« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 55319 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,029
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 12:34:07 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:31:45 am
Honestly, it's not just the Japanese. I went in 2019, and you couldn't get within 30 feet of the auld girl. You had about 30 seconds to snap a selfie before you were expected to move on. I don't know how long I queued but at least it was less than going to see the Queen.

It was in a different spot at the time I visited, so I don't think that helped either.

A lot smaller in real life than you think isn't it Red? I've never been obviously.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 12:36:17 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:26:40 pm
I would take anything from Paul Burrell with a huge grain of salt.
He were Diana's butler right?
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,029
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 12:40:45 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:36:17 am
He were Diana's butler right?

Yeah, he's an absolute fucking whackjob.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,405
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 12:43:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:31:45 am
Honestly, it's not just the Japanese. I went in 2019, and you couldn't get within 30 feet of the auld girl. You had about 30 seconds to snap a selfie before you were expected to move on. I don't know how long I queued but at least it was less than going to see the Queen.

It was in a different spot at the time I visited, so I don't think that helped either.

You dont look like Id imagined. Less red, less berry in formation.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 12:44:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
Just heard Starmer speak about protestors. He really does chat some utter rubbish at times. All he had to say was its fine to protest provided it wasnt too aggressive right now.

Hes an idiot and wants to appeal to the gammons
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 12:45:43 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:40:45 am
Yeah, he's an absolute fucking whackjob.
I wasn't aware he was one of those. I know he's popped up on a bunch of shitty TV shows over the years to milk him claim to fame.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,029
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 12:49:26 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:45:43 am
I wasn't aware he was one of those. I know he's popped up on a bunch of shitty TV shows over the years to milk him claim to fame.

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/paul-burrell-claims-princess-diana-visits-his-dreams-says-im-not-actually-dead-1611028
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 12:52:25 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:31:45 am
Honestly, it's not just the Japanese. I went in 2019, and you couldn't get within 30 feet of the auld girl. You had about 30 seconds to snap a selfie before you were expected to move on. I don't know how long I queued but at least it was less than going to see the Queen.

It was in a different spot at the time I visited, so I don't think that helped either.


Yes, these days, 30 years ago the Japanese were world leaders in avoiding actually looking at stuff
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 12:55:32 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:14:58 am
Wonder if there'll be a compilation of all the odd incidents and weird reactions at some point  ;D
Just wait for the Ozzy Man review video
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,877
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 01:13:22 am »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,095
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 01:45:22 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:34:07 am
A lot smaller in real life than you think isn't it Red? I've never been obviously.

Honestly, it's hard to judge the size of the painting as you're so freaking far away from it. There's a replica in the Walker Art Gallery which is slightly larger than the original. I was much further away than the photo implies though.

Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:43:01 am
You dont look like Id imagined. Less red, less berry in formation.

It's Red Beret actually - someone changed my handle for Christmas and never bothered to change it back again. And it's mostly hair dye these days.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 