beret actually - someone changed my handle for Christmas and never bothered to change it back again. And it's mostly hair dye these days.